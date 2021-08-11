Exclusive

E-scooters to be given artificial noise to help blind people, says TfL boss

11 August 2021, 12:57

By Emma Soteriou

E-scooters could get artificial noises added to them to help blind people, Transport for London (TfL) boss Andy Byford has said.

Speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari, Mr Byford revealed that adding sound to the vehicles was a possibility moving forward.

It comes amid concerns about the safety of blind people, who may be vulnerable to e-scooter incidents on the pavement due to their quietness.

"In the same way we've, effectively, put noise generators on our e-buses because, again, you can't really hear them," Mr Byford said.

"It's one of the joys of them - they're clean, they're quiet - but actually you need to generate a buzz so that people hear them coming.

"For the scooters, that may well be an option, to put some sort of sound on them so blind people could hear them."

E-scooters have caused particular problems for blind people due to their speed and weight as well as the fact people are using them on pavements.

Read more: Police officer left with serious injuries after being hit by e-scooter rider in London

Read more: E-scooters a 'fatal free-for-all' which 'ruin lives', says Tory Peer

One caller, who is blind, previously told LBC's Shelagh Fogarty: "My partner, who is fully sighted, and I were walking around the back streets and, without any warning from behind, whizzed by a young person, recklessly driving on an e-scooter, very narrowly missed my white guide cane.

"We could have been involved in an accident - these things are heavy and dangerous on the pavement."

"...I'm scared, now, to walk the streets."

Read more: Blind caller fears London e-scooters will endanger partially-sighted people

It comes as there have been increased reports of accidents from the use of e-scooters.

Metropolitan police have also been cracking down on the illegal private use of them on public roads and pavements.

That said, the vehicles are currently being trialled as part of a renting scheme in nine London boroughs:

  • City of London
  • Ealing
  • Hammersmith & Fulham
  • Kensington and Chelsea
  • Lambeth (north of the borough only)
  • Richmond upon Thames
  • Southwark
  • Tower Hamlets
  • Westminster

However, Mr Byford said that they were not guaranteed to become a part of permanent transport in the capital.

It will depend on a number of factors, including the safety record, customer feedback, and abuse of them.

"At the end of the day, we will evaluate what the usage has been and then we'll make a decision," he said.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Alexei Navalny

Jailed Russian opposition leader Navalny faces fresh charges

Afghanistan Taliban

Germany and Netherlands suspend deportation of migrants back to Afghanistan
Algeria wildfires

Algerian president declares three days’ mourning as wildfire death toll mounts
Headshot of Canadian Michael Spavor

Canadian jailed for 11 years in China spy case linked to Huawei arrest
The tools are intended to prevent abuse on the social media platform.

Instagram launches new tool to protect users against abusive messages from trolls
Kathy Hochul

Hochul steps into spotlight to replace Cuomo as governor of New York

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'It's a shambles': Diane Abbott criticises UK deportation flight to Jamaica

'It's a shambles': Diane Abbott criticises UK deportation flight to Jamaica
James O'Brien pondered the issue if masks on public transport

'What's the problem with not wearing a mask on the Tube? What do you lose?'
Around 400 enforcement officers will be 'reminding' TfL travellers to wear masks on the Tube

'There could be fines to come' over non mask wearing on Tube TfL Commissioner warns
TfL Commissioner Andy Byford was speaking to LBC

TfL Chief pledges to 'look again' at any LTNs 'which are causing real problems'
Camilla Tominey reacts to Gavin Williamson claiming to have 'forgotten' his own A-level results

Camilla Tominey reacts to Gavin Williamson claiming he has 'forgotten' his A-level results
'Just get jabbed!': LBC's Theo Usherwood opens up about impact Covid has had on him

'I'd give every material possession I own to not have had Covid'

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London