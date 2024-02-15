Woman booted off flight for using toilet too many times due to 'upset stomach' after trip to Mexico

A woman has been kicked off a plane for using the toilet too many times, reducing her to tears, she has claimed. Picture: Alamy

By Christian Oliver

A woman has been kicked off a plane for using the toilet too many times, reducing her to tears, she has claimed.

Joanna Chiu boarded her plane ready for take-off on a flight from Mexico to Canada last week - but found herself dashing to the bathroom repeatedly due to her upset stomach.

Ms Chiu, a journalist and author, took to X to rail against airline West Jet for allegedly removing her form the flight before take off.

She claimed airline staff took issue with her multiple visits to the bathroom, and asked her to leave the flight before it took off.

Railing against the airline, Mr Chiu said: "Just got kicked off a @WestJet flight from Mexico because I had an upset stomach and was going to the washroom too much before takeoff.

"No promise of a hotel or rebooked flight. I had meds and was on the mend. Some customer service."

West Jet plane on the apron at Toronto Pearson International airport, Ontario, Canada. Picture: Alamy

"In my rush to get off the plane alone, I left my money with travel companions and a WestJet supervisor refused to pay for my taxi to a hotel 20 min away."

Ms Chiu said a guard was called over to "intimidate" her and she "burst into tears".

The journalist said another employee of the airline helped her and was "much nicer". However she said she was still not given a booking reference for a rebooked flight.

Ms said she was told to come back to the airport the next day where she would be given a new booking.

"WestJet DM’d me my booking reference number after I had asked for it repeatedly at the airport.

"I ended up getting in the taxi because I was legitimately worried about getting arrested."

The disgruntled air passenger said it was "sad" that she was not able to get help unless she publically aired her grievance.

"My last word: Check whether your destination is known for stomach bugs. Take probiotics etc. If you're asked to deplane, take the time to gather your wallet, passport, medications. Duolingo proved useful and off-line translation apps. If staff are abusive, ask for another to help you," she concluded.

A spokesperson apologised to Ms Chiu in a statement: "We sincerely apologize to Ms. Chiu for the inconvenience and discomfort she experienced during her recent travel experience, including the communication delay that occurred as she awaited an appropriate re-accommodation option.

"Ensuring the wellbeing and safety of our guests and crew is our number one priority and therefore we take any health-related concerns very seriously. While unexpected illness can occur while travelling, maintaining a safe and healthy environment for all guests and crew members is paramount. In circumstances where a guest is deemed unfit to travel due to illness, our crew are trained to make difficult, but required decisions in the name of safety.

"Upon learning of Ms. Chiu’s experience via X last week, our Social Care team immediately reached out directly to her to ensure she was provided with a re-accommodation option and to receive any feedback on her experience."