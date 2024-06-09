Labour's Shadow Attorney General Emily Thornberry refuses to rule out spending cuts over 'triple lock' pledge

9 June 2024, 12:13 | Updated: 9 June 2024, 12:23

Emily Thornberry speaks to LBC
Emily Thornberry speaks to LBC. Picture: LBC/Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Emily Thornberry has refused to rule out spending cuts as a result of Labour's 'triple lock' pledge.

Speaking on LBC's Sunday with Lewis Goodall, the shadow Attorney General said Labour would "put everything into growing our economy".

It comes as Labour is set to pledge no increase to income tax, national insurance or VAT for five years, if they win the General Election.

Asked if the move meant that Labour would need to make significant spending cuts in non-protected government departments, Ms Thornberry said: "No, I don't think so. The IFS has said that it's going to be hard and we accept that it's going to be hard.

"There are a whole range of things that we want to do and that we're not going to be able to do."

Emily Thornberry provides a masterclass in not answering the question

When pressed on whether she could confirm there would be no spending cuts, Ms Thornberry said: "When you see our manifesto on Thursday, you will see what it is that were going to spend money on.

"You'll see where the money comes from and you will hear again and again the commitments that we're making to not raising national insurance, income tax and VAT.

"People have a choice: they can either choose that or they can choose the chaos of the Tories."

Ms Thornberry insisted: "What I'm saying is what I'm saying."

She added: "We will be putting everything into growing our economy because that is what we need to do."

The Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) has warned both the Tories and Labour that their proposed plans would lock them into "sharp" spending cuts.

Neither of the main parties appear “serious about the underlying principle of getting debt falling”, the IFS said.

Both of the parties have said they are committed to meeting the fiscal rule of getting debt on a downward path between 2028-29 and 2029-30.

But the think-tank said that the future chancellor will be “fortunate” to meet its aim.

Biden France

Biden calls France ‘first friend’ and enduring ally as he is honoured by Macron

Labour will relieve pressure on prisons by changing the planning process to allow more jails to be built, the party has said.

Labour set to overrule local opposition to build more prisons as party slams Tories' 'mismanagement of jails'
Rishi Sunak has pledged a major shake-up of the welfare state as the Tories pledge to bring down Britain's benefits bill.

Tories pledge to cut rising welfare bills with NHS cash boost and disability benefits reform
Young people at the Lambeth Country Show in Brockwell Park, London England United Kingdom UK

Fairground ride malfunction at popular south London country show sees four rushed to hospital
Howard University Diddy

Howard University cuts ties with Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs after video of attack

William Anders, the astronaut who took the iconic 'Earthrise' photo while on the Apollo 8 mission to the Moon, has died in a plan crash aged 90.

NASA astronaut William Anders who shot iconic 'Earthrise' photo dies in plane crash aged 90
The Duke and Duchess of Westminster

Duke of Westminster shares loving photos of plush society wedding to Olivia Henson

Shark Attacks

Florida authorities warn of shark dangers after three people are attacked

Gold medalist Bradley Wiggins, of Britain, celebrates after the men's individual time trial cycling event at the 2012 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2012, in London. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Team GB hero Sir Bradley Wiggins declared bankrupt and may be forced to sell his medals

Israel Palestinians

Who are the four hostages rescued by Israeli forces from captivity in Gaza?

