English referee Anthony Taylor and his family ambushed by a mob of angry Roma fans at Budapest airport

Anthony Taylor was ambushed by furious Roma supporters at the airport in Budapest. Picture: Social Media

By Asher McShane

English referee Anthony Taylor and his family were harassed by AS Roma fans in ugly scenes at Budapest International Airport.

They were targeted by the group of fans after he took charge of Wednesday night’s Europa League final - in which Roma lost to Sevilla on penalties.

In ‘disgusting’ scenes, one man throws a chair towards Mr Taylor.

The Premier League official had been criticised by Jose Mourinho, the Roma manager, who later waited for him in a car park and abused him, calling him a “f****** disgrace.”

🚨 L'arbitro #Taylor rientra in Inghilterra da Budapest. In aeroporto incontra alcuni tifosi giallorossi inviperiti con lui. Queste le immagini 👉#asroma 🟡🟠🔴 pic.twitter.com/XmiaklLUyc — laroma24.it (@LAROMA24) June 1, 2023

Mourinho is now facing claims he incited the ugly display towards the official.

Charity Ref Support put the blame on the comments of Mourinho and his players. “This is so so worrying to see and we hope Anthony and his family are OK,” a statement said.

Mourinho remonstrates with the referee during the game. Picture: Alamy

“This is why we believe organisations like the League Managers’ Association and the Professional Footballers’ Association and the Football Supporters’ Association need to come out and condemn such behaviour in this country.

“Managers’ comments and players’ behaviour encourage this and it is on a worrying rise where a serious incident or murder is just around the corner.”

Lo sguardo terrorizzato della figlia…siamo un paese malato 🤢 #Taylor pic.twitter.com/BQmFgwAevQ — Marco Varini (@mvcalcio) June 1, 2023

The Professional Game Match Officials Limited, who mange referees in England, said: “We are appalled at the unjustified and abhorrent abuse directed at Anthony and his family as he tries to make his way home from refereeing the Uefa Europa League final. We will continue to provide our full support to Anthony and his family.”

Mourniho was furious after his team received multiple bookings - both for players and backrooms staff.

Sevilla’s winning penalty was retaken after initially being saved, while Roma were also denied a spot-kick.

After the match Mourinho said: ““It was yellow, yellow, yellow all the time.

“We are accustomed to the influence of referees in our games, it’s nothing new, but I didn’t expect it in a European final.”

As teams waited to leave the stadium, Mourinho confronted the ref, shouting: “F---ing disgrace man, it’s a f---ing disgrace.

“Congratulations, you f---ing disgrace... F--- off,” he blasted at Mr Taylor.