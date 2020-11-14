England captain Harry Kane has £100k Range Rover 'stolen in broad daylight'

Harry Kane has had his £100,000 Range Rover stolen in north-east London. Picture: PA

By Nick Hardinges

England captain and Tottenham Hotspur footballer Harry Kane has had his £100,000 Range Rover stolen in broad daylight, according to reports.

The superstar forward's luxury vehicle was taken by thieves who used an electronic device to break into the car in Chingford, north-east London, the Sun newspaper reported.

Kane, 27, reportedly obtained CCTV footage which showed another car driving past the Range Rover on several occasions last month, leading him to fear he was being targeted by a gang.

The Metropolitan Police said officers received a report of a theft of a vehicle from outside a residential property in the Chingford area on 25 October.

"Officers contacted the victim and carried out inquiries. No suspects were identified," a statement from the constabulary said.

It added that the investigation had been closed, saying: "If any further investigative or evidential opportunities are established this will be reviewed."

The Premier League footballer, who is expecting his third child with his wife Katie, likely in the New Year, reportedly said he is "happy no one was harmed" and that nothing irreplaceable or personal was stolen, according to the publication.

His club Spurs declined to comment on the story because it was "private matter".

Earlier this year, Kane's teammate Dele Alli spoke of the "horrible experience" of being punched by armed raiders who stole watches and jewellery from his London home.

The Spurs midfielder was ordered to hand over valuables to two knife-wielding intruders during the early hours attack in May, at his home in leafy Hadley Wood.

In March, the family of former Spurs defender Jan Vertonghen were robbed at knifepoint while he was away on Champions League duty.

Vertonghen was part of the squad that travelled to Germany for the last-16 second leg with RB Leipzig when four thieves wearing balaclavas raided his home.

They were armed with knives, but Vertonghen's wife and two children were unharmed.