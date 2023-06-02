Teenager jailed over ISIS plot to murder soldiers or police officers on UK streets

2 June 2023, 13:13

Matthew King has been jailed for a minimum term of six years
Matthew King has been jailed for a minimum term of six years. Picture: Metropolitan Police

By Fraser Knight

A self-radicalised teenager from Essex has been jailed for a minimum term of six years in prison for plotting acts of terrorism, including against police officers in east London.

Matthew King, 19, appeared at the Old Bailey this morning where he was sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum term of six years after pleading guilty to preparing acts of terrorism.

Police began investigating concerns around King’s behaviour in April 2022 after several members of the public had raised the alarm at his Islamist views becoming increasingly extreme.

Officers arrested him a month later, saying they believed he was planning to carry out an attack within hours.

They’d found evidence of hostile reconnaissance videos King had filmed around Stratford train station, police station and at the barracks of the 7th Battalion Rifles, in east London.

Matthew King has been jailed for a minimum of six years
Matthew King has been jailed for a minimum of six years. Picture: Metropolitan Police

The teenager, who converted to Islam before self-radicalising during the Covid pandemic, had also searched online for ‘ISIS knife tactical training video’ and changed his WhatsApp status to ‘Kill non-Muslims wherever you see them’.

Commander Dominic Murphy, who leads the counter-terrorism command at the Metropolitan Police told LBC: “He had taken committed steps to making plans to target police officers and members of the military.

“He’d also made reference to attacking the public and we felt the risk was so high we needed to act. I genuinely believe his plan was imminent, so we needed to disrupt him.

Read more: English referee Anthony Taylor and his family ambushed by a mob of angry Roma fans at Budapest airport

Read more: Mass brawl on Bournemouth beach: '50 youths with weapons' fight on tourist hotspot 24 hours after two teens drowned

King had filmed videos scoping out potential targets
King had filmed videos scoping out potential targets. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Commander Murphy added: “The speed of King starting his journey of radicalisation to being almost ready to carry out an attack is concerning and shows the challenge we have in having to respond to these threats.”

Matthew King left education with no qualifications and was living in Essex with his mum and sisters.

He’d been kicked out of school at one point and moved into a pupil referral unit after a fight and had moved around schools quite a bit.

He’s said to have been taking his conversion to Islam seriously. He’d started learning Arabic and attending mosques.

He was seen on CCTV and admitted preparing for acts of terrorism
He was seen on CCTV and admitted preparing for acts of terrorism. Picture: Metropolitan Police

His family looked at it as a positive step at first, but then grew increasingly concerned as his views became more extreme.

King was forced to move around several mosques in east London after worshippers rejected his increasingly radical views which he shared openly.

Officers say King was in regular contact with a female friend on Snapchat and in conversations with her had revealed plans to travel to Syria, to become a martyr and expressed a desire to torture and kill an American or British soldier.

He’d also discussed plans to indiscriminately attack members of the public.

A backpack was recovered after his arrest which was packed with a balaclava and ISIS flag, as well as hunting goggles, gloves and a jacket King had bought from an Army surplus store.

He’d also searched online for hunting knives, uploading his passport as proof of age – a step counter-terrorism police say was ‘extremely helpful’ to their investigation.

Several members of the public are said to have raised concerns with the police, including through the counter-terrorism hotline.

And it was this that Commander Murphy said was key to them stepping in before an attack was carried out.

He told LBC: “This is one of the best examples recently where the public is the reason we started this investigation. We had multiple calls, from people who either had contact with him or knew him. We wouldn’t have started the investigation when we did without that.”

Timeline of Matthew King's movements

  • Covid lockdown – Matthew King begins to self-radicalise after converting to Islam and starting to learn Arabic.
  • December 2021 – King registers for an account on Knife Warehouse, uploading his passport as proof of age.
  • 22 March 2022 – King uploads a rap video referring to his ‘bros locked up in Belmarsh’ referring to some of the country’s most high-profile convicted terrorists.
  • 29 March 2022 – King films uniformed officers at Stratford train station.
  • April 2022 – King tells a female friend on Snapchat that he has plans to travel to Syria and has a desire to torture and kill an American or British soldier.
  • 9 April 2022 – King films the entrance to Stratford police station and attaches audio to it threatening violence.
  • 10 May 2022 – King returns to Stratford train station to film uniformed officers.
  • 13 May 2022 – King films police officers outside Stratford Magistrates’ Court which he posts to Snapchat with the caption ‘target acquired’.
  • 17 May 2022 – King films a number of clips at the 7th Battalion Rifles barracks in east London.
  • 18 May 2022 – King is using his computer to search for high-profile terrorists, including the Manchester Arena bomber Salman Abedi. Hours later, he was arrested.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

A Comprehensive Guide to Utilizing ChatGPT Effectively

How to use ChatGPT: A comprehensive guide to using ChatGPT's AI bot effectively with eight top tips

Dozens of bags containing human body parts hauled from ravine in search for Mexico's missing

Dozens of bags containing human body parts hauled from remote ravine in search for Mexico's missing persons

US secretary of state Antony Blinken delivers a speech at Helsinki City Hall, Finland

Blinken: No Ukraine ceasefire without peace deal including Russia’s withdrawal

A visitor looks at a display featuring decorated war veteran Ben Roberts-Smith at the Australian War Memorial in Canberra, Australia

Australian decorated hero quits corporate job after Afghan war crime revelations

Hammond went on to add that she knew Schofield's actions were wrong, with co-host O’Leary adding: ‘It’s very difficult for us to cover this story – he’s a friend and a colleague.’

