Endgame back on sale in Netherlands with 'hundreds' of changes made - and alleged race row royals' names removed

10 December 2023, 12:04 | Updated: 10 December 2023, 12:16

Endgame has been re-released in the Netherlands after Omid Scobie's book identified two royals
Endgame has been re-released in the Netherlands after Omid Scobie's book identified two royals. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

The new edition of Omid Scobie's Endgame has been released in the Netherlands with "hundreds of changes" made to the text.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Thousands of copies had to be pulled from the shelves after it emerged two royals were identified as those alleged to have enquired about what Archie's skin colour would be.

Those references have been removed - but Rick Evers, the Dutch journalist who reported on the royals' identities being published, now says the phrasing used about them is more respectful.

And the language on William - who is portrayed a power-hungry and in a sort of spat with the King - is less accusatory.

Mr Evers said that "strict British laws" are blamed for the book not naming the royals.

And in other passages, new sources have been added, and Camilla is entitled "Queen Consort" instead of "Queen", while Kate is no longer called Catherine.

One part drops the use of "I" for a reference to ABC News, and a section involving Mr Scobie and William, who is driving a vehicle, is altered to say it was a "moving car that I almost ran into", with the prince giving him a "neutral look" after the author said sorry.

Read more: Queen wanted Harry to keep security despite prince's claim he was 'forced' to leave UK after it was downgraded

Omid Scobie's book has caused a storm
Omid Scobie's book has caused a storm. Picture: Alamy

Endgame's publication had already caused a stir before its release, as a series of claims against the royals emerged in the press.

Among them are claims that Harry was kept in the dark as he travelled to see the dying Queen Elizabeth.

But it is the race row that has attracted the most attention.

The publication of their names in the Dutch version led to the King consulting with his advisers, and legal action was said to be on the table.

The Palace has not formally responded and royals have ignored the drama in their public appearances.

Mr Scobie, who has been viewed as sympathetic to Harry and Meghan, has said the identities emerged in a letter from Meghan to the King about the skin colour allegations.

Read more: Dutch publishers of Endgame slam author Omid Scobie for claim they are to blame for naming 'royal racists'

But that letter is under lock and key, leaving the Palace to believe it was not leaked from them.

Meghan has said she did not tell him the identities.

And it has caused a row between Mr Scobie and the Dutch publisher.

He said translators in the Netherlands were sent an "early" manuscript that was never updated with the final version that was checked over by lawyers.

Writing in the I, he said: "The 403 pages that I had carefully written, edited, and signed off to the printers made it very clear that any names would not be revealed due to legal reasons."

He explained: "To be clear, the only publisher I worked directly with was the one covering the US and UK.

"I spent almost two months with independent British barristers and in-house legal counsel to ensure that every detail in the finished book was legally watertight."

Endgame has been republished in the Netherlands
Endgame has been republished in the Netherlands. Picture: Alamy

He said an "early and uncleared text was provided to the Dutch publisher in order for them to start work on the translation, with the understanding that their translation would be updated to reflect the final version of the book I officially submitted".

He went on to say: "False reports suggested that this was all part of some elaborate PR campaign (an offensive and ridiculous claim, especially given that the book had already been on the front pages for several days before this news had broken)."

But Dutch publisher Xander Uitgevers denied his claim categorically.

"Omid Scobie's explanation in his column in iNews about the Dutch editorial process of the Dutch edition of Endgame is factually incorrect and we do not recognize ourselves in his representation of the events," they said.

"Xander Uitgevers is not allowed to say anything about the content, we therefore refer to the agent UTA."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Rawlings was sentenced to a hospital order

Woman who fell asleep on sofa at home wakes to find semi-naked man, 38, had broken in to sexually assault her

Israel Palestinians

Heavy fighting rages in Gaza as US sends more tank ammunition to Israel

Cape Verde Russia Ukraine

Zelensky heads to Argentina for swearing-in of new president

Twitter Musk Alex Jones

X boss Elon Musk restores account of conspiracy theorist Alex Jones

Kyson and Bryson, 4, and Leyton and Logan, 3, died in the blaze

Mother charged with manslaughter after four children killed in house fire in south London

Rishi Sunak is facing a Rwanda rebellion

Rishi faces Rwanda rebellion: PM risks Tory revolt as right wing's 'star chamber' lawyers say plan is not tough enough

Egypt Elections

Egyptians vote in election set to give El-Sissi another six years as president

India Dalai Lama

China is exterminating Tibetan identity, says exiled president

Schofield is unlikely to return to screens

Phillip Schofield 'unlikely to return to TV' as ex-This Morning host is in 'very bad place' following review into affair

Philippines South China Sea

Chinese coast guard ships blast Philippine vessels with water cannon

Tory MPs hope for a pact between Boris Johnson and Nigel Farage

Conservative MPs 'want Boris Johnson to return as prime minister and unite with Nigel Farage' to save Tory party

Iran Mahsa Amini Award

Iran bans relatives of Mahsa Amini from accepting human rights award in France

APTOPIX Severe Weather Tennessee

Six people killed as storms tear through Tennessee

Venezuela Guyana Dispute

Venezuela and Guyana agree to ‘high-level meeting’ over disputed territory

The UK is 'complicit in the killing of thousands of children,' Scotland's First Minister has claimed after the UK abstained on a United Nations vote for a ceasefire in Gaza.

UK 'complicit in the killing of children' in Gaza claims Scotland's First Minister after UK abstains from ceasefire vote

Congress Education Colleges Antisemitism

University leader resigns after evidence on campus antisemitism

Latest News

See more Latest News

The Royal family have released their Christmas cards for 2023

William and Kate release family photo for annual Christmas card as Charles and Camilla opt for coronation snap
A file image of Wilbury House, Norwich Road, Ipswich, where a newborn baby was found dead on the premises.

Newborn baby found dead in Ipswich as police arrest two men and woman on suspicion of murder
Two people have been killed in a crash involving a police vehicle in Shropshire on Saturday morning. Credit: Google Maps

Two killed in collision involving police vehicle in Shropshire

Tens of thousands have marched through London to call for a ceasefire in Gaza and Israel

Police arrest 13 as tens of thousands of protesters march through London in support of Gaza ceasefire
SantaCon NYC

Thousands of revellers descend on NYC for annual Santa-themed bar crawl SantaCon

A heart-broken family has cremated the wrong body after a mix-up by the Grange University Hospital in South Wales

Wrong body cremated after shocking South Wales hospital mix-up, as board apologises to the family
Russia Ukraine War

Soviet-era statue of Red Army commander taken down in Kyiv

Stephen Fry has said he feels "self conscious" going out without his walking stick which he has been using since his recovery from a fall in September. Credit: Alamy

Stephen Fry admits feeling 'self-conscious' using cane after recovering from agonising fall off O2 stage
Undated handout photo issued by Metropolitan Police of Lianne Gordon. A 16-year-old boy has been charged with the murder of Lianne, who was shot dead in Hackney, east London, the Metropolitan Police said. Issue date: Friday December 8, 2023.

Boy, 16, charged with murder of Lianne Gordon and two counts of attempted murder in Hackney shooting
Cop28 protests

Opec ‘panicking’ as Cop28 talks focus on possible fossil fuel phase-out

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

The Queen supported the idea of Harry keeping security after Megxit

Queen wanted Harry to keep security despite prince's claim he was 'forced' to leave UK after it was downgraded
Louis cheekily put out Charlotte's candle

Prince Louis cheekily puts out Princess Charlotte's candle and delights Kate at Westminster Abbey carol service
Charles is 'refusing to be emotionally blackmailed' by Prince Harry

Charles 'refusing to be emotionally blackmailed by Harry' as King remains 'full of energy' despite royal racism row

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Nick Ferrari

'I cannot overstate the amount of trauma': Infected blood scandal victim advocates for justice and compensation
King Charles III

'Thank God for King Charles': David Lammy reflects on COP28

Alistair Darling, who died aged 70, on Thursday.

Alistair Darling was not just Edinburgh’s MP, he was everyone’s

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan
Matthew Wright shuts down caller

'Suck it up': Matthew Wright shuts down caller who says the UK is 'changing' without his 'consent'
Jeremy Hunt has been compared to Titanic's captain

Jeremy Hunt is like Titanic's captain ordering lifeboats after he's smashed into the iceberg
Matthew Wright challenges caller who believes asylum seekers are 'not coming dangerous areas'

Matthew Wright challenges caller who believes asylum seekers are 'not coming from dangerous areas'
Michael Matheson is under pressure to reveal his ipad browsing history.

For want of a new SIM card, will a Health Secretary be lost?

David Cameron is not the change Scots are seeking

David Cameron is not the change Scots are seeking

Paul Brand caller says Suella Braverman is 'brave'.

Suella Braverman 'brave' for controversial comments surrounding pro-Palestine marches, says LBC caller

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit