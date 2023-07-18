Former Manchester United goalkeeper Edwin van der Sar out of intensive care after suffering bleed around brain

Edwin van der Sar is out of intensive care. Picture: Twitter/Getty

By Kit Heren

Former Manchester United goalkeeper Edwin van der Sar has been discharged from intensive care after suffering a bleed around the brain earlier this month.

Van der Sar, 52, remains in hospital and hopes to go home next week, he said on Tuesday evening.

"First of all, we want to thank everyone for all the great and supportive messages," the 130-cap Dutch international said on Twitter.

Sharing a photo of himself in hospital with his wife, he said: "I’m happy to share that I’m no longer in the intensive care unit. However, I’m still in hospital.

"I hope to go home next week and take the next step in my recovery!"

Fulham, with whom van der Sar spent four years before joining United, sent a message of support, tweeting: "Great news, Edwin! We wish you all the best with your recovery."

Van der Sar was admitted to hospital while away in Croatia after suffering a cerebral haemorrhage on July 7.

"On Friday, Edwin van der Sar has had a bleeding around his brain. He's currently in hospital in the intensive care unit and is in a stable condition," Ajax said in a statement on Twitter at the time of his hospitalisation.

"Once there is more concrete information, an update will follow. Everyone at Ajax wishes Edwin a speedy recovery. We're thinking of you."

Van der Sar's former United team-mate Rio Ferdinand tweeted after his initial hospitalisation: "Ed is a fighter.

"Our thoughts are with the Van Der Sar family!"

Edwin Van der Sar. Picture: Getty

Van der Sar, 52, won the Premier League four times during his time at United, as well as the Champions League in 2008, which he also lifted while at Ajax.

After retirement, he returned to Ajax where he took up the role of chief executive in 2016.

Following a disappointing season for Ajax, van der Sar announced he would be stepping down from his role after almost 11 years on the club's board.

"I feel the need to take some distance, to get some rest, and to do other things," he said on Twitter at the end of May.

"It doesn't feel good to take decisions about the future of this wonderful club in the coming period.

"That is why I have decided to resign."