'I still love Phillip Schofield': This Morning's Alison Hammond breaks down on live TV while addressing explosive interview
People make their way in strong rain in Kochi, southern Japan

Tropical Storm Mawar threatens floods and mudslides in some regions of Japan

Boris Johnson said he will hand over all unredacted WhatsApp" messages

Boris Johnson to hand over 'all unredacted WhatsApp' messages directly to Covid inquiry

Bournemouth beach erupted into chaos on Thursday afternoon

Mass brawl on Bournemouth beach: '50 youths with weapons' fight on tourist hotspot 24 hours after two teens drowned

Elon Musk: Twitter owner regains title of world's richest person

Elon Musk: Twitter owner regains title of world's richest person

Anthony Taylor was ambushed by furious Roma supporters at the airport in Budapest

English referee Anthony Taylor and his family ambushed by a mob of angry Roma fans at Budapest airport

Police inspect a building damaged by a Russian night attack in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Thursday

Kyiv air defences thwart sixth Russia attack in six days against Ukraine capital

Andy Coulson gave his LBC Views

Boris Johnson's WhatsApp messages cast a shadow on the upcoming Covid Inquiry: A prelude to Conservative chaos?

A peregrine falcon looks down from a ledge at 100 S Wacker Drive in the Loop in Chicago

Peregrine falcons dive-bomb Chicago pedestrians to protect chicks

Facebook is displayed on a laptop

Meta tests blocking news content on Instagram and Facebook for some Canadians

Lloyds Banking Group has announced the closure of 53 more branches

Lloyds to close 53 more branches in latest blow for UK high streets - see the full list

Religious leaders and politicians have questioned the O2’s decision to platform controversial Pink Floyd Co-founder Roger Waters.

Pressure builds on O2 arena to rethink decision to allow Roger Waters to perform at the venue next week

Latest News

See more Latest News

President Joe Biden falls on stage during the 2023 United States Air Force Academy Graduation Ceremony at Falcon Stadium at the United States Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colorado

Biden says he ‘got sandbagged’ after tripping and falling at graduation event

A mastodon tooth in the sand at a beach in Aptos, California

Woman walking on California beach finds ancient mastodon tooth

Phillip Schofield has given his side of things on the Queuegate scandal at the Queen's lying in state

'I knew it was a bad thing to do': Phillip Schofield speaks in full about Queuegate scandal
People protest in Oxford where Professor Kathleen Stock, who quit her job as a lecturer at the University of Sussex after being targeted by activists over her views on gender identity, spoke at the 200-year-old debating society, the Oxford Union

Oxford college threatens to expel students who misgender or 'deadname' trans peers

The Dorset Belle has been impounded by police

Restored pleasure boat at the centre of criminal investigation after death of two teenagers on Bournemouth beach
Wendy Knell and Caroline Pierce were murdered in 1987

'Why do they look... dead?': Horrifying moment police find images of ‘morgue monster’ defiling corpses
Phillip Schofield says he has been struggling with suicidal thoughts

'Do you want me to die? Because that's where I am': Phillip Schofield says he has 'lost everything' after affair
Joe Biden will now sign off on the deal

US Congress approves deal to lift country's borrowing limit - days before economy is due to default on its debt
Debt Limit

US Senate gives final approval to debt ceiling deal

A further eight shops will be launching across the country throughout the summer.

Toys R Us to return to high street with nine new stores opening across the UK in the coming weeks - full list of locations

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Harry released his tell-all autobiography in January, while the couple's Netflix documentary aired in December

Harry and Meghan 'to stop making royal-bashing Netflix shows and tell-all books'

US court to hear challenge over Duke of Sussex's visa following drug revelations

Prince Harry's visa faces legal challenge in US court amidst controversy over drug disclosures
Paul Burrell met with the warring princes back in 2017, a royal source has claimed

Princes William and Harry had a secret meeting with Diana's butler before Meghan engagement

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James O'Brien soliloquizes on the 'serious situation we find ourselves in' as the government announces it will take legal action to avoid access to unredacted messages.

'Tummy ticklers': James O'Brien slams the media for lack of focus on Boris Johnson and the Partygate scandal
Callers debate whether horse racing s right or wrong with Nick Ferrari.

'It's fascism at its worst!': Nick Ferrari leads debate on whether protests at horse races are appropriate
Inheritance Tax

‘You're not paying the tax, you're dead!’: Lewis Goodall educates caller on inheritance tax
Goodall and IEA director

'This is a debate about the super elite!': Lewis Goodall in inheritance tax dispute with IEA director
SM University

Banning visas for the dependents of international students is 'mental', exclaims Sangita Myska caller
Lawyer Tessa Laws told Nick Ferrari new regulations to ban e-scooters on trains are 'ridiculous'.

Lawyer slams 'ridiculous' new legislation banning e-scooters on trains

James O'Brien

James O'Brien scrutinises deliberate 'dehumanisation' in immigration rhetoric

Cross Question 31/05

Cross Question with Ali Miraj 31/05 | Watch Again

Stella Creasy

Labour MP calls for a Government of ‘deal makers’ not ‘deal breakers’ to navigate Britain post-Brexit
Sangita's take on civil service strikes over Rwanda

Sangita Myska isn't 'surprised' by threat of civil servant strike action, given 'unworkable' and 'unlawful' policies

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit