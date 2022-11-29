England v Wales: fans pack pubs around the country for World Cup's Battle of Britain

29 November 2022, 18:29

England and Wales fans ahead of tonight's World Cup clash
England and Wales fans ahead of tonight's World Cup clash. Picture: Social media/Alamy

By Kit Heren

Streets across the UK empties as pubs and living rooms filled up on Tuesday for this World Cup's Battle of Britain, with England and Wales facing off in Qatar.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Gareth Southgate's men only need to avoid a heavy defeat to ensure their progression to the knockout stage, while Wales need a miracle to avoid going home.

A win would ensure England topped the group, which would mean they would play against Senegal. If they came second in the group, they would play the Netherlands, a tougher test.

The clash at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium is the first time two teams from the UK have met in a World Cup, although England did play Wales at Euro 2016, and Scotland in last year's rearranged Euro 2020. England have not lost to Wales since 1984.

England fans at Boxpark Croydon before the Wales game
England fans at Boxpark Croydon before the Wales game. Picture: Twitter

Fans are expected to rise to the occasion at home, with 16 million supporters predicted to spend £215 million on booze and takeaways at home during the match.

Supporters are also expected to sink a whopping 12 million pints - handing over £75 million to the hospitality sector.

One pub in Wales has come under fire for barring England fans ahead of tonight's game.

Fans enjoy the pre match atmosphere
Fans enjoy the pre match atmosphere. Picture: Getty
England fans ahead of the game
England fans ahead of the game. Picture: Getty
England fans before the game
England fans before the game. Picture: Getty

Meanwhile a landlord in the Welsh border village of Llanymynech was booed by drinkers for taking off a Wales hoodie to reveal an England shirt underneath.

In Qatar itself, fans from both nations began preparation for the game early on Tuesday at the Red Lion pub in Doha, which has become a popular haunt for supporters of both teams.

Some 8,000 England supporters are expected to be in the stadium, alongside 6,000 Wales fans.

Wales fans ahead of the game
Wales fans ahead of the game. Picture: Getty
Wales fans in full voice
Wales fans in full voice. Picture: Getty
A Wales fan ahead of the game
A Wales fan ahead of the game. Picture: Getty

England fan Ian Carter, 45, who lives in Llanelli, was heading to the game with his Wales-supporting nephew James Millar and father-in-law Paul Jones after the trio flew in from Dubai.

Mr Carter told the PA news agency: "Our perfect score would be a draw between USA and Iran, these guys win 1-0 and we all go home happy because then we're both through.

"In reality, I think it's going to be smiles, enjoy the night and see what happens."

Wales players warming up
Wales players warming up. Picture: Getty
Gareth Bale of Wales leads their team out of the tunnel for warm ups
Gareth Bale of Wales leads their team out of the tunnel for warm ups. Picture: Getty
Wales player Aaron Ramsey out on the pitch
Wales player Aaron Ramsey out on the pitch. Picture: Getty

Mr Jones, 63, from Llanelli, said: "We're going to play with some pride tonight, get whatever we can out the game and enjoy it. This could well be our final."

The Three Lions have made four changes to the side that started against Iran and the US, with Kyle Walker, Jordan Henderson, Marcus Rashford and Phil Foden all coming into the starting eleven.

Phil Foden (right) starts tonight, while Jack Grealish (left) is on the bench
Phil Foden (right) starts tonight, while Jack Grealish (left) is on the bench. Picture: Getty
England captain Harry Kane ahead of the match
England captain Harry Kane ahead of the match. Picture: Getty
Marcus Rashford comes into the starting lineup
Marcus Rashford comes into the starting lineup. Picture: Getty

Trippier, Mount, Sterling and Saka all drop to the bench.

Wales have made two changes. Danny Ward starts in goal with Wayne Hennessey serving a suspension following his red card in Friday's 2-0 defeat to Iran. Joe Allen came in for Harry Wilson.

Read more: England 0-0 USA: Three Lions poor in scoreless draw with a lively US side

Read more: 'Don’t disrespect Qatar': Sir Tony Blair says it's time to 'move on' from World Cup protests about LGBTQ+ rights

Read more: Qatar World Cup is an example of the West’s ‘retreating enlightenment,’ says Andrew Marr

Captain Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsey both started for Wales after suggestions that one or either could be dropped to the bench.

Follow our live blog for tonight's game here.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Meghan received credible threat to her life while in Britain, ex counter terror chief says

Meghan Markle faced ‘very real & disgusting’ threats to her life while living in Britain, ex counter terror chief says

The temple has been left empty

Kicking the habit: Every Buddhist monk in Thai temple tests positive for crystal meth

The first lady of Ukraine addressed MPs and peers today.

Ukraine first lady Olena Zelenska echoes Winston Churchill and calls for 'justice' in UK Parliament speech

Teens are killing badgers on TikTok for Kudos an animal charity has warned

Latest viral TikTok trend sees teens killing badgers and other wildlife for kudos

Breaking
Harem Ahmed Abwbaker, 32, was arrested in Gloucestershire in connection with the deaths of at least 27 people

Man arrested over deaths of 27 migrants killed crossing the Channel in a dinghy

Adam White was sentenced to 22 months in jail

Backlash as father-of-two jailed for tackling burglars but crooks given slap on wrist - as fund for him hits £16,000

A GP has been conducting online consultations over 250 miles away from her surgery after she relocated Cornish seaside, it's been reported.

GP working ‘remotely’ in Cornwall more than 250 miles away from her West Sussex surgery

The pandoravirus is the second largest virus known

Zombie virus trapped deep in Siberian permafrost revived after 50,000 years

Elon Musk scraps Twitter's disinformation policy

Elon Musk scraps Twitter's misinformation policy in latest U-turn following takeover

England fans pose for a photograph at a souq in Doha on the day of the FIFA World Cup Group B match between Wales and England

England vs Wales LIVE: Build-up ahead of final World Cup Group B game

Workers arrive at Wolverhampton Science Park where the Immensa Health laboratory is based. (R) A Covid-19 testing sight opposite Wolverhampton Science Park where the Immensa Health laboratory is based

Covid lab blunder where positive cases were reported as negative ‘could have led to 20 deaths’

Sizewell C will be built next to Sizewell B power station on the Suffolk coast

Sizewell C nuclear plant confirmed with taxpayers to fund ‘£100m’ China buyout

Vyacheslav Taran, 53, died after his helicopter crashed on the Cote d'Azur

Russian billionaire dies in mysterious Monaco helicopter crash - the third crypto tycoon to die suspiciously

Grandfather David Crawford (l) was killed by rival motorbike gang Benjamin Parry (top), Chad Brading (bottom left) and Thomas Pawley (bottom right)

Motorbike gang killed rival Hell's Angel after spotting him entering their turf

A woman has been jailed for three years for the role she played in seriously neglecting two boys in Telford.

Woman, 36, jailed for three years after forcing two boys to stand in stress positions for hours and denying them food

Will Guyatt sets out some practical tips for parents to keep children safe online

Keeping your children safe online: A really simple guide for parents

Latest News

See more Latest News

Just Stop Oil protestors in London

Just Stop Oil: What do they want and who funds it?

The Mauna Loa Northeast Rift Zone eruption continues.

World's largest volcano erupts on Hawaii prompting evacuation alert

Ricky Miller and his wife Natasha have told of their devastation after losing their flat in a fire

Family ‘left with nothing’ after stray firework gutted London flat - and police close case citing lack of evidence
Firefighters latest group to vote on strike action

Firefighters to vote on strike action after rejecting five per cent pay offer

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said the attack was "deeply disturbing"

China's ambassador summoned to Foreign Office for dressing down after journalist attack

Royal Mail post man walking

When are the Royal Mail postal strikes in December?

The Office for National Statistics has revealed new data

Christians have become a minority in England and Wales for the first time, official data shows
Sadiq Khan has announced plans to expand London's Ulez

Ulez expansion will put ‘enormous’ financial pressure on the NHS and carers, warns Care England chief
Elon Musk purchased Twitter for $44bn last month

Elon Musk slams Apple as tech giant 'pulls Twitter ads'

The men clung onto the oil tanker's rudder for 11 days

Shocking image shows migrants who risked lives spending 11 days perched on rudder of oil tanker

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know
Kwasi Kwarteng's mini Budget has had an impact on mortgages, pensions and the cost of living as a whole

Mortgages, pensions and the value of the pound: How the economic turmoil might affect you

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

elderly couple

‘I lost my wife to Alzheimer’s then lost my faith': Caller, 80, says as Christianity becomes minority faith
Shadow Education Secretary jabs at Rishi Sunak over private school tax breaks

'It's unjustifiable': Shadow Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson blasts Tories for tax breaks on private schools
Tory MPs plan to block Albanian asyulum

'Not all Albanians are criminals!': British-Albanian reacts to Tories plan to ban Albanian migrants
James O'Brien on Christianity

'Go to Church then!': James O'Brien predicts anger towards Christianity dropping to 'minority religion'
Molly Russell: James O’Brien exposes ‘hooks’ of social media after Online Safety Bill expands to criminalise harmful content

Molly Russell: James O’Brien exposes social media's ‘hooks’ as Online Safety Bill expands

‘We feel safer in the US than here’ says caller demanding a ‘more assertive police force’

‘We feel safer in the US than here’ says caller demanding a ‘more assertive police force’

Andrew Marr 28/11/22

Tonight with Andrew Marr 28/11 | Watch again

Shelagh 28/11/22

'We're far too soft on crime': Caller wants stricter laws after double stabbing in London

james private

James O'Brien dismantles the 'indefensible' tax break on private school fees

brexit keir

James O’Brien: Keir Starmer doesn’t just want to win, he wants to win big

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit