Man guilty of murdering Elle Edwards outside Merseyside pub on Christmas Eve

Man guilty of murdering Elle Edwards outside Merseyside pub on Christmas Eve. Picture: LBC / Alamy / Merseyside Police

By Emma Soteriou

A man has been found guilty of murdering beautician Elle Edwards, who was shot at a pub in Wallasey on Christmas Eve.

Elle Edwards, 26, was shot when Connor Chapman, 23, fired 12 shots from the Skorpion pistol into a group of people outside the Lighthouse pub in Wallasey Village, Wirral, Merseyside, shortly before midnight on December 24 last year.

Chapman was convicted of her murder, and seven other counts, following a three-and-a-half week trial at Liverpool Crown Court.

Co-defendant Thomas Waring, 20, was found guilty of the possession of a prohibited firearm and assisting an offender by helping to burn out the stolen Mercedes used in the shooting.

Ms Edwards' father, Tim, said the conviction meant the family could start going forward.

He said: "It just means he's off the streets, someone else is not going to suffer at the hands of him.

"Unfortunately Elle was his last victim but thankfully she will be the last person he does anything to and he can go fade away."

The trial heard the attack was the culmination of a feud between groups on the Woodchurch and Beechwood estates, on either side of the M53 in Wirral.

The prosecution alleged Chapman was attempting to kill Kieran Salkeld and Jake Duffy, both of whom were seriously injured in the shooting.

The pair, from the Beechwood estate, had attacked another man, Sam Searson, in the street the day before, the court heard.

Three other men: Harry Loughran, Liam Carr and Nicholas Speed; who were unconnected to the feud, were also injured in the shooting.

Senior investigating officer in the case, Detective Superintendent Paul Grounds, described Chapman as a "dangerous and ruthless individual".

He said: "Connor Chapman knew exactly what he was doing when he left his home address on December 24, getting in a stolen car in possession of a Skorpion machine pistol.

"He drove to the Lighthouse pub where he spent a number of hours there before finding a car parking space that gave him a real clear view of who was outside.

"He then left his car with no regard for anybody else, intent on firing that gun at his intended targets, Kieran Salkeld and Jake Duffy, with not a care of what would happen to anybody else who was stood outside of the pub."

Chapman was also found guilty of two counts of attempted murder, two counts of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and one count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, as well as possession of a Skorpion sub-machine gun with intent to endanger life and ammunition with intent to endanger life.

