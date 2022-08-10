Crisis talks set to 'knock heads together' as bills soar while energy firms announce bumper profits

10 August 2022, 18:29 | Updated: 10 August 2022, 18:43

Energy bosses are meeting with the government.
Energy bosses are meeting with the government. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Crisis talks are set to take place between energy bosses and the government to "knock some heads together" over spiralling costs.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Chiefs from gas and electricity companies will meet with Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi and Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng on Thursday, with them expected to submit a breakdown of predicted profits and payouts as well as investment plans for the next three years.

It comes after experts at Cornwall Insight forecast that bills are now likely to rise to £4,200 from January as wholesale prices surge again.

Ofgem is set to put the price cap at £4,266 for the average household in the three months from the beginning of January.

The energy consultancy said that this was around £650 more than its previous forecast.

Meanwhile, energy companies have seen huge profits in recent months, triggering fury among Brits.

Shell, BP and British Gas owner Centrica all announced bumper figures in recent quarters as the cost of living crisis continues to hit struggling families.

Education Secretary James Cleverly confirmed Thursday's meeting in a bid to downplay concerns over energy blackouts this winter.

He told ITV's Good Morning Britain: "The Chancellor of the Exchequer and the Business Secretary are actually calling in the leaders of those big energy companies to knock some heads together and basically hold them to account about what they're going to do with those profits."

Low temperatures and gas shortages could lead to a four-day blackout for big industries and potentially homes in January, Bloomberg reported.

The government plans are for a 'reasonable worst-case scenario' but emergency measures may need to be triggered in order to conserve gas.

Read more: Energy bills set to rise to staggering £4,200 this winter as Brits grapple with cost of living crisis

Read more: 'Unbearable burden of unpayable bills': Gordon Brown's stark warning as he calls for emergency budget

There has been calls for Tory leadership rivals Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss to come together with Boris Johnson to find a solution to the cost of living crisis before a new Prime Minister is chosen.

However, Ms Truss shut down the idea during Tuesday's hustings in Darlington, saying it was "bizarre".

She said the Prime Minister and Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi are "capable people, capable of making these decisions", adding "this kangaroo committee you're proposing sounds bizarre".

Meanwhile, Mr Sunak said he would welcome a meeting to agree emergency support ahead of the winter.

Both contestants have pledged to take action to tackle the crisis, but Ms Truss has refused to commit to more support for families as bills continue to spiral.

She said she would not "write the Budget in advance" but said her priority was driving through tax cuts "from day one" to kick-start the economy.

Mr Sunak pledged on Monday to tackle the crisis using the framework he put in place as Chancellor.

"People need proven methods that will deliver for them quickly. So I will use the framework I created to provide further support and give millions of people the peace of mind they desperately need ahead of the winter,” he said.

"I'm very clear about what is required to help people, and as soon as we know how much bills will go up by, I will act."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Owami was last seen in Croydon

New CCTV released as police search for missing student nurse Owami Davies

Breaking
Breaking News

Man dies and three others injured after firearm 'discharged' in Scotland

Nicola Sturgeon has claimed Liz Truss badgered her about "how to get into Vogue magazine".

Nicola Sturgeon claims Liz Truss badgered her about 'how to get into Vogue' at Cop26

The Met Office has issued heatwave warnings from Thursday until Sunday

Warning 'lethally hot' heatwave could be worse than July's 40C record-breaking weather

Benjamin Mendy arriving at court

Manchester City star Benjamin Mendy denies further rape charge as trial set to start

Giggs denies the charges against him

Ryan Giggs' ex 'had dropped phone in river before police asked to examine them'

Tom Daley blames 'legacy of colonialism' for homophobia in the Commonwealth

Tom Daley blames British Empire's legacy of colonialism' for homophobic laws in Commonwealth nations

Four-year-old Sahara was killed in the blast

'Our world has been torn apart': Heartbroken mum pays tribute to daughter, 4, killed in Thornton Heath gas blast

Police pulled the dog to safety by breaking a car window

Moment police officers smash car window to free Shih Tzu in sweltering heat

All children aged one to nine in London will be offered a polio booster vaccine.

