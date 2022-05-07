England footballer 'involved in £30k blackmail plot after having sex with transsexual escort'

7 May 2022, 15:19 | Updated: 7 May 2022, 15:25

An England international footballer was reportedly involved in a £30,000 blackmail plot after having sex with a transsexual escort during lockdown.

The unnamed football star allegedly hooked up with the woman after meeting her on an escorting website in April 2021, The Sun reports.

It’s claimed the escort secretly recorded the footballer, saving his text messages and photographing him in his car outside of her city centre apartment.

She is alleged to have used the evidence to demand a cash payment, believed to be £30,000.

It is claimed the well-known player visited the escort on “multiple occasions”, paying her £150.

The player allegedly thought the encounters would remain secret and was unaware he was being recorded by the pre-op escort.

The footballer is said to have gone to the police and the woman was arrested on suspicion of blackmail last June.

But the Three Lions player refused to give a statement due to fears the story would leak to the press, and the probe was left on file.

The footballer’s club are thought to be aware of the situation amid concerns about his lifestyle off the pitch.

“No one knows if the player knew the woman was transgender, but he was desperate to keep her quiet once she threatened to expose him," a source told The Sun.

"He handed over the cash on a few occasions before realising that the only way of stopping the situation was by going to the police. They were keen to gather evidence because blackmail is a serious crime."

“But the footballer was really worried his name would come out and it would lead to him being abused by fans. He just wanted to bury it so despite the efforts of officers, he refused to co-operate, which left them investigating a blackmail plot without a victim.

“They needed to see his mobile phone messages and also bank transfers, so they had no choice but to reluctantly drop the case.”

