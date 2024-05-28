Eamonn Holmes breaks silence on divorce from Ruth Langsford as battle rages over custody of couple’s beloved dog Maggie

Eamonn Holmes breaks silence on divorce from Ruth Langsford as battle rages over custody of couple’s beloved dog. Picture: Alamy

By Christian Oliver

Eamonn Holmes has broken his silence on his split from his wife Ruth Langsford amid a custody battle over the couple's beloved dog Maggie.

The presenting duo, both 64, announced over the weekend they were in the process of divorcing, citing that work commitments had taken their lives "in different directions".

Eamonn and Ruth - who have been together for 27 years and married for 14 - confirmed their relationship was over in a statement to The Sun on Sunday.

The statement read: "Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes have confirmed their marriage is over and they are in the process of divorcing."

Eamonn broke his silence on the spit on GB News this morning, telling fans: "Just before we move on we'd just like to thank people for your support for Ruth and I over the last few days as to the news of our separation.

"Your support for both of us is very much appreciated."

Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford arriving for the 2014 National Television Awards at the O2 Arena, London, January 25, 2014. Picture: Alamy

The former This Morning presenter - who hosted the show alongside his wife until their exit in 2021 - was still wearing his wedding band on his left ring finger despite their split.

Eamonn is reported to be "devastated" by the split and was firmly against separating from Ruth, it was reported.

The couple are now locked in a fresh custody battle over their pooch after the presenters adopted the dog in 2011.

The dog, Maggie, understood to be 14-years-old, is said to be like a "second child" to the paid, alongside their son Jack.

Eamonn and Ruth have been trying not to bring lawyers into the dispute, according to reports, but was the only way Ant McPartlin and Lisa Armstrong were able to resolve their argument over their mutt Hurley.

A source told The Sun: “Maggie is like a daughter to them. They dote on her. But she’s getting on and they know she needs stability.

"It’s a case of who can give her that. Eamonn adores her and Maggie’s been such a support during his health woes. The thought of giving her up is heartbreaking to him.

“But if Ruth is able to get out and about and walk her more, then it may well be that she gets Maggie in the split."

Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford arrive for the TRIC Awards 2022, London, July 6, 2022. Picture: Alamy

Ruth Langsford's Instagram page. Picture: Instagram

It comes after Ruth spoke out for the first time since their shock announcement, posting a picture to Instagram of the dog on a walk.

"Enjoying the little bit of sunshine we got today! Maggie!" the first post read.

The couple's wedding was attended by TV presenters Gloria Hunniford and Jeremy Kyle, EastEnders actress Zoe Lucker and former champion boxer Barry McGuigan, and came 13 years after they began dating.

Northern Irish broadcaster Eamonn and English star Ruth, have one son, Jack, who was born in 2002. The pair have been presenting together for nearly two decades.

Holmes also has three children, Declan, Rebecca and Niall, from his first marriage.

In the 2018 New Year Honours, he became an OBE for services to broadcasting and was congratulated by Langsford, who called him her "darling".