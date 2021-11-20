Hundreds of eco activists block major bridge in London to protest jailing of M25 eco mob

By Daisy Stephens

Hundreds of eco activists have blocked Lambeth Bridge in London as they march through the city to protest jail terms given to nine Insulate Britain protesters.

Eco protesters from Insulate Britain, Extinction Rebellion and others gathered outside the Royal Courts of Justice in central London to protest the jail terms given on Wednesday.

They then marched through the city, coming to a halt on Lambeth Bridge at around 2:15pm and sitting down on the road.

Police appear to be diverting traffic away from the area.

Hundreds of protesters have blocked Lambeth Bridge in London. Picture: LBC

The group marched from the High Court down Victoria embankment and past parliament, reaching Lambeth Bridge at around 2pm.

Hundreds of people attended the march. Picture: LBC

The protesters reached Lambeth Bridge at around 2pm. Picture: LBC

Shortly after the march began, activists read words spoken in court by Oliver Rock and Tim Speers, both of whom were jailed on Wednesday for four months.

"I'm sure that everyone in this room is aware of the climate crisis," one activist read into a microphone, flanked by protestors in high-vis jackets and holding a banner reading 'Betrayed by my government', reading from Mr Rock's speech.

"I took action in an attempt to mitigate the suffering of those in this country who cannot afford to properly heat their homes and in an attempt to mitigate the enormous suffering which is already occurring, and which will only increase as the climate crisis accelerates.

"We have all the information we need about this crisis but I think it's important to connect with the emotional weight of the situation that is upon us."

"In an insane world the sane will be seen as insane," read another to cheers from the crowd, quoting Mr Speers' speech.

"In a world where fossil fuel companies make up the largest delegation at a conference to revert climate catastrophe, in a world where 8,500 people die each year because they can't afford to eat their own homes in one of the richest nations on earth, in a world where scientists warning us of a code red humanity is news for a day and forgotten the next - this is the world in which I stand before you, arguing that a few hours of traffic is justified in the fight against extinction."

The group is protesting the jail terms imposed on nine demonstrators by the High Court on Wednesday.

Four of the activists from Insulate Britain were jailed for four months, two for three and one for six.

Since the sentencing, Emma Smart, who was imprisoned for four months, has gone on hunger strike.

She said she is "proud" of her actions with the eco group, and that her prison sentence will take her away from "valuable work".

But her husband Andy Smith has admitted he is "terrified" for her, saying it was a "horrible thing for her to go through".

The group gathered outside the High Court before marching through the city. Picture: LBC

Insulate Britain have caused two months of road chaos in their campaign for the Government to insulate Britain's social housing stock.

Since September 13 they have blocked many major roads across the country including the M25, M4 and M1 as well as a number of A-roads, in defiance of a number of High Court injunctions.

This story is being updated