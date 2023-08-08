Electoral Commission targeted by 'hostile actors' in cyber attack as hackers access millions of name and address details

8 August 2023, 14:08 | Updated: 8 August 2023, 14:26

Details of tens of millions of voters could have been accessed by hackers who targeted the elections watchdog.
Details of tens of millions of voters could have been accessed by hackers who targeted the elections watchdog. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Millions of voters are thought to have been caught up in a security breach after "hostile actors" got access to the names and addresses of those who registered to vote between 2014 and 2022.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Electoral Commission apologised after it was targeted in the 2021 cyber attack but insisted there was little risk that it would have influenced the outcome of a vote.

The attack was identified in October 2022, but the hackers had first been able to access the commission's systems in August 2021.

They were able to access reference copies of the electoral registers, held by the commission for research purposes and to enable permissibility checks on political donations.

The registers held at the time of the cyber-attack did not include the details of those registered anonymously.

Read more: Knife attack at British Museum: Man arrested after stabbing in the queue

Read more: 'We will punish and disgrace rogue lawyers who help small boat migrants lie to stay in UK', justice secretary vows

The Electoral Commission said: "Today we announced that we have been the subject of a complex cyber-attack, and our systems were accessed by hostile actors.

"Hostile actors were active in our systems and had access to servers which held our email, control systems, and copies of the electoral registers.

"We have since worked with external security experts and the National Cyber Security Centre to investigate and secure our systems.

"The electoral registers include the name and address of those registered to vote between 2014 and 2022, the names of overseas voters, but not the details of anonymous voters.

"While much of this data is already in the public domain, we understand the concern this may cause.

"We regret that we could not prevent this cyber-attack and apologise to those affected. We have since made improvements to the security, resilience, and reliability of the Commission’s IT systems.

"We notified the Information Commissioner’s Office and remain in contact with them."

Today we announced that we have been the subject of a complex cyber-attack, and our systems were accessed by hostile...

Posted by Electoral Commission UK on Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Chief executive Shaun McNally said significant measures have since been taken to improve security on the commission's IT systems.

"We know which systems were accessible to the hostile actors, but are not able to know conclusively what files may or may not have been accessed," he said.

"While the data contained in the electoral registers is limited, and much of it is already in the public domain, we understand the concern that may have been caused by the registers potentially being accessed and apologise to those affected."

The National Cyber Security Centre said it had provided the commission with expert advice and support.

A spokesman said: "Defending the UK's democratic processes is a priority for the NCSC and we provide a range of guidance to help strengthen the cyber resilience of our electoral systems."

The Information Commissioner's Office said it was looking into the incident.

"We recognise this news may cause alarm to those who are worried they may be affected and we want to reassure the public that we are investigating as a matter of urgency," a spokesman said.

"In the meantime, if anyone is concerned about how their data has been handled, they should get in touch with the ICO or check our website for advice and support."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Rail users were left stranded after a gas leak caused cancellations

Hundreds stranded at stations as Euston train services cancelled following London gas leak

Shark bite New York

Woman critically injured after being bitten by shark off New York beach

Italy Bank Tax

Italian banks’ shares plunge after ministers back tax on profits

Bono and Bob Geldof lead mourners for Sinead O'Connor's funeral

Bono and Bob Geldof lead mourners at Sinead O'Connor's funeral as thousands of sobbing fans line streets

Exclusive
Sergiy, 44, who came to the UK on the Homes for Ukraine scheme, has been sleeping in a sleeping bag next to Ealing Station since Wednesday night.

Ukrainian refugee who was sleeping rough in Ealing says council has now housed him after nearly a week on the street

Greece Soccer Fan Death

Man, 29, killed in clashes between rival football fans near Athens stadium

Thailand

Thai king’s estranged son returns to Bangkok after 27 years abroad

Meghan enjoyed a viewing of Barbie with friends as she celebrated her birthday

Meghan's Barbie birthday! Duchess enjoyed 'girl's night out' celebration while Harry stayed home with the children

The pub chain is set to close even more branches.

Wetherspoons closures: Which pubs are closing and why?

Thailand Tourist Killing

Spanish film stars’ son arrested over murder of surgeon on Thai island

Sinead O’Connor's funeral procession has reached her home and was welcomed by a warm round of applause

Fans applaud Sinead O'Connor's hearse as her cortege arrives at her home ahead of funeral

Giacomo Chiapparini was killed by cheese on Sunday

Grandad crushed to death by thousands of wheels of cheese as rescuers take 12 hours to find him

Pregnancy

'I am a mum and a woman who was extremely let down': Myleene Klass 'extremely proud' of updated miscarriage law

Amber Gibson

Man who raped Amber Gibson before she was sexually assaulted again and murdered by her brother jailed

Russia Ukraine War

Death toll rises after Russian missiles hit apartment blocks in Ukraine

People watch on as wildfires spread through Portugal

Portugal wildfires: Areas at risk following third dangerous heatwave

Latest News

See more Latest News

LBC is at the scene of the attack

Knife attack at British Museum: Man arrested after stabbing in the queue

Norway Europe Weather

Warning of ‘extremely heavy rainfall’ after Storm Hans hits northern Europe

Sinead O’Connor's funeral procession has started

Nothing compared to you: Thousands of fans line Irish streets in tribute to Sinead O'Connor ahead of funeral
Arthur died after breathing in limestone powder

Heartbroken family posts photo of smiling boy, 7, who leapt into toxic powder unaware it was deadly and died minutes after
The fire took place days after the pub was sold

'Britain's wonkiest pub' demolished days after going up in flames - as police probe cause of blaze
Pakistan Imran Khan

Pakistan’s ex-PM Imran Khan launches appeal against corruption conviction

Sandra Bullock's sister has paid tribute after the actor's partner died

Sandra Bullock's secret struggle: Sister pays tribute to star for 'amazing' care she gave partner during ALS battle
Niger Coup

Niger faces possible military action after ‘difficult’ talks with junta

'Crooked' lawyers for migrants will face life in prison

'We will punish and disgrace rogue lawyers who help small boat migrants lie to stay in UK', justice secretary vows
Odemira, Portugal

More than a thousand evacuated as wildfires spread towards Portuguese tourist hotspot near the Algarve

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

The royal pair are reportedly in talks about a multi-million pound film with similarities to Harry's tragedy

Harry and Meghan to produce new Netflix film about character who loses a parent to a car crash
The royal pair are reportedly in talks about a multi-million pound film.

Harry and Meghan to produce multi-million Netflix film as royal pair buy rights to £3m novel with 'gripping' themes
Meghan Markle appears to have been snubbed on her 42nd birthday

Meghan Markle snubbed by royals who refuse to send birthday wishes as expert says they are 'fed up' with her

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

JoB vs Tory MPs

James O'Brien scolds Tory MPs for 'sub-National Front rhetoric' and their claims that migrants are enjoying 4* hotels
Shelagh Fogarty

'People are starving, people aren't eating, kids are going hungry', says this emotional Shelagh Fogarty caller
Iain Dale

Bibby Stockholm is 'a death trap', warns fire safety expert as first 15 migrants board controversial barge
Iain Dale

‘This is a very expensive way to be cruel’: Green Party Spokesperson takes aim at Bibby Stockholm barge
Virgin Atlantic

Wife of Virgin Atlantic pilot details 'horrendous' working conditions, with many suffering 'fatigue' and 'insomnia'
The Tories are "gaslighting us" says caller

'They gaslight us!': Sangita Myska caller says the Conservatives are 'on target' to 'destroy' the NHS
James O'Brien says NHS privitisation is "at the heart of neoliberalism"

James O'Brien fears “Thatcherism” is at the heart of a new NHS privatisation move

Shelagh and Caller Greg on Ulez

Ulez expansion delay has 'cost lives' says this frustrated Shelagh Fogarty caller

'Colour me shocked!': James O'Brien on how 'remarkable' it is that Tories are encouraging more affordable food shops

'Colour me shocked!': James O'Brien on how 'remarkable' it is that Tories are encouraging more affordable food shops
Tom Swarbrick on mortgages

It would be 'manifestly unfair' to use taxpayers' money to subsidise mortgages, Tom Swarbrick says

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit