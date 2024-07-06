Breaking News

England beat Switzerland 5-3 on penalties to reach Euro 2024 semi-final

England beat Switzerland on penalties to reach the Euro 2024 semi-final. Picture: Getty

By Asher McShane

England have beaten Switzerland to reach the semi-finals of Euro 2024 with a cool display of penalty-taking.

All five of England’s penalty-takers scored, with Jordan Pickford saving Switzerland’s first spot kick after the teams drew level at 1-1 after extra time.

England will now take on the winner of the second match of the day between the Netherlands and Turkey.

Trent Alexander-Arnold smashed home England's winning penalty.

Former England captain Alan Shearer said: "What pressure? Pressure is for tyres. It's a different generation.

"They don't feel it. How confident were they? They had the belief. They somehow found the energy to get themselves into the semi-final."

England are now 2-1 from 4-1 joint favourites to win the Euro 24 tournament, according to bookies.

Spain are the other 2-1 joint favourites.

“England needed to go all the way to a penalty shoot-out to see off Switzerland, but Gareth Southgate has got his side to another major semi-final, and now they are just two victories away from ending 58 years of pain for patriotic punters,” said Coral’s David Stevens.