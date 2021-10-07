Green energy tycoon: We've lacked a coherent energy policy probably for 20 years

7 October 2021, 18:36 | Updated: 7 October 2021, 19:03

By Sam Sholli

The UK has lacked a coherent energy policy "probably for 20 years", Ecotricity founder and Forest Green Rovers Chairman Dale Vince has told LBC.

Mr Vince told LBC's Tom Swarbrick he thinks "we've lacked a coherent energy policy probably for 20 years" and that "we're paying the price for that now".

He also said that he thinks "the problem goes back to privatisation in the 90s", before stating that "energy is critical to our nation, to our homes and our businesses".

Elaborating on his viewpoint, he added: "Our whole economy depends on energy and we privatised it.

"We stuck it in the hands of private companies and look what they've done with it."

