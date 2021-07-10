England v Italy: Kick-off time, how to watch and build-up for the Euro 2020 final

England will take on Italy on Sunday. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

England fans will finally find out if it's coming home as the Three Lions take on Italy in the Euro 2020 final.

Sunday's game sees the national team enter their first final since the 1966 World Cup - and it's only the second time in history they have gotten to the last game of a major international tournament.

Gareth Southgate's side will hope they can clinch the UEFA European Championship for the first time in England's history - but the toughest opposition they have faced in the tournament awaits.

Italy are one of the game's giants, having won the World Cup four times and the European Championship once. They had entered a period of decline, failing to qualify for the 2018 World Cup, but have enjoyed a renaissance under manager Roberto Mancini.

Read more: England beat Denmark 2-1 in thrilling match to reach Euro 2020 final

Read more: England fan who skipped Euro semi-final to donate stem cells given tickets to final

However, after knocking out Germany, England will be hoping they can overcome another major footballing nation to win their second international title. It's the closest they've got in 55 years.

More than 60,000 people will be at Wembley to watch the historic occasion.

Here's everything you need to know about the clash - and how you can watch.

What happens if England win?

If football does come home, it would propel Southgate and the team into superstardom - even with Harry Kane, Raheem Sterling and Harry Maguire already enjoying international fame.

It would be the first time since the likes of Sir Bobby Moore and Sir Bobby Charlton raised a trophy for England.

Expect celebrations throughout the nation and future announcements on how the team will officially mark a win - a bank holiday has even been proposed. But until the end of Sunday, it's not worth getting ahead of ourselves - Boris Johnson has described planning for an impromptu bank holiday as "tempting fate".

Read more: 'Let staff start work late on Monday after Euros final if you can', PM says

Read more: Tory MP to boycott Euro 2020 final over players taking the knee

Who will play?

Gareth Southgate has tweaked his squads based on the opponent, making good use of depth - especially in attack.

He has faced calls to throw on the multitude of attacking options, but Southgate's improvement of England's defence has paid off, with the side conceding just one goal all tournament - a direct free kick to Denmark in Wednesday's semi final.

He has made good use of defenders Kyle Walker, Harry Maguire and John Stones, while Luke Shaw is having an exceptional tournament, being instrumental in setting up England's goals.

Declan Rice and Kalvin Phillips have been the midfield mainstays while Mason Mount has played an attacking role since returning from self isolation.

Up front, Harry Kane and Raheem Sterling have fired England to the semi-finals, and a raft of attackers including Phil Foden, Jaden Sancho, Marcus Rashford, Jack Grealish and Bukayo Saka can add some firepower.

This was shown to great effect as Southgate added more attackers in Grealish and Foden as England successfully found a goal in extra-time against Denmark to avoid a dreaded penalty shootout.

What is England's record against Italy?

England have won eight of the 27 fixtures between the two sides, and Italy have won ten.

They most recently played in a friendly at Wembley in 2018, drawing 1-1.

England last took on the Azzurri competitively in the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, which ended in a 2-1 win for Italy.

In the Euros, they last played against each other in 2012. Italy won the quarter final 4-2 on penalties after a 0-0 draw in Kiev, Ukraine. That year, Italy progressed to the final only to be beaten 4-0 by Spain in the final.

Italy have been to three Euros finals, winning just the 1968 game against Yugoslavia.

What time is the game?

Kick off is at 8pm but coverage will begin earlier.

Where is the England v Italy game taking place?

Wembley will host the final, with more than 60,000 spectators allowed in.

What channel is the match on?

ITV will start their programming at 6.30pm while the BBC's Match of the Day coverage will commence at 7pm.

Who is refereeing?

Dutch referee Björn Kuipers will officiate the clash.