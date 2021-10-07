Fuel industry says recovery 'not quick enough' as pumps left dry in London and South-East

7 October 2021, 16:06 | Updated: 7 October 2021, 16:18

Filling stations in London and the South-East are running dry more quickly.
Filling stations in London and the South-East are running dry more quickly. Picture: Alamy

By Sophie Barnett

A leading fuel industry body has said the recovery from the petrol crisis is "not happening quickly enough" in London and the South-East, where "chaotic delivery schedules" are leaving pumps dry.

Brian Madderson, of the Petrol Retailers Association, claimed the return to normal fuel levels has been "blighted by the current inept prioritisation policy".

He said: "There is three times the capacity at filling stations per head of population in the rest of the UK compared to London and the South East.

"Together with the fact that there are more cars per household in London and the South East, this probably explains why filling stations in the region are running dry more quickly.

He said independent retailers - which make up nearly two-thirds of the entire network - do not know "when the deliveries are arriving" or "how they are being prioritised".

Read more: Military tankers take to roads to deliver fuel – but Sunak won't say when crisis will end

He added: "Our members in London and the South East are indignant that the fuel crisis persists for a 15th day as a result of failed Government intervention and inappropriate prioritisation.

"They report chaotic delivery schedules, including one case of a tanker having to return to the depot full because it had arrived at a filling station which had just been stocked."

Mr Madderson has called for an independent inquiry into the fuel crisis - which has swept across the UK over the last two weeks.

He said: "Today's PRA survey shows 12% of filling stations in London and the South East are still dry while 17% have just one grade of fuel.

"Seventy-one per cent of filling stations in this region have both grades, compared to 90% outside London and the South East.

"The recovery is simply not happening quickly enough. We are into our 15th day of the crisis.

"There needs to be an independent inquiry into the crisis, so that motorists are protected from such acute fuel shortages in the future."

This story is being updated

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

He was caught on video disguised as a woman, wearing a fat suit, before throwing acid over his ex.

'Jealous' man who wore fat suit to disguise himself as woman jailed for acid attack on ex

NatWest is the first financial institution in the UK to face prosecution under money laundering laws

NatWest facing £340m fine after historic money laundering prosecution

Cousins Andreea and Izabela have been reported missing.

Police search for missing teenage cousins as man arrested over human trafficking

Exclusive
Sadiq Khan has spoken out against Insulate Britain's method of protest

Traffic-blocking eco-mob are 'putting people off' climate issues, Sadiq tells LBC

Mr Khan said he wouldn't have anyone with a nickname like 'The Rapist' in his employment

Sadiq Khan: I wouldn’t have someone nicknamed ‘the rapist’ working for me

The source code of Twitch was posted online

Twitch data breach: What you need to know

Nadhim Zahawi defended Boris Johnson's conference speech

'He doesn't need to announce everything': Zahawi defends PM's conference speech

Exclusive
Renaming streets with links to the slave trade could cost councils hundreds of thousands of pounds.

Renaming streets in wake of BLM could cost hundreds of thousands, LBC reveals

Exclusive
Children are being asked to wear face masks to school again.

Schools bring back masks as Covid cases soar amongst pupils

Energy bills could soar by 30 per cent by next year.

Energy crisis: Industries call for 'urgent action' on soaring energy bills this winter

Boris Johnson said he would address the "underlying issues" in society at the Conservative Party Conference.

Boris Johnson faces backlash over ‘economically illiterate’ conference speech

A Brighton and Hove Albion player has been arrested on suspicion of sexual assault.

Brighton and Hove Albion footballer arrested on suspicion of sexual assault

Prince Andrew's lawyers will receive a copy of a 2009 settlement.

Prince Andrew lawyers to see confidential settlement that could end civil lawsuit

The petition for the Night Tube to reopen has been launched following the murder of Sarah Everard.

Thousands sign petition for Night Tube to reopen to keep women safe after Everard murder

Sir Peter Bottomley believes MPs should earn the same as GPs.

Tory MP describes 'grim' struggle of living on £82k a year as he asks for raise

Travel advice for 32 countries has been dropped by the UK government.

Red list set to be slashed as Govt lifts travel advice for 32 countries

Latest News

See more Latest News

Sheikh Mohammed vehemently denied the findings.

Dubai ruler hacked ex-wife's phone with multimillion-pound spyware, High Court finds
Matthew Boorman was killed in the series of stabbings.

Man who died in Tewkesbury stabbing named by police

Boris Johnson with wife Carrie after Wednesday's speech

Boris Johnson: Six key takeaways from his keynote conference speech
The World Health Organisation has approved the use of a malaria vaccine.

First malaria vaccine to be rolled out to children in Africa after historic breakthrough
Boris Johnson addressed members of the Conservative Party in Manchester.

Analysis: Boris Johnson's keynote speech was light on policy and full of bombast
Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford were among the England players racially abused by Bradford Pretty

Man avoids jail after racist abuse of Rashford, Sancho and Saka after Euro final
A new study has given fresh insight into the skin condition known as 'COVID toes'

'Covid toes' may be body's response to fighting off virus, study finds
Jake Davison killed five people in Plymouth, including a young girl.

Plymouth shootings: Police staff handed disciplinary notice over gunman's licence
French fishermen say the UK government has failed to grant enough post-Brexit fishing licences

French fishermen threaten to block exports to UK in run-up to Christmas
Boris Johnson speaks at the Conservative party conference

PM criticises 'lying, cowardly' men as he addresses violence against women

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is holding a press conference on Tuesday

National insurance: What did Boris Johnson say in his speech on September 7?
Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

The broadcaster was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Andrew Neil's withering take on Boris Johnsons party conference speech
'You're not levelling up people on Universal Credit, are you?': Iain Dale challenges Tory MP

'You're not levelling up people on Universal Credit, are you?'
Shelagh Fogarty condemns Javid's 'insulting' and 'leaden' social care comment

Shelagh Fogarty condemns Sajid Javid's 'insulting' and 'leaden' social care comment
Cross Question with Iain Dale | Watch live from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 06/10 | Watch again

The caller was speaking to LBC's James O'Brien

Caller explains stark reality he faces due to Universal Credit cut
'I know first hand just how difficult it can be to scrape by on Universal Credit'

'I know first hand just how difficult it can be to scrape by on Universal Credit'
Policing Minister: 'Variety of lessons' can be learned in Everard murder inquiry

Policing Minister: 'Variety of lessons' can be learned in Everard murder inquiry
'There has been a failing here': Met has 'very serious questions to answer', Safeguarding minister says

Met has 'very serious questions to answer' over Everard case, says minister
James O'Brien: 'Project Fear is reality - now PM claims it's part of the plan'

James O'Brien: 'Project Fear is reality - now PM claims it's part of the plan'
'Jacob Rees-Mogg, are you scum?': Nick Ferrari interviews the Commons Leader

'Jacob Rees-Mogg, are you scum?': Nick Ferrari interviews the Commons Leader

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police