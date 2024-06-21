Chaos as Easyjet kicks 26 men off flight headed from the UK to Portugal for 'disruptive behaviour'

File photo of passengers boarding an Easyjet plane. Picture: Getty

By Kit Heren

Easyjet was forced to eject dozens of passengers from one of its UK flights for being "disruptive", the airline has said.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The passengers were kicked off a flight from Glasgow to the Portuguese town of Faro on Thursday.

It was set to leave at around 4.30pm on June 20, but police were called because of the disruptive passengers.

Officers helped take 26 men off the plane, but the flight was delayed by around two and a half hours, the Sun reported.

A spokesperson for Easyjet said: "We can confirm that a group of passengers due to travel on EZY3163 from Glasgow to Faro yesterday evening were denied boarding prior to take off and met by police as a result of disruptive behaviour.

"Our cabin and ground crew are trained to assess all situations and to act quickly and appropriately to ensure that the safety of the flight and other passengers is not compromised at any time.

Read more: Woman booted off flight for using toilet too many times due to 'upset stomach' after trip to Mexico

Read more: Pregnant woman with disabled daughter kicked off EasyJet flight accuses airline of 'emotional distress'

Man Kicked Off Flight Talks To LBC

"Whilst such incidents are rare, we take them very seriously and do not tolerate abusive or threatening behaviour towards our staff.

“The safety and wellbeing of passengers and crew is always our highest priority."

Police confirmed that they helped taking the rowdy passengers off the plane.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said in a statement: "Around 5.10pm on Thursday, June 20, 2024, officers were called to a report of disorder on board a plane due to depart for Portugal.

"Police assisted aircraft staff in removing 26 men from the plane.

“No criminality was established."