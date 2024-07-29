Eight officers suspended by Greater Manchester Police following report of alleged racial discrimination

29 July 2024, 19:56 | Updated: 29 July 2024, 20:13

Greater Manchester Police have been under increased pressure following an incident at Manchester Airport
Greater Manchester Police have been under increased pressure following an incident at Manchester Airport. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

This comes after the suspension of five officers and the placing of two others on restricted duties, all of which served in the Bury district, on 17 July, 2024.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Greater Manchester Police has suspended eight officers and placed another on restricted duties amid allegations of racial discrimination.

Seven of the eight suspended officers are from the Bury district, while the other was working there at the time, police have said.

The decision to suspend these officers comes after the suspension of five officers and the placing of two others on restricted duties, all of which served in the Bury district, on 17 July, 2024.

Detective Chief Superintendent Mike Allen, the head of GMP's professional standards directorate, said: "The reports we have received are deeply concerning and I hope to reassure the community of Bury, the wider public, and the GMP workforce that a full and thorough investigation is being conducted into these matters."

GMP referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct in the wake of the allegations.

IOPC regional director Catherine Bates said: "Officers are expected to maintain exemplary standards of conduct and professionalism.

"This type of behaviour has the potential to undermine the public's confidence and trust in policing, in addition to the impact it has on officers who conduct themselves with integrity.

"We will conduct a thorough investigation to establish the evidence and ensure any discriminatory behaviour is dealt with appropriately.

"This does not necessarily mean conduct proceedings or criminal charges will follow and the status of all officers will remain under review throughout the investigation."

This comes as the Greater Manchester Police faces increased public pressure after an incident occurred at the city’s airport last week.

A viral video filmed last Tuesday sparked outcry and triggered protests after it showed an officer kick and stamp on the head of a man who was lying face down on the floor, as a woman knelt beside him.

However, new footage filmed from a car park at Manchester Airport’s Terminal 2 now appears to show that officers were under attack moments before.

Now, the Manchester Mayor told LBC on Sunday that people should not "rush to judgement".

VIDEO - New Manchester Airport video shows chaotic scene before man kicked in head by police officer.- MEN MEDIA

"There is another side to this. The situation is very complicated, fast moving, quite a violent situation.

"We now have is a fuller picture and hopefully people can see why I said what I said last week.

"It's frustrating to be honest because we were seeing whether more could be put in the public domain but the strictures around potential criminal trials mean that you have to be very careful in doing that.

"The video is out there, and at least it moves the issue forward cause people can see a more rounded picture now."

The officer involved in the video has been stood down from active duty, it has been confirmed.

Two men were also arrested on suspicion of assault, assault of emergency worker, affray, and obstructing police.

Two other men were also arrested on suspicion of affray and assault of an emergency worker.

Tom Pidcock (l) and Team GB's gold medal winning eventing team (r)

Golden Monday for Team GB: Cyclist Tom Pidcock stages incredible comeback hours after eventing team retains title

