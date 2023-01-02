Earth, Wind & Fire drummer and founding member Fred White dies aged 67

Earth Wind and Fire drummer Fred White has died aged 67, his family has announced. Picture: Getty

By Chris Samuel

Former Earth, Wind & Fire drummer Fred White has died at the age of 67, his family have announced.

The news was shared by Fred's brother and bandmate Verdine White in an Instagram post today.

The statement read: "Dearest family, friends and fans, our family is saddened today with the loss of an amazing and talented family member, our beloved brother Frederick Eugene "Freddie" White.

"He joins our brothers Maurice, Monte and Ronald in heaven and is now drumming with the angels!

"Child protege, member of the EWF ORIGINAL 9, with gold records at the young age of 16 years old! He was brother number four in the family line-up.

"But more than that at home and beyond he was the wonderful bro that was always entertaining and delightfully mischievous!

"And we could always count on him to make a seemingly bad situation more light hearted!

"He will live in our hearts forever, rest in power beloved Freddie!!

"We thank you all for your love, blessings and support at this time. Soar high baby bro, we love you to the shining and back!"

'Are You Gonna Go My Way' singer Lenny Kravitz paid tribute to the musician, calling him a "true king".

White was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2000 alongside fellow members of the beloved funk band. Picture: Getty

In a comment on Verdine White's social media post, Kravitz wrote: "Sending my love and deepest condolences to you and the family.

"I was blessed to have been in his presence and blessed to have been influenced by him. A true king. Rest in power."

A video was posted on Earth Wind & Wire's official Instagram of the Chicago-born musician solo drumming at a concert in Germany during a 1979 tour in tribute.

Lenny Kravitz paid tribute to White, calling him a 'true king'. Picture: Getty

The band, which was formed in the late '60s by White's brother Maurice who passed away 2016 aged 74, had featured various different musicians through the years.

White was one of its founding members, and played many of the groups hit albums and songs including Boogie Wonderland, September, Shining Star, and Saturday Nite.

White was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2000 alongside fellow members of the beloved funk band.

He also appears on tracks by American singers Jennifer Holliday and Donny Hathaway.