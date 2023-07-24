Eight healthy habits to help you live up to 24 years longer revealed by scientists

24 July 2023, 16:09

Exercise, friendships and a good night sleep are among the healthy habits for a long life
Exercise, friendships and a good night sleep are among the healthy habits for a long life. Picture: Alamy

By StephenRigley

Eight healthy habits that could lengthen your life by up to 24 years have been revealed by scientists.

Not smoking, having a good diet, sleeping well and managing stress are among the habits uncovered in the major US study.

They also included being physically active, having positive social relationships with other people, not regularly binge drinking and avoiding addiction to opioid drugs.

Women with all eight of these habits at the age of 40 could live an average of 21 years longer than women with none of the habits while men with all eight habits, compared to those with zero, could expect to live 24 years longer on average.

The findings come from almost 720,000 military veterans in the US, who filled out questionnaires on their lifestyle and whose medical records were analysed.

Dr Xuan-Mai Nguyen, lead author of the study from Carle Illinois College of Medicine, said: "We were really surprised by just how much could be gained with the adoption of one, two, three, or all eight lifestyle factors.

"Our research findings suggest that adopting a healthy lifestyle is important for both public health and personal wellness.

"The earlier the better, but even if you only make a small change in your 40s, 50s, or 60s, it still is beneficial."

Friendships is among the healthy habits for a longer live, scientists say
Friendships is among the healthy habits for a longer live, scientists say. Picture: Alamy

Read More: 'Sandra. You are not chair. Be quiet': Row erupts at parish council meeting over poll about whether it should be dissolved

Read More: 'She didn’t provide her ticket': Police defend handcuffing mother in front of her crying son over bus fare

Overall, the results showed keeping physically active, not smoking and not being addicted to opioid drugs had the biggest impact on lifespan.

These reduced the risk of death by 46 percent for being active, 29 percent for non-smokers, and 38 percent for those without an opioid problem.

Minimizing stress, having a good diet, not being a binge drinker and having good sleeping habits were linked to around a 20 percent reduction in the risk of dying.

The smallest effect was seen for people with positive social relationships, but this was linked to about a five percent reduction in the likelihood of dying during the study.

Dr Nguyen, a scientist for the Million Veteran Programme, said: "Healthy lifestyle habits can prevent the underlying causes of chronic diseases, which could help people to live them to live longer, until their eighties rather than their sixties.

"It could save the health service money for drugs and treatment."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Director Greta Gerwig poses for the media prior to a news conference for the film Barbie in Seoul, South Korea

Barbie’s Greta Gerwig breaks opening weekend record for female directors

Climate activist Greta Thunberg waits for a hearing in a court in Malmo, Sweden

Thunberg defiant after being fined for disobeying police during climate protest

Greta Thunberg hauled away from oil depot protest by Swedish police hours after she was fined for a previous incident

Defiant Greta Thunberg arrested by Swedish police hours for after she dodged jail for eco protest

Charlotte Owen took her seat in the House of Lords on Monday afternoon

Boris Johnson’s controversial new baroness Charlotte Owen, 30, joins the House of Lords as youngest peer

A firefighting vehicle makes its way through burnt trees during a forest fire on the island of Rhodes

New evacuations ordered in Greece as high winds and heat fuel wildfires

Heated scenes: Thornton Le Dale Parish Council meeting's descent into chaos was streamed on YouTube

'Sandra. You are not chair. Be quiet': Row erupts at parish council over poll about whether it should be dissolved

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, centre, at a session of the Knesset, Israel’s parliament, in Jerusalem on Monday

Israeli parliament approves key part of contentious legal overhaul

Trevor Francis has died aged 69

Trevor Francis dies aged 69 as football world mourns first English £1m player

Greta Thunberg fined for climate process in Sweden

Greta Thunberg dodges jail despite being found guilty of disobeying cops after blocking an oil depot in Sweden

Wildfires have been raging on Rhodes and Corfu - and holidaymakers affected may face a battle for compensation

Greece holiday chaos as Foreign Office doesn't alter travel advice - as Rhodes wildfire inferno visible from space

The man died in Croydon custody centre

Man, 30, wanted on recall to prison, dies in police custody in south London

Climate activist Greta Thunberg, centre, arrives at court

Greta Thunberg to appear in Swedish court for ‘disobeying police at protest’

Money, weapons and documents seized in a raid

Two held in Serbia for ‘smuggling Cubans to Spain as part of global crime ring’

Police handcuffed the woman before subsequently 'de-arresting' her when it emerged she had a valid ticket

'She didn’t provide her ticket': Police defend handcuffing mother in front of her crying son over bus fare

George Alagiah has died aged 67

Veteran newsreader George Alagiah dies aged 67 after battle with bowel cancer

Wildfires have been raging in Greece

'People fighting to get onto boats and children falling in the sea': Inside Brits' evacuation from wildfire-hit Rhodes

Latest News

See more Latest News

A TV shows an image of American soldier Travis King during a news programme at Seoul Railway Station in South Korea

Talks ‘underway’ between North Korea and UN Command over detained US soldier

The first rescue flights from Rhodes have arrived in the UK

First rescue flights from fire-ravaged Rhodes arrive back in the UK as Brits forced to flee in mass evacuation
The men drove around the pitch damaging the grass

Football match abandoned after balaclava-clad men drive hearse onto pitch

The government has vowed not to 'concrete over the countryside'

Michael Gove relaxes planning rules in England to create more homes in the 'heart of our cities'
Barber was jailed for having sex with the child

Teacher, 37, jailed for having sex with 15-year-old pupil in field working at construction site on temporary prison release
A view of the damaged building is seen after a reported drone attack in Moscow, Russia

Moscow and Crimea hit by drones as Russian forces bombard Ukraine’s south

Oceangate appears to have scrubbed its online presence

Stockton Rush's OceanGate company behind doomed Titanic descent scrubs itself from the Internet
Rescuers conduct a search and rescue operation at the gym

Eleven dead after school gym roof collapses in China

Shaka Hislop collapsed live on TV

Shocking moment ex-Premier League star Shaka Hislop collapses live on TV

Stockton Rush was one of five victims to die on the Titan sub in June

OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush once had to cancel all Titan expeditions after sub's batteries 'accidentally flooded'

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince George has turned 10

Smiling Prince George looks smart and relaxed in new portrait marking his 10th birthday

Queen Elizabeth's name will be closely protected

Queen Elizabeth's name to be 'closely protected', with committee to decide national monument to late monarch
Andrew met Epstein while he was under house arrest, court documents suggest

Andrew 'met Jeffrey Epstein when he was under house arrest after soliciting minor for sex', court documents suggest

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Shelagh Fogarty

'They knew it was a burning island': Caller furious at airline for letting her travel to Rhodes
Rishi Sunak

'What sort of future is Rishi Sunak trying to create?': Caller questions PM's evasive stance on climate change
stanley

UK needs to 'at the very least' rejoin the European Environment Agency, Stanley Johnson insists
Why Barbie isn’t the feminist propaganda it thinks it is.

'Barbie isn’t the feminist propaganda it thinks it is'

Sangita Myska caller feared 'ridicule' after his wife suffered a miscarriage

'I didn't dare shed a tear': Sangita Myska caller feared 'ridicule' after his wife suffered a miscarriage
Caller refuses to vote Labour because of their 'past'

'I will vote Tory negatively': Matt Frei caller refuses to vote Labour because of their 'past'
Shelagh Fogarty

'I am never going to vote for her': Caller refuses to support Labour after Deputy Leader's Tory 'scum' comments
Lewis Goodall

'This is a sweet victory for the Labour Party', says Lewis Goodall as Keir Starmer celebrates Selby success
Tom Swarbrick

'It's a case of Ulez you lose', Tom Swarbrick tells Tory chairman as Conservatives retain Uxbridge seat
Andrew Marr brings the conversation back around to the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Andrew Marr: It's time to start ‘plunging back into the wartime realities of Ukraine we spend so much time avoiding’

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit