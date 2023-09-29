Boy, 17, appears in court charged with murder of Croydon schoolgirl Elianne Andam

29 September 2023, 12:05 | Updated: 29 September 2023, 12:07

Elianne Andam who was stabbed to death in Croydon
Elianne Andam who was stabbed to death in Croydon. Picture: Supplied

By StephenRigley

A 17-year-old boy appeared in court charged with the murder of 15-year-old Elianne Andam, who was stabbed to death on her way to school in south London.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The boy, who has also been charged with possessing a knife, was seen briefly at Croydon Magistrates' Court before being remanded in custody to appear at the Old Bailey on October 3.

Scene of the fatal stabbing of Elianne Adnan
Scene of the fatal stabbing of Elianne Adnan. Picture: Alamy

He did not indicate how he would plead to the charges, his lawyers said.

Elianne was wounded in the neck after getting off a bus in Wellesley Road, Croydon, at about 8.30am on Wednesday.

The 17-year-old suspect was arrested in New Addington just over an hour later.

Elianne's family visited the scene where she died yesterday evening as crowds gathered outside the police cordon and prayers were said.

Classmate of girl stabbed to death in Croydon calls LBC

Read More: Fellow pupil of schoolgirl stabbed to death in Croydon describes heartbreaking moment students were told of her killing

Read More: 'We are overwhelmed by struggle and grief': Family of Croydon stabbing victim Elianne Andam pay tribute at vigil

She has been described by her family as the "light of our lives". They said she was "bright and funny" and 'had her whole life ahead of her

Police, paramedics and an air ambulance were called to reports of the stabbing, near the Whitgift Centre, at about 08:30 BST on Wednesday, but Elianne died shortly afterwards.

The year-11 pupil at Old Palace of John Whitgift school, in Croydon, had just got off a double-decker bus with a group of friends when she was attacked.

A statement issued on behalf of Elianne's family said: "We, as a family, are struggling to comprehend this painful tragedy that has happened to our beautiful daughter and beloved sister Elianne.

"Our hearts are broken and we are overwhelmed by sorrow and grief. Our faith in the Lord is strengthening us.

"We would like to express our gratitude to those who have taken the time to send us thoughtful and compassionate messages and prayers."

The statement added: "Elianne was a beautiful person inside and out who loved Jesus. She was intelligent, thoughtful, kind and had a bright future ahead."

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said he was shocked and appalled at Elianne's death.


More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Pakistan Bombing

Deadly blast hits celebration rally in south-west Pakistan

Jermaine Baker who was shot by a Met Police officer

Met Police officer who shot Jermaine Baker dead will face gross misconduct hearing

The Sycamore Gap Tree may grow again, says environmental experts.

Glimmer of hope for Sycamore Gap stump as shoots could regrow from 'deliberately' felled tree

Putin holds a meeting

Putin orders former Wagner figure to command volunteer units in Ukraine

Thousands of London Underground workers are set to strike

Londoners warned not to use Tube on strike days next week, with some lines not running at all

Floral tributes

Questions had been raised over alleged gunman’s mental state, hospital says

A man has been left with potentially 'life-changing' injuries.

Man stabbed in Croydon just half a mile away from Elianne Andam vigil, less than 24 hours after teen girl was killed

Up to 50 pupils injured after a school bus flipped over in rush hour on the M53

Major incident declared after school bus flips over on M53 leaving up to 50 pupils injured - one with major trauma

A new report calls for the Minister for Pubs to be brought back to lead a cross-government taskforce responsible for long-term strategy for British pubs

Calls to 'bring back' Minister for Pubs to help save 'beating heart of communities' amid calls for tax rebates

A police horse was attacked by a dog in Victoria Park

'Irresponsible' owner of American Bully that savaged police horse in east London park convicted of dog offences

Boy bailed over felling of Sycamore Gap Tree

Boy, 16, arrested after world-renowned Sycamore Gap Tree cut down released on bail

German shoppers

Inflation drops sharply in Europe – but higher oil prices loom

Iranian satellite launch

US acknowledges Iranian satellite has successfully reached orbit

The blast has killed at least 53 people

Suicide bomber kills at least 53 and injures dozen more in blast at religious celebration in Pakistan

Sunken car

Storm eases in Greece but flood risk remains high amid rising river levels

Wally's owner claims the two were there to meet players.

Baseball fan denied entry to game with ‘emotional support alligator'

Latest News

See more Latest News

Police incident

Kosovo police conduct raids in Serb-dominated north following deadly clashes

Breaking News

Man to appear in court charged with alleged homophobic attack at bus stop in Brixton

Flood warnings are in place for parts of the UK

Brits brace for flooding after Storm Agnes arrives with heavy winds and downpours - but warm weather is on the way
M53 school bus crash

Number of casualties as school coach flips over M53 sparking huge rescue operation

Refugees embrace

More than 70% of Nagorno-Karabakh’s population flees to Armenia

Joe Biden and Josh Shapiro

Democratic rising stars rally round Biden’s re-election bid

Nick Adderley

Top police officer faces probe for wearing Falklands medal despite being too young to fight in the war
Idris Elba has paid tribute to Elianna Andam on an Instagram post.

'Tougher' knife crime deterrents needed, says Idris Elba after knife killing of Elianne Andam
Abortion rally

Thousands of women in Latin American cities call for abortion rights

The energy price cap is set to fall

Energy price cap to fall from Sunday, but campaigners call for more support for vulnerable people

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Kate and William have "closed their minds" to the possibility that a rift with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle can be fixed

William and Kate 'closed their minds to mending family rift after being 'hurt and insulted' by Harry and Meghan
"Growing concern" that armed police handing in their weapons could affect security of the Royal Family

'Growing concern' revolt by armed police handing in their weapons could impact security of the Royal Family
Prince Harry turned down the olive branch

Prince Harry rejects offer to spend anniversary of Queen’s death at Balmoral with father King Charles

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James O'Brien on Tory tactics in the upcoming election.

Tories desperately seeking wedge issues is the 'only way' they will retain power in 2024, says James O'Brien
Nick and caller Dominic

The Sycamore Gap tree became a beacon of hope for this caller's father amidst detention in a concentration camp
James and caller Mervin on knife crime

'I'd prefer you to go to jail than die': James O'Brien is left aghast by this caller's father's stance on knife possession
Nick and caller Karen

‘I would not want my child walking in this town': Croydon resident expresses fear following the stabbing of 15-year-old school girl
Lucy Frazer is flustered by Rugby World Cup questioning.

Sports Secretary stumbles over who England could face in Rugby World Cup quarter final

James O'Brien

James O'Brien ridicules those prioritising Labour's private school VAT plans over the cost of living crisis
Sangita Myska and gymnastic story

'If it's not racism, then what is it?': Mother reacts to young black gymnast denied medal

James O'Brien

'I mean this is a novel': James O'Brien hears why this caller blames Labour for HS2 problems
Putin’s strategy is to drag out the war to cripple Ukraine forces and test the West’s staying power, writes Megan Gittoes.

Zelenskyy knows his most important battle for Ukraine’s future is being played out on Capitol Hill, writes Megan Gittoes
Nick and caller Chris

Boris Johnson 'misled' the country over Brexit, declares this adamant Nick Ferrari caller

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit