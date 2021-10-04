Military tankers take to roads to deliver fuel – but Sunak refuses to say when crisis will end

4 October 2021, 05:51 | Updated: 4 October 2021, 09:24

Rishi Sunak refused to guarantee the fuel crisis will be over by the end of the week
Rishi Sunak refused to guarantee the fuel crisis will be over by the end of the week. Picture: Alamy

By Daisy Stephens

Military tanker drivers are taking to the roads for the first time to deliver supplies to petrol stations hit by the fuel crisis.

Around 200 military personnel - half of whom are drivers - are being deployed despite ministers insisting the situation at the pumps is easing, with the operation initially targeting London and the South East, where the worst fuel shortages remain.

Speaking to LBC this morning, chancellor Rishi Sunak said the measure was an "extra precaution" and insisted the situation is "improving".

However, he refused to guarantee the crisis would be over by the end of the week.

A government spokesperson said of the army deployment: "We are working closely with industry to help increase fuel stocks and there are signs of improvement in average forecourt stocks across the UK with demand continuing to stabilise."

Read more: 'Horrendous' petrol crisis worsens in London and South East as army begins fuel deliveries

Read more: 'Why don't you let them work?': James Cleverly challenged on refugee help for fuel crisis

"Stocks in London and the South of England have been recovering at slightly slower rates than other parts of the UK, so we have begun deploying military personnel to boost supply in these areas.

"More than half of those who have completed training to make fuel deliveries are being deployed to terminals serving London and the South-East of England, demonstrating that the sector is allocating drivers to areas most affected in this first phase from Monday."

So-called Operation Escalin will see troops deployed who have been on standby since the start of last week.

They include members of 3rd Logistic Support Regiment who have been training with the petroleum industry logistics company Hoyers in Thurrock in Essex.

The Operation was originally drawn up in preparation for possible fuel shortages following Britain's final withdrawal from the EU single market at the start of the year.

Read more: Boris sends in the army to transport fuel to petrol stations amid HGV driver shortage

Read more: Some petrol stations in Suffolk and Essex to prioritise key workers

Speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari, chancellor Mr Sunak said of current supplies: "The good news is, it is getting better.

"So every single day since about last Tuesday, we’ve delivered more petrol to forecourts than has been taken out, the number of people getting deliveries has increased, the volume of fuel getting delivered has increased. About a week ago, almost two-thirds of petrol stations ran out whereas that was down to less than a third a few days ago."

However, when asked by Nick if the crisis will be over by the end of the week, Mr Sunak refused to offer a guarantee.

"It’s hard for me to put a precise day on it," the chancellor said, "because it’s really a function of demand levels.

"As demand levels return to normal levels, the situation will return [to normal] and that’s a hard thing to precisely forecast. But people should know we’re doing everything we can.

"I know it’s frustrating.”

Ministers have faced criticism for not sending the army out earlier after a wave of panic-buying - prompted by reports that supplies to filling stations were being hit - led to chaos on the forecourts.

Last week petrol stations across the country became the scenes of long queues, fights between drivers, and depleted fuel storage units.

The Government has however being deploying its reserve tanker fleet - driven by civilian drivers - since last week in an effort to bolster supplies.

The Petrol Retailers Association (PRA) - representing independent retailers - has welcomed the deployment of the military, although it has suggested it will only have limited impact.

PRA chairman Brian Madderson said while the crisis was "virtually over" in Scotland, the North and the Midlands, more than one-in-five filling stations in London and the South East were out of fuel.

Boris Johnson, attending the opening day of the Tory Party conference in Manchester on Sunday, had expressed confidence the crisis was "abating" and said the military were being deployed as a "precaution".

The Prime Minister however repeatedly refused to rule out shortages in the wider economy in the run up to Christmas.

Read more: Fuel shortages remain a 'major problem' in London and South-East, Tory chair tells LBC

Read more: Fuel crisis: London and South East hit hardest as drivers 'fill up with £1.72 of petrol'

As well as an estimated shortfall of 100,000 HGV drivers, businesses from meat producers to retail, have warned of empty shelves if the shortages are not addressed.

Mr Johnson acknowledged the country was going through a "period of adjustment" following Brexit, which has cut off the supply of labour from the EU.

He insisted that he was not prepared to resolve the situation by pulling "the big lever marked uncontrolled immigration" to let in more foreign workers.

He said firms should ensure their employees were "decently paid" if they wanted to get more staff.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Rishi Sunak said "there is clearly questions for the Metropolitan Police to answer"

Rishi Sunak admits ‘there’s a problem’ in policing with Met having 'questions to answer'

Tensions were high as motorists clashed with Insulate Britain in their eleventh protest in the last three weeks

Eco-mob block four major London routes amid clashes with motorists

International travel will be simpler and cheaper from today

Amber list scrapped as simplified travel rules come into force

Rishi Sunak will announce the new package on Monday

Rishi Sunak promises £500m funding to get people back to work amid looming winter crisis

Brian Madderson, chairman of the Petrol Retailers Association, told LBC the fuel crisis is "absolutely horrendous" in London and the South East.

'Horrendous' petrol crisis worsens in London and South East as army begins fuel deliveries

A serving Metropolitan Police officer has been charged with rape.

Serving Metropolitan Police officer charged with rape

Tougher punishments will be introduced for climate change activists.

Priti Patel pledges six months in prison and unlimited fines for M25 eco protesters

Firefighters at the scene following the crash

Milan: Eight dead after plane crashes into empty office building

Exclusive
James Cleverly was challenged by LBC's Camilla Tominey

'Why don't you let them work?': James Cleverly challenged on refugee help for fuel crisis

Ms Truss made the remarks to the Conservative party conference, which kicked off today.

Truss: 'We’re one of the best countries in the world to be black, a woman or LGBT'

The bomb targeted the Eidgah mosque in Kabul.

Bomb targets mosque in Kabul killing 'a number of civilians' say Taliban

The PM refused to rule out that supply chain disruption could continue until Christmas.

PM won't rule out Christmas shortages saying it's up to industries to solve supply crisis

Donna Jones, head of policing for tackling violence against women and girls in England and Wales, told Swarbrick on Sunday she does not support calls for all officers to be re-vetted.

Officers should not be re-vetted in wake of Everard murder, police chief tells LBC

A leading meat industry boss said on Swarbrick on Sunday that turkey supplies will be short this Christmas.

Turkey shortages: Meat industry forced to go 'cold turkey' without EU labour

Exclusive
Oliver Dowden told Tom Swarbrick the fuel crisis is still a "major problem" in London and the South East.

Fuel shortages remain a 'major problem' in London and South-East, Tory chair tells LBC

The traffic light system is set to be scrapped on Monday.

UK travel restrictions: What is changing this week?

Latest News

See more Latest News

Police officers in Scotland working alone are to offer a verification check to anyone concerned following the death of Sarah Everard.

Police Scotland launch lone officer verification check in wake of Sarah Everard murder
Wayne Couzens was jailed for the murder of Sarah Everard.

Met to be quizzed as MPs call for 'security review' over Wayne Couzens' Parliament work
Another injunction has been granted against eco protesters on the M25

Government takes out fresh injunction against M25 eco protesters
Jorja Halliday died on the day that she was due to have her vaccine.

Girl, 15, dies of Covid the same day she planned to have vaccine
Priti Patel announced the plans ahead of the Conservative conference.

Priti Patel announces £25m investment to make streets safer for women and girls
The Prime Minister shared the statement ahead of his party's conference.

Boris Johnson promises 'big, bold decisions' amid fears of a winter crisis
A man was fatally shot near a house party in London.

Murder probe launched after man fatally shot near house party in south London
Two were arrested on suspicion of administering a noxious substance.

Two arrested after woman's drink allegedly spiked in Bristol nightclub
The Met Police has arrested a man following the hammer attacks.

Man brandishing hammer attacks four people during rampage in central London
French police have been accused of shooting migrant boats trying to cross the English Channel.

French police accused of shooting migrants in boats trying to cross English Channel

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is holding a press conference on Tuesday

National insurance: What did Boris Johnson say in his speech on September 7?
Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

The Chancellor refused to rule out future tax hikes

Chancellor Rishi Sunak refuses to rule out future tax hikes

Rees-Mogg and Trade Sec. blame Covid over Brexit for labour shortage

Rees-Mogg and Trade Sec blame Covid over Brexit for labour shortage
Maajid Nawaz: Jab deadline for care home workers will 'trigger' winter 'plan B'

Maajid Nawaz: Jab deadline for care home workers willMaajid Nawaz: Jab deadline for care home workers will 'trigger' winter 'plan B'
Former police officer tells LBC she was sexually harassed by colleagues

Former police officer tells LBC she was sexually harassed by colleagues
'I give up': NHS nurse tells LBC she has paper round to make ends meet

'I give up': NHS nurse tells LBC she has paper round to make ends meet
Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch in Full

Swarbrick on Sunday 03/10 | Watch in Full

David Lammy's damning take on the UK fuel crisis

'This is not Cuba!': David Lammy's damning take on the UK fuel crisis
Maajid Nawaz: Troop deployment shows govt 'has monumentally failed' Britain

Maajid Nawaz: Troop deployment shows govt 'has monumentally failed' Britain
Ken Loach: Sir Keir Starmer is 'destroying' left-wing of Labour party

Ken Loach: Sir Keir Starmer is 'destroying' left-wing of Labour party
Haulage industry has 'serious measure of blame' for HGV shortage, Iain Duncan Smith insists

Haulage industry has 'serious measure of blame' for HGV shortage, Iain Duncan Smith says

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police