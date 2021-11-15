Exclusive

Keir Starmer condemns eco protesters over 'counterproductive' tactics

15 November 2021, 09:58 | Updated: 15 November 2021, 10:08

By Emma Soteriou

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer today told LBC that tactics from eco protesters are "counterproductive" amid the climate crisis.

It comes after Insulate Britain have caused road chaos across the cities in the UK, leaving drivers furious over delays.

Speaking on his regular monthly Call Keir show, the Labour leader said: "We’ve seen those images of protesters gluing themselves to the roads and desperate people trying to get sometimes relatives to hospitals…

"Protesting and having strong views is a very good thing but I think that the tactics here are completely wrong and counterproductive.

"We need to bring people together in relation to the climate crisis not engage these tactics."

Read more: Labour demands probe into PM's Downing Street flat refurb as watchdog row escalates

Read more: Sir Keir Starmer misses PMQs after testing positive for Covid

One LBC caller brought attention to a Labour councillor who had been involved in the recent protests.

Theresa Norton, a local councillor from Scarborough, North Yorkshire, was arrested after attending protests on the M56 motorway near Manchester airport.

However, Sir Keir said he was unaware of the case, refusing to comment until he knew the details.

Leaders have faced increased pressure over the last two weeks to tackle the climate crisis that has fuelled protesters.

The COP26 climate summit in Glasgow saw delegates come together in an effort to find a deal in achieving goals set out in the previous Paris Agreement.

"It didn't achieve what we needed it to achieve," Sir Keir said.

He later added: "I don't want to come here talk it down because that's in nobody's interest. It's too important for that.

"What we've got to do is redouble our efforts to make sure we do do what's necessary by 2030."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Breaking
Breaking News

Fourth man arrested as police declare Poppy Day blast a terrorist incident

Breaking
Breaking News

PM praises 'incredible bravery' of hero cab driver after Liverpool taxi explosion

The car exploded and quickly went up in flames

CCTV footage shows Remembrance Sunday blast outside Liverpool hospital

MPs will vote on the motion on Monday evening. (stock photo)

Sleaze scandal: MPs to vote on motion to scrap standards reforms

Exclusive
Sir Keir Starmer told LBC the motion will be voted on on Wednesday

Labour tabling motion to ban MPs from second jobs, Sir Keir Starmer tells LBC

Breaking
The Covid-19 booster rollout is being extended

Covid boosters to be offered to over 40s

Sarah Benford went missing in April 2000

Sarah Benford: Police begin dig in search for girl, 14, who vanished 20 years ago

Body scanners have been introduced in all male prisons in England and Wales.

How criminal gangs are profiting from prisons - and what’s being done to stop it

Ten people have now died as a result of the crowd surge

'Precious' boy, 9, becomes tenth person to die after Astroworld crowd surge

Venues such as cinemas will now require proof of vaccination or a negative test

Covid passports extended to arts venues in Wales in response to 'very high' virus rates

A group of people thought to be migrants are brought in to Dover, Kent, on board the Dover lifeboat, following a small boat incident in the Channel.

Migrant Channel crossings could hit 'epidemic' levels, warns ex-Border Force chief

Ali Abucar Ali was stabbed to death in Brentford.

Tributes paid to 'hero' stabbed to death in Brentford as more than £60k raised

PM refuses to apologise for Tory sleaze, admits he 'could've handled it better'

PM refuses to apologise for Tory sleaze, admits he 'could've handled it better'

COP26 president Alok Sharma and Boris Johnson.

PM admits delight at climate pact is 'tinged with disappointment' after watered-down deal

Boris Johnson will hold a press conference at 5pm.

Watch again: Boris Johnson holds press conference amid furious backlash to COP26 deal

Austria has imposed a new lockdown for only unvaccinated people

Austria imposes tough new Covid lockdown just for unvaccinated people

Latest News

See more Latest News

There is still a significant police presence

Three arrested and cordons still in place after Liverpool hospital explosion
Ben Wallace has insisted Boris Johnson should not apologise for MPs' behaviour

Minister: 'Sleaze claims aren't specific to Tories - I've only known Labour MPs go to jail'
The sight of a fully vaccinated Santa appeared to draw anger online

'Boycott Tesco' calls after Xmas advert shows fully vaccinated Santa
Families gathered at the prison, which has been the scene of well over 100 deaths this year

Dozens killed in prison gang fight just weeks after it saw Ecuador's worst jail massacre
The Queen is disappointed she will have to miss this year's Remembrance Sunday event

Nation honours the fallen as Queen unable to attend Remembrance service on health grounds
The Queen will be back at Sunday's remembrance service

Queen returns to public eye for Remembrance service after doctors' orders to rest
A man has been charged with murder after the Brentford stabbings

Brentford stabbings: Man charged with murder after 20-year-old dies
Insulate Britain protesters have caused chaos during rush-hour in recent weeks.

Tougher punishments target Insulate Britain protesters using 'guerrilla' tactics
COP26 has agreed a new climate deal.

'Historic' global climate deal agreed at COP26 after two weeks of tense talks
Matt Hancock has been "approached" about a Covid book deal.

Hancock accused of trying to 'cash in on tragedy' with £100k Covid book deal

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Remembrance Day celebrates those who have served for the country.

Remembrance Day: When is the two-minute silence and why is it held?
Countries around the world have agreed to limit global warming to 1.5C

Climate change: Why is 1.5C the magic number for controlling global warming?
Fully vaccinated travellers will be able to fly to the US from November 8

US announces details of Covid-19 travel requirements after November 8

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

The Labour leader was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Starmer brands claims he broke Commons rules over office use as 'complete nonsense'
Tory sleaze: Boris Johnson 'thinks rules don't apply to him', Ed Miliband fumes

Tory sleaze: Boris Johnson 'thinks rules don't apply to him', Ed Miliband fumes
Iain Dale on Sunday | Watch live from 10am

Iain Dale on Sunday 14/11 | Watch again

David Lammy hits out against trolls criticising his second job

David Lammy hits out against trolls criticising his 'second job'
Maajid Nawaz: 'Tory sleaze the Achilles heel of government'

Maajid Nawaz: 'Tory sleaze the Achilles heel of government'

Whistleblower exposes UN leaks of Chinese dissident information

Whistleblower exposes UN leaks of Chinese dissident information
Jeremy Corbyn: Second job ban made 'absolutely clear' to Starmer

Jeremy Corbyn: Second job ban made 'absolutely clear' to Starmer
Don McLean: Hit-song 'prophetic' of cancel culture

Don McLean: Hit-song 'prophetic' of cancel culture

Father at 'his wit's end' after son's fourth A&E visit in three months

Father 'at his wit's end' after one-year-old son's fourth A&E visit in three months
Andrew Pierce gives take on Meghan Markle's experience with Royal Family

Andrew Pierce gives take on Meghan Markle's experience with Royal Family

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police