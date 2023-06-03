Rail strike chaos 'could drag on for another year' as walkout disruption hits FA Cup Final and Epsom Derby

3 June 2023, 01:29 | Updated: 3 June 2023, 02:08

Rail strikes "could continue until next summer" after talks with the Government over pay broke down, as train drivers represented by Aslef bring services to a standstill on the day of the FA Cup Final.
Rail strikes "could continue until next summer" after talks with the Government over pay broke down, as train drivers represented by Aslef bring services to a standstill on the day of the FA Cup Final. Picture: Getty / Alamy

By Chris Samuel

Rail strikes "could continue until next summer" after pay talks between ministers and unions broke down, as train drivers represented by Aslef bring services to a standstill on the day of the FA Cup Final.

The walkout, which is the union's 11th since last June, is expected to affect fans travelling to Wembley, as well as the Epsom Derby and England's Test Match at Lord's on Saturday.

Aslef boss Mick Whelan has said there is "no waning in enthusiasm" from train drivers to continue striking, and said the union is "determined to get a resolution and remain in this for the long haul".

According to a senior rail source quoted by the Daily Mail, unions are willing to continue strike action long-term in pursuit of a satisfactory deal, with walkouts not set to end "any time soon".

Listen and subscribe to Unprecedented: Inside Downing Street on Global Player

"It’s easily going on until the end of the year and potentially even until next summer," they said.

"Certainly the train unions aren’t going to agree to the reforms that the operators need to bring in to balance the books, so the operators will just have to carry on regardless and push it through."

RMT members at the picket line outside Euston Station on June 2 as rail strikes continue in the UK over pay
RMT members at the picket line outside Euston Station on June 2 as rail strikes continue in the UK over pay. Picture: Getty

Aslef are staging their second walkout of the week on Saturday, after previous strike action on Wednesday.

The RMT, which is also in an on-going row with ministers over pay, went on strike on Saturday.

Both unions shave rejected the pay offers put forward so far this year, with Aslef dismissing the 4 percent rise table as "risible" given train drivers haven't had a pay rise in four years.

Read more: Phillip Schofield says he fears leaving the house and being spat on in the street amid affair fallout

Read more: Teenager jailed over ISIS plot to murder soldiers or police officers on UK streets

On Friday, RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said despite no pay deal yet being struck, the strikes had been "a success" and said they had put unions "back on the map"

‘They wanted to make thousands of our people redundant, they wanted to shut every booking office in Britain, restructure our engineering workers, cut the catering service," he said at picket line at London's Euston station.

Rail workers stand on a picket line outside Euston rail station as the new round of strikes by train drivers begins on May 31, 2023 in London, England.
Rail workers stand on a picket line outside Euston rail station as the new round of strikes by train drivers begins on May 31, 2023 in London, England. Picture: Getty

"So we’ve pushed them back on that, they haven’t been able to implement any of their plans. What we haven’t got is a pay deal, we haven’t got any guarantees on our members’ futures but we have stopped them doing the worst aspects of their proposals and their ideas.

‘It has been a success, our members are still with us, they’ve had three ballots to continue with the strike action.

"Other people seem to have been inspired to fight back and take action in their own industries, so it has been a success and it’s put trade unions back on the map."

Read more: Migrants in standoff with Home Office after being ‘made to live four per room’ in central London hotel

Read more: Jose Mourinho charged for using abusive language towards official at Europa League final

A Department for Transport spokesperson said: “These strikes have been coordinated by union leaders to disrupt passengers in a week which will see major events such as the first-ever all-Manchester FA Cup final, the Epsom Derby and a number of concerts and festivals across the UK.

“Not content with impacting the hundreds of thousands of people who have looked forward to these events all year round, unions are also targeting their own members’ pockets by forcing them to miss out on pay every time they strike.

“The government has facilitated a fair and reasonable pay offer, now union leaders must do the right thing and put this to their members.”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Phillip Schofield has said he is afraid to leave the house and fears being spat on amid the fall out of his affair confession.

Phillip Schofield says he fears leaving the house and being spat on in the street amid affair fallout

India Train Derailment

Death toll in India rail derailment climbs to at least 120

Roma manager Jose Mourinho has been charged with using insulting or abusive language against an official by the governing body UEFA, after Wednesday's Europa League final.

Jose Mourinho charged for using abusive language towards official at Europa League final

An e-fit image has been released by police of a man who died on board an aircraft to the UK, as they try to identify the victim.

Police release e-fit image of man found dead in undercarriage of plane that landed at Gatwick

People were trapped inside the train wreckage in Odisha.

Horror train crash in India leaves at least 200 dead and hundreds more injured

Mars

Mars livestream by ESA spacecraft interrupted by rain on Earth

India Train Derailment

Passenger train derails in India, killing at least 50

Barclays bank has said it is to shut a further 10 bank branches, as customers move online.

