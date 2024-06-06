James O'Brien 10am - 1pm
Eight poignant epitaphs remembering brave soldiers who died in the D-Day landings 80 years on
6 June 2024, 09:10 | Updated: 6 June 2024, 09:16
Eight poignant epitaphs remembering brave soldiers who died in the D-Day landings have been shared to mark the 80th anniversary.
The Commonwealth War Graves Commission (CWGC) shared the final messages left by family members of those who died on June 6, 1944, to keep the legacies of the fallen alive.
The graves are at Bayeux War Cemetery, which is the largest CWGC cemetery of the Second World War in France.
It marks 80 years since the Allied offensive in north-western Europe began, with a lone military piper playing a lament at sea in the early hours of Thursday - at the exact moment the beach invasion began.
In the lead up to the anniversary, a Torch of Commemoration made its way across the UK, being passed from older to younger generations before arriving in Normandy.
Although little fighting took place in Bayeux, it was the first French town of importance to be liberated.
The cemetery contains 4,144 Commonwealth burials of the Second World War, 338 of which being unidentified.
1. Beloved Philip to whose valiant and gentle life all beauty is memorial
Lieutenant Philip Charles Scarfe. 5th Bn, The King's Regiment (Liverpool)
Aged 30. Son of Albert Scarfe and of Emma Scarfe (nee Day); husband of Joan Scarfe (nee Ritchie), of Sale, Cheshire.
2. To my brave only child. In my heart your memory lives until we meet again
Marine Bernard George Smith, No. 47 Royal Marines Commando
Aged 20. Son of James and Blanche Emily Smith, of Fenham, Newcastle-on-Tyne.
3. The little stars shall watch over your grave, dear
Private Frank Douglas Thorburn. 6th Bn, Green Howards (Yorkshire Regiment)
Aged 25. Son of Andrew and Margaret Thorburn, of Fourstones, Northumberland.
4. Into the mosaic of victory our most precious piece was laid
Marine Edward William Durn. His Majesty's Landing Craft Mechanised 239, Royal Marines
Aged 17. Son of Edward James Durn and Caroline Beatrice Durn, of Norwich.
5. He died so that others might live in a better world
Private Leanord John Futter. 1st Bn, Hampshire Regiment
Aged 22. Son of Robert and Ada Futter; husband of Zilpha Futter, of Newark, Nottinghamshire.
6. He gave his happy young life. Brave, steadfast and true
Lieutenant Edward Geoffrey Curtis, No. 48 Royal Marines Commando
Aged 24. Son of Edward James Curtis and Jane Curtis, of Frizinghall, Bradford, Yorkshire.
7. Dearest husband of Nina and darling daddy of Helen. Precious memories
Marine William Boardman. No. 48 Royal Marines Commando
Aged 28. Son of William Henry and Martha Ann Boardman, of Burslem, Stoke-on-Trent; husband of Nina Boardman, of Hartshill, Stoke-on-Trent.
8. No one knows how much I miss him or the heartache for the one I loved so well
Gunner Robert Thomas Dennison. 53 (The Worcestershire Yeomanry) Airlanding Lt. Regt. Royal Artillery
Aged 29. Husband of Irene Margaret Dennison, of Moulsecoomb, Brighton, Sussex.