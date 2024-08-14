Breaking News

EasyJet cancels 232 flights from airports across the UK throwing family holidays into jeopardy

14 August 2024, 14:49 | Updated: 14 August 2024, 15:14

Nasenspitze eines Airbus A320 der Fluggesellschaft EasyJet - Easy Jet Rolltreppe *** Nose tip of an EasyJet Airbus A320 Easy Jet escalator Copyright: xJoeranxSteinsiekx
Nasenspitze eines Airbus A320 der Fluggesellschaft EasyJet - Easy Jet Rolltreppe *** Nose tip of an EasyJet Airbus A320 Easy Jet escalator Copyright: xJoeranxSteinsiekx. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

EasyJet has announced it's set to cancel 232 flights from airports across the UK putting hundreds of family holidays in jeopardy.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The cancellations are set to affect flights to and from Portugal following a major strike by cabin crew.

It means flights from major hubs including Glasgow, Manchester, London Gatwick, London and Bristol are set to be affected.

More than a quarter of all Portugal-bound planes due to take off will remain grounded between August 15 and August 17.

Zwei Flugzeuge der Billigairline easyjet, aufgenommen am Flughafen Berlin Brandenburg Willy BrandtöÄÃ BER in Schoenefeld, 08.08.2024. Schoenefeld Deut
Zwei Flugzeuge der Billigairline easyjet, aufgenommen am Flughafen Berlin Brandenburg Willy BrandtöÄÃ BER in Schoenefeld, 08.08.2024. Schoenefeld Deut. Picture: Alamy

Some of the airline's most popular routes - including Lisbon, Porto and Faro - are all set to be affected.

Located on Portugal's Southern Algarve coast, Faro has become one of the most popular destinations among Brits in recent years.

A total of 27 return flights between the UK and Portugal have been cancelled ahead of the strikes.

Read more: Ryanair cancels hundreds of flights because of air traffic control strikes, with up to 50,000 passengers affected

Read more: Travel chaos ahead for Brits as Border Force officers to strike at Heathrow Airport during half term

It comes as Portuguese newspaper Lusa reported that EasyJet had 1,138 flights planned over this period.

The airline has now said that only 62 per cent of normal flights would operate over the three-day strike period.

Just last month Portugal's National Civil Aviation Flight Staff Union appealed to the "common sense of the company" when threatening strike action, "so that it can give in to fair demands of its workers".

Lisbon Portugal,Humberto Delgado Airport,LIS,Portela Airport,Customs,passport control,roped line,sign,Portuguese,English,language,bilingual,Hispanic,i
Lisbon Portugal,Humberto Delgado Airport,LIS,Portela Airport,Customs,passport control,roped line,sign,Portuguese,English,language,bilingual,Hispanic,i. Picture: Alamy

It follows cabin crew union SNPVAC urging Easyjet to "find solutions to avoid" potential strike action.

A spokesperson told The Mirror: "We are extremely disappointed with this needless strike action, especially at this important time of the year for our customers.

"Our priority has been to try and minimise the impact of this strike action on our customers, which included cancelling some flights in advance in order to allow them to rearrange their travel plans. 

"Customers whose flight has been affected have already been contacted a number of days ago with their options to rebook or receive a refund. 

"We also advise customers travelling to and from Portugal on 15, 16 and 17 August to check the status of their flights on the easyJet Flight Tracker.'

This is a developing story.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Breaking
The remote-controlled lettuce banner appeared behind the former Prime Minister during an event

'What happened was not funny' Liz Truss breaks silence following lettuce prank

Images show fish belly up in the canal after an alleged chemical leak

Shocking images show ‘hundreds' of fish dead as water tested for cyanide after chemical spill in West Midlands

The local community in Beckenham fundraised to give Paul the trip of a lifetime

Waste company embroiled in street cleaner row issues major update following public backlash

Nadine Young holds a childhood photograph of her granddaughter, Ta'Kiya Young.

US police officer charged with fatally shooting pregnant African American woman

Head shot of Donald Trump

Judge rejects Trump’s latest demand to step aside from hush money criminal case

Stephanie, who has a son and daughter with the deceased Mr Cifuentes, said the duo were 'on their way to meet Allah'.

