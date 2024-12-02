Sir Elton John reveals he has lost eyesight on stage at West End musical after horror infection

Elton John during the opening night curtain call for the new Elton John musical. Picture: Getty

By Chay Quinn

Sir Elton John has confirmed his eyesight has gone on stage at London's Dominion Theatre.

On Sunday evening, Sir Elton was among guests for the red carpet launch of The Devil Wears Prada: The Musical.

The legendary musician took to the stage accompanied by husband David Furnish and confirmed the loss of his sight.

He said: "As some of you may know I have had issues and now I have lost my sight. I haven't been able to see the performance but I have enjoyed it."

The British music icon, 77, told fans it has been four months since he could see out of his right eye and this vision in his left eye is not the greatest" last month after he suffered a severe infection.

The Rocketman singer said he felt “stuck” as he previously opened up about the ongoing health battle.

Elton John performs onstage during MFEI Spirit Of Life honoring Jay Marciano. Picture: Getty

"I don't know. It's been a while since I've done anything, and well, I just have to get off my backside,” Sir Elton told ABC News at the time.

"I unfortunately lost my eyesight in my right eye in July because I had an infection in the south of France and it's been four months now since I haven't been able to see, and my left eye is not the greatest.

"So, there's hope and encouragement that it will be okay, but... I'm kind of stuck at the moment, because I can do something like this [the interview], but going into the studio and recording, I don't know, because I can't see a lyric for a start."

