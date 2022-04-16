Easter heatwave: Brits soak up the sun as UK enjoys soaring temperatures

People enjoy the good weather at Bournemouth Beach in Dorset as the UK is set for another day of warm weather ahead of Easter Sunday, after experiencing the hottest day of the year so far. Picture: Alamy

By Sophie Barnett

Sun-seekers have swarmed beaches along the coast as the UK enjoys a mini-heatwave over the Easter Bank Holiday weekend.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Good Friday saw the hottest day of the year so far in the UK, with the mercury hitting 23.4C in St James's Park in central London, making it hotter than California.

Saturday is looking slightly cooler, but temperatures could hit 22C in parts of southern and central England, the Met Office said.

Met Office meteorologist Simon Partridge said: "It will be a fairly cloudy start to the morning before developing into a rather fine and sunny day on the most part.

"Areas in the central and southern England, such as the West Midlands, are most likely to reach the low twenties.

"It will then become gradually cooler going into Sunday, with showers in Scotland and Northern Ireland, while most other areas should remain pleasant."

Read more: UK Bank Holiday weather: 22C heat declared on hottest day of year so far

Another warm day is expected across the country with temperatures widely above average for mid April👇 pic.twitter.com/6ehb1DPFfa — Met Office (@metoffice) April 16, 2022

More widely, some regions will reach the low twenties while parts of Scotland and Northern Ireland will reach the mid-to-high teens.

Some parts, mostly central and western areas, could see some cloud earlier in the day with mist and fog patches inland at first.

Forecasters say Easter Sunday will be cooler, although probably drier than Saturday, with showers confined mainly to the north and west ahead of a wetter Monday.

Tomorrow, weather forecaster, WXCharts has predicted highs of 15C in the south, 16C in the north and 15C in Scotland.