Two men found 'shot dead' in burned-out car in Sweden confirmed as missing British pair

Laura-Jane Seaman

Hospital staff 'ignored and dismissed' mother of five who died of haemorrhage, family say after inquest reveals major failings
Madonna performs on Copacabana Beach

Madonna to celebrate 66th birthday with a visit to Pompeii

(FILE) Static Caravan or Mobile Home site in England

Man found dead at holiday park hours after being assaulted on Suffolk seafront

Vodafone is suffering a nationwide outage

Major UK network down with thousands unable to access phone and internet services

A large group of seated Afghan men

Taliban celebrate three years in power with parade at former US air base

Pringles logo

Mars to buy Pringles owner Kellanova in deal worth 30bn dollars

Military vehicles with a bomb-damaged building behind

Ukraine claims prisoners taken as it continues incursion into Russia

Nevey Smith admitted violent disorder and was slammed by a judge for putting her child 'at risk'

Mother, 21, who brought her child to riot in a pushchair pleads guilty to violent disorder

An 11-year-old girl stabbed eight times with a steak knife in Leicester Square has been revealed to be an Australian tourist who was on holiday with her family.

Girl, 11, stabbed eight times in Leicester Square attack is an Australian on a family holiday

Maxwell Roberts' new Tube map design

Redesigned circular London Tube map takes internet by storm, as creator says current version is ‘lamentable’

Latest News

See more Latest News

Work-related stress can double the risk of a potentially deadly irregular heartbeat, according to a new study

Stress at work can double risk of potentially deadly irregular heartbeat, study finds

An ambulance arriving at Portlaoise Prison as ten prisoners are being treated for suspected overdoses

Ten prisoners hospitalised after suspected drug overdose at men's maximum security jail

Afghan soldiers want to serve in the British Army.

Elite soldiers driving for Deliveroo: Afghan soldiers blocked from joining British Army they fought alongside
Katy Perry is facing an investigation over the music video for her latest single

Katy Perry faces investigation over music video filmed on protected sand dunes in Spain

New Zealand Meth Candy

Drugs in sweet wrappers handed out in New Zealand food parcels

Russia is scrambling to evacuate and defend its border regions after the surprise Ukrainian attack

Emergency declared in second Russian region as Ukraine's surprise attack continues with missile and drone onslaught
A woman carries her belongings on her head

Israeli airstrikes kill at least 17 in Gaza overnight, Palestinians say

Mel Stride said there was fraud throughout the benefits system

'There's fraud throughout the benefits system' says Tory leadership hopeful Mel Stride

The remote-controlled lettuce banner appeared behind the former Prime Minister during an event

Liz Truss storms off stage after activists drop lettuce banner during speech

Imane Khelif at the centre of a gender row at the Paris Olympics has filed a legal complaint

Elon Musk and JK Rowling named by Imane Khelif in cyberbullying lawsuit after Olympic boxing gold amid gender row

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

A collection of King Charles III banknotes have sold at auction for more than £900,000

King Charles banknotes raise more than £900,000 as they sell at auction for more than 11 times face value
The Duchess of Sussex has suffered a setback in the launch of her lifestyle brand after running into issues around trademarking

Duchess of Sussex's new lifestyle brand suffers setback over 'irregularities' in application for trademark
Eric Trump brands Meghan and Harry 'spoiled apples' and suggests father would 'happily send them back' to UK

Eric Trump brands Meghan and Harry 'spoiled apples' and suggests father would 'happily send them back' to UK

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

We Need More Than Promises to Stop Violence Against Women and Girls.

End the epidemic: Why we need more than promises to stop violence against women and girls

A trader looks on during the US stock market sell-off this week

Does the US stock market sell-off signal a recession, or is it just a natural adjustment?

We need to tackle absenteeism from schools in a holistic way, writes Natasha Devon

The government must tackle school absenteeism in a holistic way - not with draconian punishment
Britain must give a timeframe on its plan to boost defence spending, James Rogers says

Britain's latest defence review must be accompanied by a spending boost - and backing Ukraine should be key
Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07 | Watch again

What have we learned from the results of the General Election?

As the dust settles, where do the election results leave the country’s political parties? writes Andy Coulson
TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 02/07 | Watch again

Does Labour need Scotland to win?

Does Starmer need Scotland for a Labour win?

Tonight with AndrewMarr 27/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 27/06 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit