Breaking News

Rare case of monkeypox confirmed in England

Breaking News. Picture: Global

By Sophie Barnett

A rare case of monkeypox has been confirmed in England, officials said.

The patient had recently travelled from Nigeria, which is where they are believed to have contracted the infection, before travelling to the UK, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has said.

The person is being treated at the expert infectious disease unit at the Guy's and St Thomas' NHS Foundation Trust, London.

Monkeypox is a rare viral infection that does not spread easily between people but can be spread when someone is in close contact with an infected person.

It is usually a mild illness and most people recover within a few weeks. However, severe illness can occur in some individuals.

People who might have been in close contact with the patient are being contacted by the UKHSA.

This includes contacting a number of passengers who travelled in close proximity to the patient on the same flight to the UK.

People without symptoms are not considered infectious but, as a precaution, those who have been in close proximity are being contacted to ensure that if they do become unwell they can be treated quickly.

Dr Colin Brown, director of clinical and emerging infections at the UKHSA said: "It is important to emphasise that monkeypox does not spread easily between people and the overall risk to the general public is very low.

"We are working with NHS EI to contact the individuals who have had close contact with the case prior to confirmation of their infection, to assess them as necessary and provide advice.

"UKHSA and the NHS have well established and robust infection control procedures for dealing with cases of imported infectious disease and these will be strictly followed.”

More follows...