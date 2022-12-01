'The economic Harry Maguire': England star used in Ghanaian parliament debate to mock vice-president

Harry Maguire was mocked in Ghana. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

England star Harry Maguire has been mocked by an MP in Ghana's parliament who used the footballer's recent on-the-pitch woes to insult the country's vice-president.

Issac Abongo called Dr Mahamudu Bawumia the "economic Maguire" during a debate.

He said the centre back had declined since his £80m move from Leicester City to Manchester United, where his performances have often been criticised during the club's recent struggles.

Mr Adongo said Maguire was one of the best defenders in the world before his switch to Old Trafford, but from then on he "became the biggest threat at the centre of the Manchester United defence".

Bawumia is ‘Economic Maguire’, he is scoring own goals - MP, Bolgatanga Central, Isaac Adongo. #AMShow pic.twitter.com/fMvOLaCLHs — JoyNews (@JoyNewsOnTV) December 1, 2022

He then compared Dr Bawumia's record to Maguire's, saying he had scored economic own goals.

He said Maguire was "tackling Manchester players and giving assists to opponents… when you see the opponents go to score, Maguire will score for them".

He then said: "You remember in this country we also have an economic Maguire. This economic Maguire, we're clapping, saying this man is the best in managing foreign terms."

MPs around him roared with laughter as he made the comparison.

And his analogy was driven forward by other politicians, with fellow MP Alex Tetteh Djornobuah saying it would be better to keep Maguire instead of bringing back an ex-president back to power.

He compared that to Chelsea bringing back Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku.

Ghana have not even encountered England during the World Cup.

They are squaring off against Uruguay, who they have history with.

Luis Suarez controversially used his hand to stop Ghana scoring a goal in the 2010 World Cup, and the resulting penalty was then missed, leading to Uruguay knocking Ghana out.