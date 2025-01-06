Breaking News

Elon Musk says America should 'liberate Britain from tyrannical government' in latest attack on Starmer

Elon Musk has claimed Americans need to liberate the UK from its 'tyrannical government' in his latest attack in Keir Starmer. Picture: Getty

By Jacob Paul

Elon Musk has said America needs to help "liberate the people of Britain" from its "tyrannical government" in his latest scathing dig at Sir Keir Starmer.

The US-based billionaire launched the attack on post on X.

He wrote: "America should liberate the people of Britain from their tyrannical government."

Musk's followers on the platform could respond with a simple "yes," or "no."

Up to 71.7% of thousands who responded voted for "yes." 28.3% of respondents replied no.

It was just one of a string of posts where the X boss has taken aim at the prime minister.

Musk also called for “Prison for Starmer” this morning.

He was responding to a post that “Elsie, Bebe and Alice were killed by a Muslim with a knife in England but for Keir Starmer the problem is Islamophobia”, referencing the killing of three children in the 2024 terror Southport attack over the summer.

Musk also shared an image of Sir Keir with the words "Liar" written over it.

The X owner added: "He should be jailed ASAP."

A follow-up post read: "It would be nice if we could get the British, Canadians, New Zealanders, & Aussies to adopt our Bill of Rights. The first two amendments alone would work wonders."

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage has seemingly fallen out with Musk after the X boss said he doesn't have what it takes to be leader. Picture: Alamy

It is not the first time the Donald Trump ally has taken aim at the Labour government.

When the Southport riots erupted in July, Musk penned a post that read "two-tier Keir", referring to a fringe conspiracy teference to a fringe conspiracy theory that police had been treating far-right “protesters” more severely than minority groups.

This also comes as Musk finds himself embroiled in a row with Reform UK leader Nigel Farage, despite the world's richest man previously considering handing the party a £100 million donation.

The feud broke out when Farage distanced himself from Musk's social media post calling to free far-right activist Tommy Robinson.

The Reform UK leader said at a conference in Leicester on Friday that Musk had "a whole range of opinions, some of which I agree with very strongly, and others of which I am more reticent about".

The X CEO later posted: "The Reform Party needs a new leader."

"Farage doesn’t have what it takes," he added.

It marks a significant departure from the pair's earlier relationship, with the Reform boss even visiting the billionaire in the United States.