Breaking News

Ex-GP who attacked victims in their homes and his surgery guilty of more than 50 sex crimes

14 April 2022, 14:34 | Updated: 14 April 2022, 15:57

Breaking News
Breaking News. Picture: Global

By Liam Gould

A former GP has been found guilty of more than 50 sex offences against dozens of female patients.

Krishna Singh would attack his victims in their own homes and at his surgery in Lanarkshire, Scotland.

The 72-year-old kissed, inappropriately touched and made sleazy comments to 48 women between 1983 and 2018.

Singh, who was awarded an MBE in 2013 for services to healthcare, denied the charges in a two-month trial in High Court, Glasgow.

But, he was found guilty on 54 charges against 48 victims after jurors deliberated for over two days.

Some told the court how they were hesitant to complain because Singh was a senior partner in the medical practice in Airdrie.

When asked why they hadn't come forward sooner, one victim said: "I thought me being a teenager or young adult, well, who is going to believe me above an adult in a respected position."

Their lawyers have described the damage done by the now-suspended doctor as "lifelong" and they're planning civil legal action.

Prosecutor Angela Gray said Singh regularly used his authority as a medical practitioner to abuse his patients.

She said: "Sexual offending was part of his working life. Access to women as and when the situation arose and taking the chances when he could.

"A quick feel, a look in an intimate area, an indecent comment. This was his way of working, Hiding in plain sight."

The offences mainly occurred at various medical practises in Lanarkshire, but also in an A&E department, a police station, and during home visits to patients.

Singh became a practising doctor in the 1980s, and an investigation was launched into his practises after a woman reported him to authorities in 2018.

Victims told the court they had been hesitant to report Singh sooner because he was a senior partner at the surgery.

Read More: Met Police detective found guilty after trying to meet girl, 13, for sex

A number of people gave witness gave evidence against the former GP, including a rape victim and pregnant woman.

The woman claims Singh asked her inappropriate questions, and later went on to molest her at a police station in 2008.

She told the court: "He asked how low my top was and if my cleavage was showing. He was asking if I was being provocative. He said 'so, you are not a good time girl'."

Another witness said they had caught Singh groping his pregnant wife during a routine appointment in the 1990s.

He said: "Dr Singh came towards us and put his hands - palms facing up - and then squeezed her breasts two or three times."

"He then said: 'Your breasts are getting big'. I said: 'Get your hands off her...or I will punch you through the window'. He then scurried away."

Read More: Darts world champion Ted Hankey admits sexually assaulting woman

Many told the court the ways they tried to avoid going to the GP to avoid Singh's inappropriate behaviour, including bringing another person into the appointments, or trying to make medication last longer.

One woman told the court that Singh would "press and prod" around her pant line during routine appointments for a sore throat while she was a teenager.

Singh will be sentenced next month.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The first photo of the British volunteer captured by invading forces in Ukraine has emerged

First photo of battered Brit captured by Russians in Mariupol's last stand emerges

Hankey admitted touching a girl

Darts world champion Ted Hankey admits sexually assaulting woman

Lalene Malik, 23, did not realise she was pregnant

Student unaware she was pregnant due to botched blood test until she gave birth in toilet bowl
Married GP Goksel Celikkol has been struck off after having a relationship with a patient 31 years his junior in exchange for sleeping pills.

Married GP, 78, struck off over 'sex for pills' relationship with patient, 47

Breaking
Olwage was convicted at Winchester Crown Court

Met Police detective found guilty after trying to meet girl, 13, for sex

The Queen leaving the Service of Thanksgiving for the life of the Duke of Edinburgh, at Westminster Abbey on 17 April, 2021.

The Queen pulls out of Easter Sunday service for first time in 50 years

Here's how the Royal Mail deliveries times are affected by the Easter weekend

Do Royal Mail deliver on Good Friday and Bank Holiday Monday?

Elon Musk has offered to buy Twitter

Elon Musk offers to buy up Twitter in $43bn dollar takeover

Game of Thrones star Joseph Gatt has been arrested on suspicion of child sex charges.

