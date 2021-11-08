Watch: Care worker sacked for refusing vaccine says it's 'so unfair' in teary video

Louise Akester shared the video after finishing her final shift as a care worker. Picture: TikTok/louiseakester

A former care worker has shared an emotional video after she lost her job because she did not want to get vaccinated against coronavirus.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Louise Akester, who has reportedly worked in the care sector for 14 years, shared the tearful video from her car after completing her final shift.

In the video she branded the mandatory vaccination programme "so unfair" and said she was "heartbroken".

Read more: Thousands of care home staff could be sacked as 'no jab, no job' deadline passes

"That's the hardest thing I've ever had to do, say goodbye to everybody, all the people that I've cared for for so long, the people that I've worked with," she said.

"It's been so emotional. This is so unfair."

"I can't believe what the bloody Government is doing to us, I just don't get it, they don't understand."

She added: "I'm literally heartbroken and the residents in there are crying their eyes out.

"I can't do it. This is awful."

Read more: Government could restrict travel for people who refuse Covid booster jab

Read more: 10 million people have now received Covid booster jabs, Boris Johnson announces

Under Government rules, from November 11 anyone working - or volunteering - in care homes must be fully-vaccinated against Covid-19.

The vaccine mandate is to protect care home residents, who are among those most vulnerable to Covid-19.

Data published by the Office of National Statistics (ONS) in May showed hundreds of thousands of residents died from the virus in the first year, something the Government is keen to avoid a repeat of.

Mandatory vaccination is expected to be extended to all NHS staff in spring 2022, to avoid staffing issues over winter.