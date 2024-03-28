Easter ‘Carmageddon’ begins: Brits hit the roads ahead of Bank Holiday weekend with 14 million journeys planned

28 March 2024, 13:20 | Updated: 28 March 2024, 13:23

Around 14 million journeys will be made over the weekend
Around 14 million journeys will be made over the weekend. Picture: Alamy/Getty
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

The big Easter getaway is underway with Brits warned to check before they travel as millions hit the roads and public transport.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

There will be around 14 million trips across the Bank Holiday weekend in what has been dubbed 'Carmageddon'.

Brits have been warned journeys will take twice as long as usual as the bank holiday coincides with the start of a two-week holiday for schools.

Around two million trips will take place today alone, according to the RAC and transport analysis company Inrix, with the worst congestion to be between 2pm and 7pm.

One of the busiest roads will be the western section of the M25 between the M23 for Gatwick Airport and the M1 for Hertfordshire, where journey times will double from two to four hours on average.

Journeys will take twice as long
Journeys will take twice as long. Picture: Getty

The Port of Dover is also expected to experience heavy traffic as thousands of Brits head to France. This will be made more severe due to increased security checks in France following last week's terrorist attack in Moscow.

Strong winds and heavy rain in some parts of the country will also contribute to the travel chaos.

Read More: Brits warned of Easter weekend ‘carmageddon’ as 14 million journeys planned with double normal travel times

Read More: Carmageddon: M25 shuts as traffic chaos looms and locals stockpile food for first-ever daylight closures

The Met Office has issued a yellow wind warning until 6pm today, covering the south coast of England, with gusts of up to 70mph forecast.

Travel disruption is not only expected on the roads but on public transport too, particularly on the trains.

Planned engineering works on the West Coast Main Line mean it will be closed between tomorrow and Easter Monday.

London Euston tends to be particularly busy
London Euston tends to be particularly busy. Picture: Alamy

RAC Breakdown spokesperson Alice Simpson said: "With Easter falling earlier than usual at the start of the school holidays, it could be carmageddon for holidaymakers.

"Anyone who can delay leaving on Thursday until much later in the evening or set off as early as possible on Good Friday is likely to have a better journey than those who travel during the peak periods of the day.

"Lengthy queues can be expected along routes to the usual hotspots like the West Country, the Lake District and the south coast, especially during the middle of the day when most people make trips."

'Carmageddon' is underway
'Carmageddon' is underway. Picture: Getty

Inrix transportation analyst Bob Pishue added: "Although travel times will peak on Thursday and Friday afternoons, drivers should be prepared for longer journeys than normal throughout the entire weekend.

"To avoid the longest delays, we advise adjusting departure times so you're not travelling in peak commuter hours."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The protesters staged a bike collision to gain entrance into the department

Pro-Palestine protestors chant 'from the river to the sea, Palestine will be free' as they occupy British Ministry

American Easter egg

White House’s annual Easter egg roll to be attended by 40,000 people

Breaking
Breaking News

Man arrested in connection with death of Gogglebox star George Gilbey who died after fall at work

Barbers in Paris

Proposal to ban discrimination over a person’s hair passes first legal hurdle

Mahmoud Abbas

Palestinian Authority names new government following pressure to reform

Lewis Livingstone, 19, has been jailed for an unprovoked knife attack

Shocking moment knifeman jumps out at cyclist in unprovoked stabbing in broad daylight

Exclusive
EIS general secretary Andrea Bradley and Tara Woods, headteacher of Moffat Academy

Misogyny and sexual threats against teachers rising but 'under-recorded', unions warn

Arvind Kejriwal

Opposition leader Kejriwal locked up for further four days, court rules

Sam Bankman-Fried

FTX founder Bankman-Fried facing decades in prison for crypto fraud

Resident clears rubble from home

Russia wears down Ukrainian defences with missile and drone attacks

Pope Francis

Pope urges priests to avoid ‘clerical hypocrisy’ in Maundy Thursday speech

Wagner mercenaries

Wagner mercenaries helping to kill civilians in Mali, say human rights groups

Rescuers searching through rubble

Paramedics among 16 people killed by Israeli airstrikes in Lebanon

Tilery Primary School was locked down

Primary school 'in full lockdown' as armed police descend on estate in Teesside

The away England kit is said to be selling faster than the home kit

England away kit sells more than home shirts after St George's Cross flag row

Jeremy Hunt is "monitoring" the situation

Millions of Brits face 40% increase in bills after Thames Water shareholders refuse to give £500 million cash injection

Latest News

See more Latest News

Police are hunting for the knifeman behind the Beckenham attack

Teenager arrested for attempted murder after Beckenham train stabbing leaves victim fighting for life
Johnny Mercer has been urged to hand over evidence of alleged Afghanistan war crimes

Johnny Mercer urged to 'do the right thing' and hand over evidence for Afghan war crime claims
Starmer is standing by his deputy

Keir Starmer has 'full confidence' in Angela Rayner amid row over house sale

King Charles

King Charles says he is 'serving the nation with my whole heart' in Easter message

Keir Starmer has promised a 'full fat' devolution

‘Levelling up doesn't happen by magic’: Devolution is ‘essential for tackling inequality’, Keir Starmer says
The swan - which has now been named Steve - was rescued from the roof of

Steve the swan saved by firefighters in supermarket roof rescue

The Thames Water crisis has deepened

Thames Water crisis deepens as shareholders refuse to give £500 million cash injection

File photos of snow in the UK

Storm Nelson batters Britain as torrential downpours and 70mph winds hit ahead of ‘white Easter’
Hairdressers in Paris

French legislators ponder law to ban discrimination based on a person’s hair

HMP Bedford

Undercover reporter hired to work in jail with no vetting 'shocked by lack of security and open drug-taking'

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

King Charles recorded the Easter message earlier this month.

King Charles stresses ‘importance of friendship in times of need’ in Easter message as royals face double cancer battle
Sir Jonathan Pryce, who played Prince Philip in The Crown, says he doesn't believe the show made conspiracy theories about Kate worse.

'The Crown enhanced the monarchy’s image’: Sir Jonathan Pryce dismisses show's role in Kate conspiracy theories
Camilla received messages of support for Kate as she toured Shrewsbury

'Catherine is thrilled by the kind wishes and support': The Queen keeps up royal duties as Brits send Kate love

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Princess Kate revealed she was receiving treatment for cancer this evening.

Princess Kate: Now close the door, draw the curtains and focus on you!

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit