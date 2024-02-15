Woman booted off flight for using toilet too many times due to 'upset stomach' after trip to Mexico

15 February 2024, 17:30

A woman has been kicked off a plane for using the toilet too many times, reducing her to tears, she has claimed
A woman has been kicked off a plane for using the toilet too many times, reducing her to tears, she has claimed. Picture: Alamy

By Christian Oliver

A woman has been kicked off a plane for using the toilet too many times, reducing her to tears, she has claimed.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Joanna Chiu boarded her plane ready for take-off on a flight from Mexico to Canada last week - but found herself dashing to the bathroom repeatedly due to her upset stomach.

Ms Chiu, a journalist and author, took to X to rail against airline West Jet for allegedly removing her form the flight before take off.

She claimed airline staff took issue with her multiple visits to the bathroom, and asked her to leave the flight before it took off.

Railing against the airline, Mr Chiu said: "Just got kicked off a @WestJet flight from Mexico because I had an upset stomach and was going to the washroom too much before takeoff.

"No promise of a hotel or rebooked flight. I had meds and was on the mend. Some customer service."

West Jet plane on the apron at Toronto Pearson International airport, Ontario, Canada
West Jet plane on the apron at Toronto Pearson International airport, Ontario, Canada. Picture: Alamy

Read More: Plane passenger’s anger after fellow traveller on near empty flight sits behind him even though most seats were free

Read More: Horror plane crash into back garden miraculously sees pilot escape with his life and no-one else injured

"In my rush to get off the plane alone, I left my money with travel companions and a WestJet supervisor refused to pay for my taxi to a hotel 20 min away."

Ms Chiu said a guard was called over to "intimidate" her and she "burst into tears".

The journalist said another employee of the airline helped her and was "much nicer". However she said she was still not given a booking reference for a rebooked flight.

Ms said she was told to come back to the airport the next day where she would be given a new booking.

"WestJet DM’d me my booking reference number after I had asked for it repeatedly at the airport.

"I ended up getting in the taxi because I was legitimately worried about getting arrested."

The disgruntled air passenger said it was "sad" that she was not able to get help unless she publically aired her grievance.

Read More: Dramatic moment RAF Typhoons escort Scandinavian Airlines flight into Manchester Airport

Read More: Airbnb host 'sent pictures of guest with another woman to his wife' after he left bad review

"My last word: Check whether your destination is known for stomach bugs. Take probiotics etc. If you're asked to deplane, take the time to gather your wallet, passport, medications. Duolingo proved useful and off-line translation apps. If staff are abusive, ask for another to help you," she concluded.

A spokesperson apologised to Ms Chiu in a statement: "We sincerely apologize to Ms. Chiu for the inconvenience and discomfort she experienced during her recent travel experience, including the communication delay that occurred as she awaited an appropriate re-accommodation option.

"Ensuring the wellbeing and safety of our guests and crew is our number one priority and therefore we take any health-related concerns very seriously. While unexpected illness can occur while travelling, maintaining a safe and healthy environment for all guests and crew members is paramount. In circumstances where a guest is deemed unfit to travel due to illness, our crew are trained to make difficult, but required decisions in the name of safety.

"Upon learning of Ms. Chiu’s experience via X last week, our Social Care team immediately reached out directly to her to ensure she was provided with a re-accommodation option and to receive any feedback on her experience."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Building destroyed by airstrike

Hezbollah vows to retaliate after 10 civilians die in Israeli airstrikes

Two juveniles have been arrested after the shooting

Two juveniles arrested over Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade shooting as police say attack was 'personal dispute'

Super Bowl Chiefs Parade Football

Shooting after Chiefs Super Bowl parade seemed to stem from dispute, police say

LA Premiere of “This Is Me… Now: A Love Story”

Zendaya, JLo, Bad Bunny and Chris Hemsworth announced as Met Gala co-chairs

Donald Trump

Trump to stand trial on hush money charges in March, judge rules

Vladimir Putin

I would prefer ‘more experienced’ Biden to Trump as US president, says Putin

Planned strikes next week by London Overground workers have been called off after a pay offer was improved, the RMT union announced

London Overground strikes by RMT workers called off for next week following improved pay offer

Steve Wright died aged 69 after an 'incident' at his London home

Steve Wright’s brother says ‘he could have looked after himself better’ after star DJ’s ‘unexpected’ death

Exclusive
HMS Prince of Wales departs Portsmouth on Monday 12th February for Exercise Steadfast Defender in place of its sister ship HMS Queen Elizabeth

Rishi Sunak contemplates defence budget boost amid warship concerns and foreign threats

Russell Brand denies sexually assaulting woman on Arthur film set

Russell Brand denies sexually assaulting woman on Arthur film set - claiming accuser has 'faulty memory of events'

Sandip Patel murdered Marina Koppel

Sherlock Holmes and the mysterious footprint: Detectives crack murder of mother stabbed 140 times, 30 years on

Donald Trump's bid to have his hush-money trial dismissed

Donald Trump's first criminal trial will begin next month judge in 'hush money' case rules

Charles Kinston was shot dead on land in Derbyshire

'Devoted' award-winning farmer shot dead months after becoming father as police probe if he was killed by accident

Pontins holiday camp at Pakefield, near Lowestoft, Suffolk

Revealed: Full list of Irish surnames on Pontins ‘blacklist’ as holiday company hit with new sanctions

David Cameron addresses reporters on a visit to Warsaw

David Cameron doubles down on Hitler warning to Donald Trump supporters amid transatlantic 'kiss my ass' row

Pietro Parolin

Israel complains after Vatican cardinal refers to ‘carnage’ in Gaza

Latest News

See more Latest News

Ian Wright is among the previous suggestions for one of the Overground line names

Ian Wright line, Brunel line, Goblin line: Londoners give their verdicts on the Overground rebrand
A four-month-old boy died after the crash

Four-month-old baby killed after van crashes head-on with car in Leeds horror collision

Luke D'Wit, 34, is accused of murdering wealthy couple Stephen and Carol Baxter

Man ‘watched millionaire couple dying on phone app after poisoning them and rewriting their will,’ court hears
Jens Stoltenberg

We must not allow wedge to be driven between US and Europe, warns Nato chief

Sadiq Khan has defended the rebrand.

‘Not everyone is going to be happy’: Sadiq Khan defends £6.3m London Overground 'Lioness and Suffragette' rebrand
Jessica Rennie

Schoolgirl pictured for first time after dying when she 'got into trouble in the water' in leisure centre swimming pool
Destroyed building hit by missile

Four civilians killed as Russia launches widespread missile attack on Ukraine

Harry and Meghan enjoyed a two-day trip in Whistler

Meghan and Harry hit the slopes in Whistler and are serenaded with God Save the King as they promote next Invictus Games
Esther Ghey's teenage daughter Brianna was murdered last year

Brianna Ghey's mum 'refuses to hate' her killers and feels 'signs' from her daughter like cherry blossoms and rainbows
Police at the scene in the St Philips area of Bristol where a 16-year-old boy was stabbed to death

Boy, 16, knifed to death in Bristol 'by two attackers in masks who fled on bikes'

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

The couple's children have reportedly been using the Sussex name.

Harry and Meghan’s children ‘given Sussex name’ in bid to ‘unify’ family as couple’s new website launched
Queen Camilla with the Dames

Queen Camilla joins British acting royalty at star-studded event celebrating works of William Shakespeare
Meghan has issued a statement following the launch of the new website.

Meghan breaks silence following criticism over new Sussex website in rare statement

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too
Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts, but will it cut through at the ballot box?
Supporting Britain's Pubs in 2024

Raising a glass to recovery: Supporting Britain's pubs in 2024 and beyond

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit