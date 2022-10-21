Eco mob moans about being left in the dark as showroom staff turn off lights and heating to go home during their protest

The activists complained about staff leaving them in the dark. Picture: Scientist Rebellion

By Will Taylor

Eco activists have complained about being left glued to the ground at a Volkswagen museum without heating or a decent way of using the toilet after staff went home at the end of the day.

Nine members of the Scientist Rebellion group stuck themselves to a pavilion of Porsche cars to demand the German government impose maximum speed limits of 100kph (62mph).

But after the stunt broke out, staff finishing their shift at the visitor attraction in Wolfsburg left them to it, turning off the lights and heating.

One of the protesters, Gianluca Grimalda, said: "They refused our request to provide us with a bowl to urinate and defecate in a decent manner while we are glued, and have turned off the heating."

He added: "We can't order our food, we must use the one provided by Volkswagen. Lights off. Random unannounced checks by security guards with bright torches."

The nine protesters at Autostadt – an attraction run by the German car giant – started their protest on the afternoon of October 19.

9 members of #ScientistRebellion remain glued at @Porsche pavilion in @autostadt. Usually @volkswagen lobbies politicians in Berlin & Brussels. Instead, we ask CEO #OliverBlume to lobby for the climate by pushing @OlafScholz & @Wissing to install a speed limit of 100 km/h. pic.twitter.com/tWBrrpcoUr — Scientist Rebellion (@ScientistRebel1) October 19, 2022

Scientist Rebellion tweeted: "Usually @volkswagen lobbies politicians in Berlin & Brussels. Instead, we ask CEO #OliverBlume to lobby for the climate by pushing @OlafScholz & @Wissing to install a speed limit of 100 km/h.

"The 15 brave #ScientistRebellion members (9 glued & 6 supporting) have been occupying the @Volkswagen luxury cars exhibit at @autostadt in Wolfsburg, #Germany since 2.30 p.m this afternoon.

"They are determined to stay the night, until CEO #OliverBlume is ready to talk to them."

Some of the activists were said to be on hunger strike until their demands for decarbonised transport in Germany were met.

The protest came amid a wave of disruption in Britain from Just Stop Oil.

Two men were taken into custody after scaling the Dartford Crossing this week, with police left having to bring in a huge cherry picker to get them down.

They have also blocked off roads in London and activists have taken to throwing liquids over paintings.