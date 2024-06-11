Nick Ferrari 7am - 10am
General Election LIVE: Sunak targeting property buyers as he prepares to launch Conservative manifesto
11 June 2024, 06:42
Rishi Sunak is expected to unveil a National Insurance cut and tax breaks for landlords as he launches the Conservative manifesto on Tuesday.
The Prime Minister is set to pledge a "more secure future" for Britains with plans to cut taxes, boost the economy, curb migration and build new homes.
Labour have said that they will increase the number of urgent child dentistry appointments to improve the state of children's teeth.
Voters across the country will go to the polls on July 4.
Labour refuses to rule out introducing VAT on private school fees mid-academic year
Last night, Shadow education secretary Bridget Phillipson failed to rule out the possibility that VAT could be imposed on private schools mid-way through the academic year, speaking to LBC.
Why Silverstone?
Secretary for Work and Pensions Mel Stride says the Conservatives are launching their manifesto at Silverstone to highlight their record on manufacturing and engineering, but also because they are "revved up and raring to go."
Wes Streeting to promote dental policy on Nick Ferrari at Breakfast
Labour has said it will improve the state of children's teeth with 100,000 extra dentist appointments if it wins the election.
The extra appointments, which will take place in the evenings and on weekends, will be accompanied by supervised toothbrushing sessions for children.
The Shadow Health Secretary will join LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast today to make Labour's case for the pledge.
'You can feel the candidates around the country holding their breath'
Former Conservative adviser Daniel Gilbert tells LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast three things Tories need to see in Rishi Sunak's manifesto for the Party to turn it around:
- Defending the base from seeping further to Reform
- A strong retail offer to the public
- A bombproof rollout
It's manifesto day for the conservatives
Rishi Sunak is expected to unveil the Conservative's manifesto in full on Tuesday, with the party focussing on "bold action" and tax cuts - including to National Insurance and breaks for landlords.
The Tories will launch their party manifesto at 11:30 in Northamptonshire.
LBC political reporter Natasha Clark will be there to bring you all the updates.
What to expect today
Here is your guide to the main developments in the General Election campaign on Tuesday:
– D-Day for Sunak
After several days of the Prime Minister trying to move on from the fallout over his early departure from D-Day commemorations, Rishi Sunak now has a natural opportunity to shift the conversation onto something else.
He will make a series of pledges to cut taxes and woo first-time buyers when he launches the Conservative Party manifesto on Tuesday.
The policies trailed overnight include: a 100% relief on capital gains tax liability for landlords who sell to their existing tenants; abolishing stamp duty up to the value of £425,000 for first-time buyers; a “new and improved” Help to Buy scheme; and reports of a 2p cut to national insurance.
These build on previous pledges of no increases to income tax, national insurance or VAT, an expansion of levelling up funding with a pledge to give 30 towns £20 million, and mandatory national service for 18-year-olds.
All eyes will be on pledges linked to immigration, including UK involvement with the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR), as Mr Sunak seeks to persuade voters against backing Reform UK – now led by Nigel Farage.
– Monster mash
Labour will continue to press its “child health action plan”, which now includes a commitment to stop children under the age of 16 from buying highly caffeinated energy drinks.
The sale of drinks containing more than 150mg of caffeine per litre to under-16s is “not justifiable or acceptable”, according to Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer.
The party said it expects soft drinks such as Coca-Cola to fall below the caffeine per litre limit, but a 500ml can of Monster Energy would exceed it.
National trading standards would be tasked with enforcing the policy.
Labour has also vowed to “put a smile back on kids’ faces” by providing an extra 100,000 urgent dental appointments for children and supervised toothbrushing for three-to-five year olds.
– The doctor won’t see you now
After a day of ups and downs – thanks to party leader Sir Ed Davey visiting a theme park – the Liberal Democrats are suggesting around 1.8 million people cannot reach their GP when they want help.
The party said that patients are being “catastrophically let down” as they struggle to access GP services.
– Meanwhile, another visit to the talking shop awaits
There is no slowing down in the election debates, with BBC Debate Night hosting the leaders of the main five Scottish parties to answer questions in Glasgow from 8pm.
And Reform’s Mr Farage will be the second guest on the BBC Panorama Interviews with Nick Robinson, with 30-minutes of late-night questions for those who just cannot sleep because of election excitement.
Good morning
Good morning, welcome to the LBC General Election Live Blog.
Reform candidate apologises after suggesting UK should have 'taken Hitler up on neutrality offer'
A Reform UK candidate has been forced to apologise after suggesting the country would have been “far better” off if it had “taken Hitler up on his offer of neutrality” during the Second World War.
Reform UK candidate, Ian Gribbin, who is representing the party in Bexhill and Battle, made the shocking claims in a 2022 online post on Unherd magazine.
Mr Gribbin has now apologised "unreservedly" but maintains the comments were "taken out of context".
Despite initially defending Gribbin, Reform UK leader Nigel Farage added that his party "ran out of time" when it came to vetting candidates thoroughly.
He added that all parties "will suffer" from such limitations during the election.
Labour refuses to rule out introducing VAT on private school fees mid-academic year
The shadow Secretary of State for Education Bridget Phillipson has refused to rule out the possibility of a mid-academic year rise in private school fees
Asked by LBC's Tom Swarbrick if the fees could be introduced mid-academic year, she said: “All I’ll say is, this has been a Labour party commitment since 2021, this has been our position for some time.
“Parents know going into this election that if Labour wins this election, we will introduce VAT on private school fees, I think that’s a well-established fact that people will know.”
She also earlier said: "I’m not going to commit to a date precisely."