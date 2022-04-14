Breaking News

Ex-GP who attacked victims in their homes and his surgery guilty of more than 50 sex crimes

Breaking News. Picture: Global

By Liam Gould

A former GP has been found guilty of more than 50 sex offences against dozens of female patients.

Krishna Singh would attack his victims in their own homes and at his surgery in Lanarkshire, Scotland.

The 72-year-old kissed, inappropriately touched and made sleazy comments to 48 women between 1983 and 2018.

Singh, who was awarded an MBE in 2013 for services to healthcare, denied the charges in a two-month trial in High Court, Glasgow.

But, he was found guilty on 54 charges against 48 victims after jurors deliberated for over two days.

Some told the court how they were hesitant to complain because Singh was a senior partner in the medical practice in Airdrie.

When asked why they hadn't come forward sooner, one victim said: "I thought me being a teenager or young adult, well, who is going to believe me above an adult in a respected position."

Their lawyers have described the damage done by the now-suspended doctor as "lifelong" and they're planning civil legal action.

Prosecutor Angela Gray said Singh regularly used his authority as a medical practitioner to abuse his patients.

She said: "Sexual offending was part of his working life. Access to women as and when the situation arose and taking the chances when he could.

"A quick feel, a look in an intimate area, an indecent comment. This was his way of working, Hiding in plain sight."

The offences mainly occurred at various medical practises in Lanarkshire, but also in an A&E department, a police station, and during home visits to patients.

Singh became a practising doctor in the 1980s, and an investigation was launched into his practises after a woman reported him to authorities in 2018.

Victims told the court they had been hesitant to report Singh sooner because he was a senior partner at the surgery.

Read More: Met Police detective found guilty after trying to meet girl, 13, for sex

A number of people gave witness gave evidence against the former GP, including a rape victim and pregnant woman.

The woman claims Singh asked her inappropriate questions, and later went on to molest her at a police station in 2008.

She told the court: "He asked how low my top was and if my cleavage was showing. He was asking if I was being provocative. He said 'so, you are not a good time girl'."

Another witness said they had caught Singh groping his pregnant wife during a routine appointment in the 1990s.

He said: "Dr Singh came towards us and put his hands - palms facing up - and then squeezed her breasts two or three times."

"He then said: 'Your breasts are getting big'. I said: 'Get your hands off her...or I will punch you through the window'. He then scurried away."

Read More: Darts world champion Ted Hankey admits sexually assaulting woman

Many told the court the ways they tried to avoid going to the GP to avoid Singh's inappropriate behaviour, including bringing another person into the appointments, or trying to make medication last longer.

One woman told the court that Singh would "press and prod" around her pant line during routine appointments for a sore throat while she was a teenager.

Singh will be sentenced next month.