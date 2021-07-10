Breaking News

England fined £25,000 after 'idiot' shines laser pen in Danish keeper's eyes

10 July 2021, 12:23 | Updated: 10 July 2021, 12:56

A green laser was shone in the face of Kasper Schmeichel as he faced Harry Kane's penalty
A green laser was shone in the face of Kasper Schmeichel as he faced Harry Kane's penalty. Picture: ITV

By Kate Buck

The Football Association has been fined £25,630 after a laser pointer was shone at Denmark goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel during England's Euro 2020 semi-final win on Wednesday.

The punishment, confirmed on Saturday by European governing body UEFA, also takes into account fans booing ooed during the opposition's national anthem and fireworks being set off inside the stadium.

The FA was charged with the three offences after the game and the sanctions were imposed following consideration by UEFA's control, ethics and disciplinary body.

A statement from UEFA read: "The CEDB has decided to fine the English Football Association
30,000 euros for the use of laser pointer, disturbances during the national anthems and setting of fireworks."

Footage of the match showed a green laser flickering across the Danish keeper's face as the England captain stepped up to take the penalty.

Despite this Schmeichel managed to save the poor quality penalty, but Kane converted the rebound to send Gareth Southgate's men through to a final with Italy on Sunday.

It is believed that a supporter in the crowd shone the laser. ITV presenter Mark Pougatch condemned the action as "unacceptable and ridiculous".

“Whoever they are they’re an idiot, him or her, and we can just hope that it didn’t put Kasper Schmeichel off because it’s stupid and he doesn’t deserve that."

The news comes as the England team gear up for their final match against Italy tomorrow night - which is only their second international final in history.

An expectant nation is set to spend millions of pounds today readying itself for Sunday's showdown with Italy at Wembley for the chance to be crowned champions of Europe.

Supermarkets are preparing for a sales bonanza as Britons get set for the biggest football match since 1966, for which there is likely to be a record TV audience.

It is predicted England fans will fans will buy millions of pints on Sunday, take out hundreds of million of pounds out in cash - and some are even changing their names of their streets to show their backing for the Three Lions.