Barclays to shut 10 more branches following string of closures - full list of locations

Geraint Davies is the subject of a second formal complaint over his conduct, it has been reported

Labour receive second complaint about suspended Geraint Davies's conduct

Army Base Renaming

Fort Bragg drops Confederate namesake as part of US army base rebranding

Friends and family have paid tribute to the teenager.

‘My girl has been ripped away’: Heartbroken family pay tribute to girl, 15, who died while swimming in St Helens dam

Geraint Davies has been suspended from the Labour Party after allegations of "completely unacceptable behaviour"

Three female MPs 'warned to watch out' for suspended Geraint Davies

Shipwrecked boat

Italy border police ‘under investigation over shipwreck that killed 94 migrants’

Alexei Navalny

Navalny’s demands for moonshine, a balalaika and a pet kangaroo all denied

A group of asylum seekers have rejected offers to stay in a London hotel due to 'poor standards'.

Migrants in standoff with Home Office after being ‘made to live four per room’ in central London hotel

People protest in Oxford where Professor Kathleen Stock, who quit her job as a lecturer at the University of Sussex after being targeted by activists over her views on gender identity, spoke at the 200-year-old debating society, the Oxford Union

Oxford college threatens to expel students who misgender or 'deadname' trans peers

Latest News

See more Latest News

Lebanon Hezbollah

Hezbollah criticises judge for alleging group linked to UN peacekeeper’s death

Canada Wildfires

Rain forecast promises relief after week of wildfires in Canada

A new blood test may be able to detect cancer in patients with suspected symptoms.

New 'simplified' blood tests could detect early signs of cancer in bid to aid GPs and cut waiting list backlogs
US secretary of state Antony Blinken delivers a speech at Helsinki City Hall, Finland

Blinken: No Ukraine ceasefire without peace deal including Russia’s withdrawal

A US Air Force MQ-9 Reaper drone which the AI was operating

AI drone 'kills' operator in Air Force test which US military denies happened

Matthew King has been jailed for a minimum term of six years

Teenager jailed over ISIS plot to murder soldiers or police officers on UK streets

A Comprehensive Guide to Utilizing ChatGPT Effectively

How to use ChatGPT: A comprehensive guide to using ChatGPT's AI bot effectively with eight top tips
Dozens of bags containing human body parts hauled from ravine in search for Mexico's missing

Dozens of bags containing human body parts hauled from remote ravine in search for Mexico's missing persons
A visitor looks at a display featuring decorated war veteran Ben Roberts-Smith at the Australian War Memorial in Canberra, Australia

Australian decorated hero quits corporate job after Afghan war crime revelations

Hammond went on to add that she knew Schofield's actions were wrong, with co-host O’Leary adding: ‘It’s very difficult for us to cover this story – he’s a friend and a colleague.’

'I still love Phillip Schofield': This Morning's Alison Hammond breaks down on live TV while addressing explosive interview

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Harry released his tell-all autobiography in January, while the couple's Netflix documentary aired in December

Harry and Meghan 'to stop making royal-bashing Netflix shows and tell-all books'

US court to hear challenge over Duke of Sussex's visa following drug revelations

Prince Harry's visa faces legal challenge in US court amidst controversy over drug disclosures
Paul Burrell met with the warring princes back in 2017, a royal source has claimed

Princes William and Harry had a secret meeting with Diana's butler before Meghan engagement

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

sewage

'When will we stop paying for the mistakes of the water companies?' questions caller Herbie
Caller tells Sangita Myska that "trust" in the government has already gone.

'People are starting to wake up': Caller tells Sangita that 'trust' in the government is 'already gone'
Coivd Inquiry

Sangita Myska demands Covid inquiry ‘gets cracking’ to provide grieving families with answers
James O'Brien soliloquizes on the 'serious situation we find ourselves in' as the government announces it will take legal action to avoid access to unredacted messages.

'Tummy ticklers': James O'Brien slams the media for lack of focus on Boris Johnson and the Partygate scandal
Callers debate whether horse racing s right or wrong with Nick Ferrari.

'It's fascism at its worst!': Nick Ferrari leads debate on whether protests at horse races are appropriate
Inheritance Tax

‘You're not paying the tax, you're dead!’: Lewis Goodall educates caller on inheritance tax
Goodall and IEA director

'This is a debate about the super elite!': Lewis Goodall in inheritance tax dispute with IEA director
SM University

Banning visas for the dependents of international students is 'mental', exclaims Sangita Myska caller
Lawyer Tessa Laws told Nick Ferrari new regulations to ban e-scooters on trains are 'ridiculous'.

Lawyer slams 'ridiculous' new legislation banning e-scooters on trains

James O'Brien

James O'Brien scrutinises deliberate 'dehumanisation' in immigration rhetoric

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit