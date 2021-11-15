Exclusive

Keir Starmer condemns eco protesters over 'counterproductive' tactics

By Emma Soteriou

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer today told LBC that tactics from eco protesters are "counterproductive" amid the climate crisis.

It comes after Insulate Britain have caused road chaos across the cities in the UK, leaving drivers furious over delays.

Speaking on his regular monthly Call Keir show, the Labour leader said: "We’ve seen those images of protesters gluing themselves to the roads and desperate people trying to get sometimes relatives to hospitals…

"Protesting and having strong views is a very good thing but I think that the tactics here are completely wrong and counterproductive.

"We need to bring people together in relation to the climate crisis not engage these tactics."

One LBC caller brought attention to a Labour councillor who had been involved in the recent protests.

Theresa Norton, a local councillor from Scarborough, North Yorkshire, was arrested after attending protests on the M56 motorway near Manchester airport.

However, Sir Keir said he was unaware of the case, refusing to comment until he knew the details.

Leaders have faced increased pressure over the last two weeks to tackle the climate crisis that has fuelled protesters.

The COP26 climate summit in Glasgow saw delegates come together in an effort to find a deal in achieving goals set out in the previous Paris Agreement.

"It didn't achieve what we needed it to achieve," Sir Keir said.

He later added: "I don't want to come here talk it down because that's in nobody's interest. It's too important for that.

"What we've got to do is redouble our efforts to make sure we do do what's necessary by 2030."