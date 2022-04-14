Easter kicks off with travel chaos on the roads and in airports

Holidaymakers were today facing travel chaos as millions of people set off for four-day trips for the Easter weekend. Picture: Twitter

By Lauren Lewis

Holidaymakers were today facing travel chaos as millions set off for four-day trips for the Easter weekend.

Misery on the roads, rails and at airports worsened today as families started an early exodus ahead of the extended four-day break, the first since the UK's coronavirus restrictions for international travellers were dropped.

Jet setters desperate to embark on their holiday abroad were left in limbo after 13 flights from Gatwick Airport were axed including planes to Italy, Germany, Austria and Croatia, among other destinations.

Holidaymakers at Manchester Airport faced hellish lines and hours-long waits to board flights as Covid-19 sickness and staff shortages continued to cause huge queues, cancellations and delays.

The M1 was also gridlocked this afternoon after the motorway was reduced to a single lane following a crash with drivers complaining of 10 miles of standstill traffic and waits of more than 90 minutes.

Rail passengers at one of the country's busiest stations, London Euston, was "crowded, noisy and confused" this afternoon as holidaymakers were evacuated after a fire alarm sounded at 2:46pm.

Train chaos is expected to worsen in the coming days with Euston set to close for the extended weekend.

Major rail lines from London to Heathrow and Gatwick Airports will also shutter for the Bank Holiday, spelling disruption and frustration for thousands of Brits.

Thirteen flights were cancelled from Gatwick today, adding to the thousands axed by airlines in recent days over staff shortages.

Holidaymakers were left stranded after flights to Dubrovnik, Pisa, Berlin and Amsterdam were grounded, Surrey Live reported.

Footage emerged from Manchester Airport's Terminal Three on April 12 appears to show hundreds of Ryanair passengers crammed into a departures lounge.

The holidaymakers were reportedly left waiting at the gate for more than 90 minutes after four flights scheduled to depart from the same gate were delayed.

One passenger wrote to Ryanair and Manchester Airport: "How is this acceptable? Standing for 1 hour, zero ventilation, people needing assistance. No explanations, no safety measures."

Drivers on the M1 between Luton and Hemel Hempstead were this afternoon stuck in heavy congestion reaching up to 10 miles causing delays of up to 90 minutes.

National Highways said lanes two, three and four of the northbound motorway were closed between Junction 10 and 11 following a crash around 12:30.

The M25 was also gridlocked for more than 25 miles this afternoon as Brits try to escape the city for the Easter weekend with temperatures set to soar to 22C in parts of capital and south coast.

Traffic was backed up between Junction 8 and 15 on the motorway with the worst of the gridlock between Chertsey and Heathrow and around the M3.

The M25 was also gridlocked for more than 25 miles this afternoon as Brits try to escape the city for the Easter weekend with temperatures set to soar to 22C in parts of capital and south coast. Picture: National Highways

Hundreds of passengers were this afternoon evacuated from London's Euston station and the entrances to the underground blocked following a fire alarm.

A spokesperson said: "British Transport Police received a report at 2.46pm today of the fire alarm sounding at Euston Underground station."The station was closed as a precaution while London Fire Brigade investigated.

"Nothing was found and the station has now re-opened."

The station will shutter from midnight tomorrow until 5am on Tuesday as part of planned engineering works on the line from Euston through Watford Junction to Milton Keynes.

Euston's closure will add to travel misery for Northern lines passengers already hit by a part closure of the line - and there will be no service between Charing Cross and Battersea Power Station or Euston and Stockwell tomorrow and Saturday.

The Piccadilly line from Acton Town to Heathrow will also shutter for the extended weekend while ongoing night tube strikes will continue to affect the Central and Victoria lines.