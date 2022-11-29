England v Wales: fans pack pubs around the country for World Cup's Battle of Britain

England and Wales fans ahead of tonight's World Cup clash. Picture: Social media/Alamy

By Kit Heren

Streets across the UK empties as pubs and living rooms filled up on Tuesday for this World Cup's Battle of Britain, with England and Wales facing off in Qatar.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Gareth Southgate's men only need to avoid a heavy defeat to ensure their progression to the knockout stage, while Wales need a miracle to avoid going home.

A win would ensure England topped the group, which would mean they would play against Senegal. If they came second in the group, they would play the Netherlands, a tougher test.

The clash at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium is the first time two teams from the UK have met in a World Cup, although England did play Wales at Euro 2016, and Scotland in last year's rearranged Euro 2020. England have not lost to Wales since 1984.

England fans at Boxpark Croydon before the Wales game. Picture: Twitter

Fans are expected to rise to the occasion at home, with 16 million supporters predicted to spend £215 million on booze and takeaways at home during the match.

Supporters are also expected to sink a whopping 12 million pints - handing over £75 million to the hospitality sector.

One pub in Wales has come under fire for barring England fans ahead of tonight's game.

Fans enjoy the pre match atmosphere. Picture: Getty

England fans ahead of the game. Picture: Getty

England fans before the game. Picture: Getty

Meanwhile a landlord in the Welsh border village of Llanymynech was booed by drinkers for taking off a Wales hoodie to reveal an England shirt underneath.

In Qatar itself, fans from both nations began preparation for the game early on Tuesday at the Red Lion pub in Doha, which has become a popular haunt for supporters of both teams.

Some 8,000 England supporters are expected to be in the stadium, alongside 6,000 Wales fans.

Wales fans ahead of the game. Picture: Getty

Wales fans in full voice. Picture: Getty

A Wales fan ahead of the game. Picture: Getty

England fan Ian Carter, 45, who lives in Llanelli, was heading to the game with his Wales-supporting nephew James Millar and father-in-law Paul Jones after the trio flew in from Dubai.

Mr Carter told the PA news agency: "Our perfect score would be a draw between USA and Iran, these guys win 1-0 and we all go home happy because then we're both through.

"In reality, I think it's going to be smiles, enjoy the night and see what happens."

Wales players warming up. Picture: Getty

Gareth Bale of Wales leads their team out of the tunnel for warm ups. Picture: Getty

Wales player Aaron Ramsey out on the pitch. Picture: Getty

Mr Jones, 63, from Llanelli, said: "We're going to play with some pride tonight, get whatever we can out the game and enjoy it. This could well be our final."

The Three Lions have made four changes to the side that started against Iran and the US, with Kyle Walker, Jordan Henderson, Marcus Rashford and Phil Foden all coming into the starting eleven.

Phil Foden (right) starts tonight, while Jack Grealish (left) is on the bench. Picture: Getty

England captain Harry Kane ahead of the match. Picture: Getty

Marcus Rashford comes into the starting lineup. Picture: Getty

Trippier, Mount, Sterling and Saka all drop to the bench.

Wales have made two changes. Danny Ward starts in goal with Wayne Hennessey serving a suspension following his red card in Friday's 2-0 defeat to Iran. Joe Allen came in for Harry Wilson.

Read more: England 0-0 USA: Three Lions poor in scoreless draw with a lively US side

Read more: 'Don’t disrespect Qatar': Sir Tony Blair says it's time to 'move on' from World Cup protests about LGBTQ+ rights

Read more: Qatar World Cup is an example of the West’s ‘retreating enlightenment,’ says Andrew Marr

Captain Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsey both started for Wales after suggestions that one or either could be dropped to the bench.

Follow our live blog for tonight's game here.