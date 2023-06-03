Married Premier League and England football star 'pays mistress £20k to stay silent after affair and abortion'

The identities of the Premier League footballer and the influencer have not been disclosed. Picture: Alamy

By Adam Solomons

A married Premier League footballer who plays for England reportedly paid an influencer £20,000 in hush money after an affair that led to her getting an abortion.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The unidentified celebrity soccer player found the woman on Instagram before taking her to a Leicester Square strip club for their first date, MailOnline reported.

The lengthy trust, which began in January 2019, culminated in her revealing that she was pregnant over the phone in late 2021.

Around six more sexual encounters are thought to have taken place in numerous parts of the country.

Read more: Football fans brave 'torture' travel amid rail strikes to reach Wembley from Manchester for United v City FA Cup Final

Read more: Animal rights protester runs across Epsom Derby track as more than 30 arrested for plans to disrupt event

The player reportedly took the woman to gentleman's club Platinum Lace in Leicester Square, London for their first date. Picture: Getty

The woman, who has more than 100,000 Instagram followers, is a model and influencer.

A source told the news website: "He is married and has children and he was clearly scared about how it would affect his family if it all ever came out.

"He has been smart paying her off as she can never reveal his name."

The player's identity and the club he plays for have not been disclosed.