Football fans brave 'torture' travel amid rail strikes to reach Wembley from Manchester for United v City FA Cup Final

3 June 2023, 13:03 | Updated: 3 June 2023, 13:18

Manchester United and Manchester City fans have braved train strikes to reach Wembley
Manchester United and Manchester City fans have braved train strikes to reach Wembley. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Kit Heren

A Manchester United fan who spent £300 to reach the FA Cup final has described the train strikes as a "nightmare".

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The walkout by train drivers with the Aslef union, the 11th since last June, has affected many Manchester United and Manchester City fans travelling to Wembley, as well as the Epsom Derby and England's Test Match at Lord's on Saturday.

Marty Harris, 46, from Edinburgh, got up at 4am on Saturday to take a flight to Birmingham, drove to Watford, then took a carshare and tube to Wembley with his young son for the 3pm kick-off.

Mr Harris said: "I'm here now so, that's the main thing.

"It's been torture, absolute torture. Especially when they're on 55 grand a year," he told PA.

He added: "It's been a nightmare. I don't know how I'm getting back to Heathrow tonight with the trains off."

Listen and subscribe to Unprecedented: Inside Downing Street on Global Player

The FA Cup trophy seen ahead of the final
The FA Cup trophy seen ahead of the final. Picture: Getty

"I think people watching will be tired because they've got up so early to be here."

Others were less bothered by travel issues.

Mr Harris' fellow United fans Sharon Ralph, 44, and Mark Ralph, 61, drove for seven hours to reach the FA Cup final on Friday from Cheshire.

Ms Ralph said: "We would have tried to get the train down but instead we drove down yesterday, and we'll stay tonight as well.

Coaches carrying fans make their way towards Wembley Stadium ahead of the FA Cup final
Coaches carrying fans make their way towards Wembley Stadium ahead of the FA Cup final. Picture: Alamy

"We don't mind the extra cost, it's OK.

"Everyone's been really helpful, it's not too bad. It's definitely worth it. At least, we hope it will be!"

Meanwhile Manchester City fans travelling to the FA Cup final at Wembley say train strikes will impact the atmosphere in the stadium.

Erling Haaland, who has enjoyed a sensational first season at Manchester City
Erling Haaland, who has enjoyed a sensational first season at Manchester City. Picture: Alamy

Clare Hedges, 45, a contracts manager, and Nick Saunders, 43, had a short journey to the ground from Wanstead, east London.

Mr Saunders said: "Normally it's great, with all the crowds there, so the train strikes will mean it's not the same atmosphere."

He added: "The good thing is we'll get better seats."

Union insiders have warned that the rail strikes "could continue until next summer" after pay talks with ministers broke down.

Marcus Rashford of Manchester United
Marcus Rashford of Manchester United. Picture: Getty

Aslef boss Mick Whelan has said there is "no waning in enthusiasm" from train drivers to continue striking, and said the union is "determined to get a resolution and remain in this for the long haul"

.According to a senior rail source quoted by the Daily Mail, unions are willing to continue strike action long-term in pursuit of a satisfactory deal, with walkouts not set to end "any time soon".

"It’s easily going on until the end of the year and potentially even until next summer," they said.

Read more: Rail strike chaos 'could drag on for another year' as disruption hits FA Cup Final and Epsom Derby

Read more: Notorious prankster claims to be behind 'sex noise phone joke' that interrupted FA Cup coverage live on TV

"Certainly the train unions aren’t going to agree to the reforms that the operators need to bring in to balance the books, so the operators will just have to carry on regardless and push it through."

A Department for Transport spokesperson said: "These strikes have been coordinated by union leaders to disrupt passengers in a week which will see major events such as the first-ever all-Manchester FA Cup final, the Epsom Derby and a number of concerts and festivals across the UK.

"Not content with impacting the hundreds of thousands of people who have looked forward to these events all year round, unions are also targeting their own members’ pockets by forcing them to miss out on pay every time they strike.

"The government has facilitated a fair and reasonable pay offer, now union leaders must do the right thing and put this to their members.”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

'It's gone way too far with Phillip Schofield': Andrew Castle reacts to fallout from ex-presenter's affair

'It's gone way too far with Phillip Schofield': Andrew Castle reacts to fallout from ex-presenter's affair

A soldier cries

Three Israeli soldiers killed in gun battle at Egyptian border

Breaking
Breaking News

Protester runs across the track at Epsom Derby to disrupt a race

PC Woods suffered a serious injury

Female police officer suffers horrific gash to face after being rammed by suspected drug dealer

Turkish president

Erdogan takes oath of office to begin third Turkish presidential term

India Train Derailment

No more survivors found after India train crash kills more than 280

The Pope

Pope warns over risk of corruption in missionary fundraising

The woman died on Kathleen Avenue in Bedworth

Woman in her 70s dies after dog attack, with two suspects arrested

19 people have been arrested ahead of the second day of the Epsom Derby

19 animal rights activists arrested after planning to disrupt Epsom Derby, as police make dawn raid

A homeless man has been stabbed to death

Homeless man stabbed to death with knife wound to the liver in south London car park

Holly Willoughby is 'saddened' to hear of Phillip Schofield's struggles

Holly Willoughby 'hasn't spoken to Phillip Schofield' but is 'saddened' to hear about his mental health struggles

Joe Biden

Biden expected to sign budget deal to raise US debt ceiling

The Dorset Belle has been impounded by police

'Far too early for our angel to gain her wings': Death of girl in Bournemouth has 'left hole in our hearts', family say

Plastic pollution

Negotiators take key step towards landmark treaty to end plastic waste

The attack took place in Droylsden, Greater Manchester

Woman, 51, stabbed to death in broad daylight on quiet Manchester street with man, 28, arrested on suspicion of murder

Dan Boyle is fighting for his life

British father fighting for life in coma after falling 30ft from Lanzarote hotel balcony

Latest News

See more Latest News

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Erdogan set to take oath for third term in office in Turkey

Diesel prices have dropped by a record amount

Diesel price falls by record 12p in May, but RAC says prices should drop even further

Kaija Saariaho

Acclaimed composer Kaija Saariaho dies of brain tumour aged 70

North Korean missile launch

US and allies clash with Russia and China over North Korea satellite failure

The Dorset Belle has been impounded by police

Urgent warning to take care in the sea after two teenagers die in Bournemouth, as cops continue to probe pleasure boat
Paul Cattermole was found dead at home aged 46

Paul Cattermole’s true cause of death revealed after S Club 7 star found dead aged 46

Caroline Flack's mother has urged Phillip Schofield not to do anything 'silly'

Caroline Flack's mother urges Phillip Schofield 'not to do anything silly' after he said he'd 'lost everything'
Rescuers work at the site of passenger trains that derailed in Balasore district, in the eastern Indian state of Orissa, Friday, June 2, 2023. Two passenger trains derailed in India, killing at least

More than 280 killed and 900 hurt after two trains derail in India

A UK ticket holder has won an eye-watering £111.7m in Friday's EuroMillions draw

UK ticket holder wins eye-watering £111.7m in Friday's EuroMillions draw

Rail strikes "could continue until next summer" after talks with the Government over pay broke down, as train drivers represented by Aslef bring services to a standstill on the day of the FA Cup Final.

Rail strike chaos 'could drag on for another year' as disruption hits FA Cup Final and Epsom Derby

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Harry released his tell-all autobiography in January, while the couple's Netflix documentary aired in December

Harry and Meghan 'to stop making royal-bashing Netflix shows and tell-all books'

US court to hear challenge over Duke of Sussex's visa following drug revelations

Prince Harry's visa faces legal challenge in US court amidst controversy over drug disclosures
Paul Burrell met with the warring princes back in 2017, a royal source has claimed

Princes William and Harry had a secret meeting with Diana's butler before Meghan engagement

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

sewage

'When will we stop paying for the mistakes of the water companies?' questions caller Herbie
Caller tells Sangita Myska that "trust" in the government has already gone.

'People are starting to wake up': Caller tells Sangita that 'trust' in the government is 'already gone'
Coivd Inquiry

Sangita Myska demands Covid inquiry ‘gets cracking’ to provide grieving families with answers
James O'Brien soliloquizes on the 'serious situation we find ourselves in' as the government announces it will take legal action to avoid access to unredacted messages.

'Tummy ticklers': James O'Brien slams the media for lack of focus on Boris Johnson and the Partygate scandal
Callers debate whether horse racing s right or wrong with Nick Ferrari.

'It's fascism at its worst!': Nick Ferrari leads debate on whether protests at horse races are appropriate
Inheritance Tax

‘You're not paying the tax, you're dead!’: Lewis Goodall educates caller on inheritance tax
Goodall and IEA director

'This is a debate about the super elite!': Lewis Goodall in inheritance tax dispute with IEA director
SM University

Banning visas for the dependents of international students is 'mental', exclaims Sangita Myska caller
Lawyer Tessa Laws told Nick Ferrari new regulations to ban e-scooters on trains are 'ridiculous'.

Lawyer slams 'ridiculous' new legislation banning e-scooters on trains

James O'Brien

James O'Brien scrutinises deliberate 'dehumanisation' in immigration rhetoric

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit