Boy, 17, appears in court charged with murder of Croydon schoolgirl Elianne Andam

Elianne Andam who was stabbed to death in Croydon. Picture: Supplied

By StephenRigley

A 17-year-old boy appeared in court charged with the murder of 15-year-old Elianne Andam, who was stabbed to death on her way to school in south London.

The boy, who has also been charged with possessing a knife, was seen briefly at Croydon Magistrates' Court before being remanded in custody to appear at the Old Bailey on October 3.

Scene of the fatal stabbing of Elianne Adnan. Picture: Alamy

He did not indicate how he would plead to the charges, his lawyers said.

Elianne was wounded in the neck after getting off a bus in Wellesley Road, Croydon, at about 8.30am on Wednesday.

The 17-year-old suspect was arrested in New Addington just over an hour later.

Elianne's family visited the scene where she died yesterday evening as crowds gathered outside the police cordon and prayers were said.

She has been described by her family as the "light of our lives". They said she was "bright and funny" and 'had her whole life ahead of her

Police, paramedics and an air ambulance were called to reports of the stabbing, near the Whitgift Centre, at about 08:30 BST on Wednesday, but Elianne died shortly afterwards.

The year-11 pupil at Old Palace of John Whitgift school, in Croydon, had just got off a double-decker bus with a group of friends when she was attacked.

A statement issued on behalf of Elianne's family said: "We, as a family, are struggling to comprehend this painful tragedy that has happened to our beautiful daughter and beloved sister Elianne.

"Our hearts are broken and we are overwhelmed by sorrow and grief. Our faith in the Lord is strengthening us.

"We would like to express our gratitude to those who have taken the time to send us thoughtful and compassionate messages and prayers."

The statement added: "Elianne was a beautiful person inside and out who loved Jesus. She was intelligent, thoughtful, kind and had a bright future ahead."

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said he was shocked and appalled at Elianne's death.



