Elton John rushed to hospital after suffering from fall at villa in Nice

28 August 2023, 17:40

Elton John was taken to hospital after a fall
Elton John was taken to hospital after a fall. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Elton John has been taken to hospital following a fall at his French villa weeks after wrapping up his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour.

The Rocket Man singer is reported to have undergone a brain scan after being taken to Princess Grace Hospital in Monaco.

He was treated for minor injuries he suffered after the fall at his villa in Nice, where he has been holidaying with husband David Furnish and their two sons.

The music legend's representative said: "We can confirm that following a slip yesterday at his home in the south of France, Elton visited the local hospital as a precautionary measure.

"Following check-ups, he was immediately discharged this morning and is now back at home and in good health."

Read more: Sir Elton John makes Kevin Spacey laugh as he takes the stand in sex assault trial

Elton John has been discharged from hospital
Elton John has been discharged from hospital. Picture: Alamy

Sir Elton had just finished his 330-date tour that culminated in his impressive performance headlining Glastonbury.

He announced it in 2018, saying it would be his last tour, and the 76-year-old began his mammoth run that would take five years to complete.

He is thought to have played to more than six million people in that time and raked in just over £700m of ticket sales - making it one of the highest grossing ever.

The Glastonbury gig was billed as his last ever in the UK.

Most recently, he was in the headlines as he gave evidence for Kevin Spacey's defence during the US actor's trial in London. Spacey was cleared of sexual assault.

The two were spotted eating at a restaurant in the French Riviera along with Furnish.

