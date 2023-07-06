Elle Edwards' final moments: Beautician seen smiling and hugging friends before Christmas Eve shooting

CCTV shows Elle Edwards in pub on night of murder

By Kieran Kelly

Police have released heart-rending footage of Elle Edwards moments before she was murdered in a pub in Merseyside.

Elle Edwards, 26, was shot when Connor Chapman, 23, fired 12 shots into a group of people outside the Lighthouse pub in Wallasey Village, Wirral, Merseyside.

The murder took place shortly before midnight on December 24 last year.

Footage released by Merseyside Police shows Ms Edwards smiling as she hugged her friends in the pub moments before her death.

Elle Edwards moments before her death. Picture: Merseyside Police

Read More: Man guilty of murdering Elle Edwards outside Merseyside pub on Christmas Eve

Chapman was convicted of her murder, and seven other counts, following a three-and-a-half week trial at Liverpool Crown Court.

Ms Edwards' father, Tim, said the conviction meant the family could start going forward.

"It just means he's off the streets, someone else is not going to suffer at the hands of him," he said.

"Unfortunately Elle was his last victim but thankfully she will be the last person he does anything to and he can go fade away."

Tim Edwards, father of Elle Edwards, outside Liverpool Crown Court after Connor Chapman was found guilty of her murder. Picture: Alamy

Read More: 'Wholly innocent' beautician Elle Edwards gunned down with sub-machine gun in 'feud between two rival gangs'

Senior investigating officer in the case, Detective Superintendent Paul Grounds, described Chapman as a "dangerous and ruthless individual".

"Connor Chapman knew exactly what he was doing when he left his home address on December 24, getting in a stolen car in possession of a Skorpion machine pistol," he said.

"He drove to the Lighthouse pub where he spent a number of hours there before finding a car parking space that gave him a real clear view of who was outside."