All children aged 1 to 9 in London to be offered polio booster vaccine

Martin Lewis has slammed the government for acting like "zombies" on the energy crisis.

Energy bosses summoned to No10 for crisis talks as Martin Lewis slams 'zombie Govt'

A Father's Day advert has been banned after it featured a picture of Fred West

Father's Day advert for live dissection show banned for 'causing distress' over picture of Fred West

French police shoot dead knifeman in Charles de Gaulle airport

Knifeman shot dead by police in packed terminal at Paris's biggest airport

Universities have slapped trigger warnings on a number of classics, including Shakespeare and Dickens.

Universities face backlash for putting trigger warnings on over 1,000 books including Shakespeare and Dickens

Chinese officials shared images from social media site Weibo of the Chinese military drills.

China's new invasion threat as it warns it is 'ready to use all necessary measures' to retake Taiwan

Raymond Briggs author of The Snowman dies aged 88

Raymond Briggs author of The Snowman dies aged 88 as heartbroken family pay tribute

Latest News

See more Latest News

Former US national security adviser John Bolton

Iranian operative charged in plot to murder Trump security adviser John Bolton

A resident sits on the sea wall as smoke rises in the background from a deadly fire at a large oil storage facility in Matanzas, Cuba

Firefighters subdue deadly blaze at key oil facility in Cuba

Rising smoke can be seen from the beach at Saky after explosions were heard from the direction of a Russian military airbase near Novofedorivka, Crimea

Ukraine says nine Russian warplanes were destroyed in Crimea blasts

The river Rhine is pictured with low water in Cologne, Germany

Fears mount that water levels in Rhine river could fall below critical mark

Former US president Donald Trump gestures as he departs Trump Tower on Wednesday August 10 2022 in New York

Donald Trump says he took the fifth amendment in New York investigation

Former US president Donald Trump arrives at Trump Tower, late on Tuesday August 9 2022, in New York

Donald Trump arrives to give evidence in New York investigation

Taiwan’s military conducts artillery live-fire drills at Fangshan township in Pingtung, southern Taiwan, Tuesday, August 9, 2022

China appears to wind down threatening war games near Taiwan

People line up to enter an H&M shop and buy items on sale in the Aviapark shopping centre in Moscow, Russia, on Tuesday August 9 2022

Russians buy last goods from H&M and Ikea as stores wind down

France Whale in Seine

Beluga whale stranded in French river dies, authorities say

Russia Ukraine

Large explosions rock Russian air base in Crimea

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?

Sue Gray's much-anticipated report has been published in full

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Eddie Mair's heated row with Sir Iain Duncan-Smith on cost of living measures

Eddie Mair's heated row with Sir Iain Duncan Smith on cost of living measures

Nick Ferrari mocks caller who blames Brexit for water crisis

Nick Ferrari mocks caller who blames Brexit for water crisis

James O'Brien's expertly details why trigger warnings are a good thing

James O'Brien expertly details why trigger warnings are a good thing

Where to seek help if you're impacted by the cost of living crisis

Where to seek help if you're impacted by the cost of living crisis

James O'Brien brands former conspiracy theorist one of his 'favourite calls of all time'

James O'Brien brands former conspiracy theorist one of his 'favourite calls of all time'

Nick Ferrari gobsmacked after caller says he has had seven bikes stolen.

Nick Ferrari gobsmacked at how caller has had seven bikes stolen

James O'Brien's brutal takedown of 'fascistic' defence of Boris Johnson

James O'Brien's brutal takedown of 'fascistic' defence of Boris Johnson

Rachel Johnson

Rachel Johnson urges Government to act before 'financial timebomb explodes'

Ben Kentish

Swarbrick On Sunday with Ben Kentish 7/8 | Watch again

Nancy Pelosi's Taiwan visit 'irresponsible' and for 'publicity', says ex-US ambassador to China

Nancy Pelosi's Taiwan visit an 'irresponsible mistake' chasing 'publicity', says ex-US Ambassador to China

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London