E-scooters to be given artificial noise to help blind people, says TfL boss

By Emma Soteriou

E-scooters could get artificial noises added to them to help blind people, Transport for London (TfL) boss Andy Byford has said.

Speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari, Mr Byford revealed that adding sound to the vehicles was a possibility moving forward.

It comes amid concerns about the safety of blind people, who may be vulnerable to e-scooter incidents on the pavement due to their quietness.

"In the same way we've, effectively, put noise generators on our e-buses because, again, you can't really hear them," Mr Byford said.

"It's one of the joys of them - they're clean, they're quiet - but actually you need to generate a buzz so that people hear them coming.

"For the scooters, that may well be an option, to put some sort of sound on them so blind people could hear them."

E-scooters have caused particular problems for blind people due to their speed and weight as well as the fact people are using them on pavements.

One caller, who is blind, previously told LBC's Shelagh Fogarty: "My partner, who is fully sighted, and I were walking around the back streets and, without any warning from behind, whizzed by a young person, recklessly driving on an e-scooter, very narrowly missed my white guide cane.

"We could have been involved in an accident - these things are heavy and dangerous on the pavement."

"...I'm scared, now, to walk the streets."

It comes as there have been increased reports of accidents from the use of e-scooters.

Metropolitan police have also been cracking down on the illegal private use of them on public roads and pavements.

That said, the vehicles are currently being trialled as part of a renting scheme in nine London boroughs:

City of London

Ealing

Hammersmith & Fulham

Kensington and Chelsea

Lambeth (north of the borough only)

Richmond upon Thames

Southwark

Tower Hamlets

Westminster

However, Mr Byford said that they were not guaranteed to become a part of permanent transport in the capital.

It will depend on a number of factors, including the safety record, customer feedback, and abuse of them.

"At the end of the day, we will evaluate what the usage has been and then we'll make a decision," he said.