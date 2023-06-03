Married Premier League and England football star 'pays mistress £20k to stay silent after affair and abortion'

3 June 2023, 17:34

The identities of the Premier League footballer and the influencer have not been disclosed
The identities of the Premier League footballer and the influencer have not been disclosed. Picture: Alamy

By Adam Solomons

A married Premier League footballer who plays for England reportedly paid an influencer £20,000 in hush money after an affair that led to her getting an abortion.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The unidentified celebrity soccer player found the woman on Instagram before taking her to a Leicester Square strip club for their first date, MailOnline reported.

The lengthy trust, which began in January 2019, culminated in her revealing that she was pregnant over the phone in late 2021.

Around six more sexual encounters are thought to have taken place in numerous parts of the country.

Read more: Football fans brave 'torture' travel amid rail strikes to reach Wembley from Manchester for United v City FA Cup Final

Read more: Animal rights protester runs across Epsom Derby track as more than 30 arrested for plans to disrupt event

The player reportedly took the woman to gentleman's club Platinum Lace in Leicester Square, London for their first date
The player reportedly took the woman to gentleman's club Platinum Lace in Leicester Square, London for their first date. Picture: Getty

The woman, who has more than 100,000 Instagram followers, is a model and influencer.

A source told the news website: "He is married and has children and he was clearly scared about how it would affect his family if it all ever came out.

"He has been smart paying her off as she can never reveal his name."

The player's identity and the club he plays for have not been disclosed.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Frizell made the comments outside his home on Saturday

This Morning boss says 'scores are being settled' after Phillip Schofield claims he's 'lost everything'

Breaking
The depraved T-shirt was pictured by fans at Wembley

Man arrested at FA Cup final after fan pictured with sick shirt joking there were 'not enough' Hillsborough victims

Gender identity

Twitter manager quits amid row over handling of transgender topics

The lucky winner has claimed the whopping £111.7m jackpot

Brit claims £111.7 million EuroMillions jackpot lottery win

Turkish president

Erdogan takes oath of office to begin third Turkish presidential term

'It's gone way too far with Phillip Schofield': Andrew Castle reacts to fallout from ex-presenter's affair

'It's gone way too far with Phillip Schofield': Andrew Castle reacts to fallout from ex-presenter's affair

A soldier cries

Three Israeli soldiers killed in gun battle at Egyptian border

Two protesters were arrested after trying to disrupt the Derby on Saturday

Animal rights protester runs across Epsom Derby track as more than 30 arrested for plans to disrupt event

PC Woods suffered a serious injury

Female police officer suffers horrific gash to face after being rammed by suspected drug dealer

Manchester United and Manchester City fans have braved train strikes to reach Wembley

Football fans brave 'torture' travel amid rail strikes to reach Wembley from Manchester for United v City FA Cup Final

India Train Derailment

No more survivors found after India train crash kills more than 280

The Pope

Pope warns over risk of corruption in missionary fundraising

The woman died on Kathleen Avenue in Bedworth

Woman in her 70s dies after dog attack, with two suspects arrested

19 people have been arrested ahead of the second day of the Epsom Derby

19 animal rights activists arrested after planning to disrupt Epsom Derby, as police make dawn raid

A homeless man has been stabbed to death

Homeless man stabbed to death with knife wound to the liver in south London car park, as killer remains on the loose

Holly Willoughby is 'saddened' to hear of Phillip Schofield's struggles

Holly Willoughby 'hasn't spoken to Phillip Schofield' but is 'saddened' to hear about his mental health struggles

Latest News

See more Latest News

Joe Biden

Biden expected to sign budget deal to raise US debt ceiling

The Dorset Belle has been impounded by police

'Far too early for our angel to gain her wings': Death of girl in Bournemouth has 'left hole in our hearts', family say
Plastic pollution

Negotiators take key step towards landmark treaty to end plastic waste

The attack took place in Droylsden, Greater Manchester

Woman, 51, stabbed to death in broad daylight on quiet Manchester street with man, 28, arrested on suspicion of murder
Dan Boyle is fighting for his life

British father fighting for life in coma after falling 30ft from Lanzarote hotel balcony

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Erdogan set to take oath for third term in office in Turkey

Diesel prices have dropped by a record amount

Diesel price falls by record 12p in May, but RAC says prices should drop even further

Kaija Saariaho

Acclaimed composer Kaija Saariaho dies of brain tumour aged 70

North Korean missile launch

US and allies clash with Russia and China over North Korea satellite failure

The Dorset Belle has been impounded by police

Urgent warning to take care in the sea after two teenagers die in Bournemouth, as cops continue to probe pleasure boat

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Harry released his tell-all autobiography in January, while the couple's Netflix documentary aired in December

Harry and Meghan 'to stop making royal-bashing Netflix shows and tell-all books'

US court to hear challenge over Duke of Sussex's visa following drug revelations

Prince Harry's visa faces legal challenge in US court amidst controversy over drug disclosures
Paul Burrell met with the warring princes back in 2017, a royal source has claimed

Princes William and Harry had a secret meeting with Diana's butler before Meghan engagement

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Caller says the Covid inquiry is a waste of time

'This report is not going to bring my brother back': Caller brands Covid inquiry a waste of money
sewage

'When will we stop paying for the mistakes of the water companies?' questions caller Herbie
Caller tells Sangita Myska that "trust" in the government has already gone.

'People are starting to wake up': Caller tells Sangita that 'trust' in the government is 'already gone'
Coivd Inquiry

Sangita Myska demands Covid inquiry ‘gets cracking’ to provide grieving families with answers
James O'Brien soliloquizes on the 'serious situation we find ourselves in' as the government announces it will take legal action to avoid access to unredacted messages.

'Tummy ticklers': James O'Brien slams the media for lack of focus on Boris Johnson and the Partygate scandal
Callers debate whether horse racing s right or wrong with Nick Ferrari.

'It's fascism at its worst!': Nick Ferrari leads debate on whether protests at horse races are appropriate
Inheritance Tax

‘You're not paying the tax, you're dead!’: Lewis Goodall educates caller on inheritance tax
Goodall and IEA director

'This is a debate about the super elite!': Lewis Goodall in inheritance tax dispute with IEA director
SM University

Banning visas for the dependents of international students is 'mental', exclaims Sangita Myska caller
Lawyer Tessa Laws told Nick Ferrari new regulations to ban e-scooters on trains are 'ridiculous'.

Lawyer slams 'ridiculous' new legislation banning e-scooters on trains

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit