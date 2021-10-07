Energy bills 'could rise by as much as 30 per cent next year'

There are warnings of a significant rise in energy bills. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Analysts are warning energy bills could increase by 30 percent next year.

They're predicting the energy price cap will rise to around £1,600 from the summer - up from the current cap of more than £1,200.

Martin Lewis, the founder of Money Saving Expert, has said some customers will be better off not switching supplier.

The Institute for Fiscal Studies also says council tax may need to rise by up to 5 percent a year for the next 3 years - to keep services running and pay for social care reforms.

Research agency Cornwall Insight has predicted further volatile gas prices and the potential collapse of even more suppliers could push the energy price cap to about £1,660 in summer.

The forecast is approximately 30% higher than the record £1,277 price cap set for winter 2021-22, which commenced at the start of October.

Craig Lowrey, senior consultant at the firm, said: "With wholesale gas and electricity prices continuing to reach new records, successive supplier exits during September 2021 and a new level for the default tariff cap (£1,277 for a typical dual fuel direct debit customer) for Winter 2021-22, the GB energy market remains on edge for fresh volatility and further consolidation."

Energy regulator Ofgem reviews the price cap once every six months, and changes it based on the cost that suppliers have to pay for their energy, cost of policies and operating costs, among other things.

The regulator said in a statement: "The energy price cap covers around 15 million households and will ensure that consumers don't pay more than is absolutely necessary this winter.

"However if global gas prices remain high, then when we update the price cap unfortunately the level would increase.

"Any customer worried about paying their energy bill should contact their supplier to access the range of support available."