Game of Thrones star arrested on child sex charges

Detectives are investigating two murders in Ireland

Irish police probe ‘serial killer link’ after two victims found mutilated in their homes

Brits are set for a baking Easter Bank Holiday weekend with highs of 22C forecast tomorrow in London and across the south of the country.

Baking Bank Holiday: UK to bask in 22C over Easter weekend

jso

Police use crane to drag eco zealots off fuel tanker after protest in West London

Motorists are braced for the busiest Bank Holiday getaway in eight years

28 million trips as Brits prepare for busiest Easter getaway in eight years

Ukrainian authorities today claimed to have destroyed the Russian naval vessel Moskva (pictured) with two missiles, although Moscow said the warship was ruined in a fire onboard.

‘Go f*** yourself’ Russian warship Moskva blown up in Ukrainian missile strike

Boris Johnson is set to receive another fine, according to reports

Boris 'braced for second partygate fine' as police continue probe of 12 events

The Global Awards have been announced

The Global Awards 2022: Ed Sheeran scoops three awards as full list of winners revealed

Latest News

See more Latest News

Moskva

Fate of Russian warship unclear after Ukrainians claim strike
Stranded people stand in front of a bridge that was swept away in Ntuzuma, outside Durban, South Africa

Floods in South Africa’s Durban area kill more than 300

Kristalina Georgieva

Ukraine war and inflation threaten global economy, says IMF chief
Mark Ronson

Mark Ronson to remember DJ life in New York in upcoming book

The luxury yacht Dilbar lies completely covered in the Blohm+Voss dock Elbe 17 in Hamburg, Germany

German authorities say seized superyacht belongs to sister of oligarch Usmanov
Kim Jong Un visits the new house of Korean Central Broadcasting announcer Ri Chun Hi after attending an inauguration ceremony of Pothong riverside terraced residential district in Pyongyang, North Korea

Kim Jong Un gives North Korea’s most famous newsreader a luxury home
Waitress at the Adelphi Theatre – London

Actor Cuba Gooding Jr pleads guilty to forcible touching in NY club
Russia crackdown

Kremlin crackdown silences war protesters

Subway shooting

Police search for motive over New York subway shooting

Crows fly over an anti-aircraft missile installed on a warship

Ukraine claims to have caused ‘serious damage’ after striking Russian flagship

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson became PM in 2019 following Theresa May's resignation

When did Boris Johnson become prime minister? And who would replace him if he resigned?
Petrol prices are at an all time high thanks to crude oil increase

Why is petrol so expensive? And when will fuel costs go down?
There are several candidates that could take on the role.

Who will replace Cressida? Runners and riders for Met Commissioner

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'Liberal loveys' should back Boris Johnson's Rwanda strategy, caller insists

'Liberal loveys' should back Boris Johnson's Rwanda strategy, caller insists
Rwanda migrant deal makes Brits people traffickers, caller cries

Rwanda migrant deal turns Brits into people traffickers, caller cries
'You don't want them here!': Sadiq Khan's clash with caller who says Rwanda plans 'good idea'

'You don't want them here!': Sadiq Khan's clash with caller who backs Rwanda plans
Sadiq Khan attacks PM's plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda for processing

Sadiq Khan attacks PM's plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda for processing
The Secretary of State for Wales defended the Prime Minister over partygate fines

Nick Ferrari challenges Welsh Secretary over Boris Johnson's partygate fine
Tonight with Andrew Pierce 11/04 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Pierce 13/04 | Watch again

Tory MP: Partygate fines were 'a bit harsh' on Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak

Tory MP: Partygate fines 'a bit harsh' on Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak
Ruby was speaking to the LBC Legal Hour

Does the PM now have a criminal conviction? LBC's Daniel Barnett explains
From Covid infection to being fined: Eddie Mair's painstaking timeline on partygate and Boris

From Covid infection to the fine: Eddie Mair's painstaking timeline on partygate and Boris
Caller got bigger fine than Boris and Rishi on way to see dying Dad

Caller got bigger fine than Boris and Rishi on way to see dying Dad

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police