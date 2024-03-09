Diana's brother Earl Spencer reveals shocking sexual abuse and beatings at £32k a year private school in new memoir

Princess Diana's brother Earl Spencer has revealed details of sickening sexual abuse subjected to him by a school matron at the age of 11. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Chay Quinn

Princess Diana's brother Earl Spencer has revealed details of sickening sexual abuse he was subjected to by a school matron at the age of 11.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

In an extract from his memoir published exclusively in The Mail on Sunday, Earl Spencer, 59, described shocking sexual abuse and physical assaults he suffered at Maidwell Hall when he was a young boy.

He wrote that he was a victim of a "voracious paedophile" assistant matron at the school - as well as naming John Porch, the "sadistic" headteacher at the school brutally beat him and other students and seemed to gain sexual pleasure from it.

Read More: King Charles snubs Diana's brother on Coronation guest list - as Earl Spencer will not attend

The five-year ordeal led to Earl Spencer making himself deliberately sick to avoid the institution - a precursor to his sister Princess Diana battling bulimia.

In an extract from his memoir published exclusively in The Mail on Sunday, Earl Spencer, 59, described shocking sexual abuse and physical assaults he suffered at Maidwell Hall when he was a young boy. Picture: Getty

The twice-divorced Earl Spencer wrote in his memoir that the emotional damage of the abuse likely impacted the demise of his first two marriages.

Maidwell Hall is where Earl Spencer attended between the ages of eight and 13 - and is just ten miles from the Spencer family seat of Althorp House where Diana is buried.

After his abuse, Earl Spencer recounted how he wanted "full sex from a too-early age" and lost his virginity to a Italian prostitute aged just 12.

Other revelations in the bombshell book excerpt include: