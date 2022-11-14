Energy bills and taxes both set to rise as Chancellor warns of ‘sacrifices’ to get economy back on track

14 November 2022, 06:24

Both the PM and Chancellor are warning of energy bills and tax rises ahead
Both the PM and Chancellor are warning of energy bills and tax rises ahead. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Energy bills and taxes are both set to rise under plans due to be unveiled in the budget this week, with the Prime Minister warning families to expect further financial suffering ahead as he tries to put the economy ‘on a more sustainable trajectory’.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt is poised to slash Government subsidies and allow average energy bills to reach £3,000 from April, according to the Daily Mail - £500 higher than the current £2,500 energy price ‘guarantee’ set out by Liz Truss.

The Government is also planning to allow local authorities to increase council tax, according to the Times.

The Chancellor warned everyone will need to pay "a bit more tax" to stabilise the economy.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said measures to be revealed on Thursday will "put our public finances on a sustainable trajectory.”

The statement is expected to include painful public spending cuts and tax hikes to plug a black hole in the nation's finances.

Mr Hunt earlier said "sacrifices" were required across the board to get the economy back on track.

But the planned tax rises have drawn criticism from some quarters of the Tory party, with former levelling up secretary Simon Clarke calling for the books to be balanced through spending cuts instead.

Ex-chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng, whose disastrous mini-budget was estimated by economists to have cost the country as much as £30 billion, said growth would not stem from "putting up our taxes".

Speaking to reporters on the plane to Indonesia for the G20 summit, Mr Sunak said financial conditions in the UK had "clearly" steadied.

"But they have stabilised because people expect the Government to take the decisions that will put our public finances on a sustainable trajectory, and it's the Government's job to deliver on that," he said. "And that's what the Chancellor will do."

The Prime Minister said he was "cognisant" of the dire economic situation the country is facing, after gross domestic product - the measure of national income known as GDP - contracted by 0.2% between July and September, potentially marking the start of a recession.

He stressed the importance of "delivering on the expectations of international markets" to "make sure that our fiscal position is on a more sustainable trajectory".

Asked whether the budget would spell years of pain for the public, Mr Sunak said the plan is to "lay the foundations" for growth so taxes can be cut "over time".

"The Chancellor has also said that part of our job is not just to bring stability back to the system, which we will do, but it's also to lay the foundations for the economy to recover and grow," he said.

"That's how we're going to be able to cut people's taxes over time and support public services. And you'll hear that side of the equation from the Chancellor as well."

Mr Sunak will return to the UK from the gathering of the leaders of major economies in Bali just in time for the budget on Thursday.

At the summit he aims to urge leaders to "step up to fix the weaknesses in the international economic system" and persuade them he will restore stability to the economy at home.

Mr Hunt has said "people with the broadest shoulders will bear the heaviest burden" as he is understood to be weighing up a cut to the threshold at which the highest earners start paying the top rate of tax.

The Resolution Foundation think tank's economists estimate that Liz Truss and Mr Kwarteng blew £20 billion on unfunded cuts to national insurance and stamp duty, with a further £10 billion lost to higher interest rates and Government borrowing costs, The Observer reported.

At the G20 summit, the Prime Minister evaded questions about whether that figure was correct and whether he would use the UK's recent experience as a lesson of how things could go wrong.

He said: "I think I said on the steps of Downing Street that mistakes were made and part of the reason I became Prime Minister was to fix that."

He pointed to global economic challenges such as soaring inflation after the Covid pandemic and Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"Those are shared challenges and what I'll be talking about at the G20 with other leaders is what everyone is doing in their own countries and internationally to ensure resilience and stability in the financial system."

