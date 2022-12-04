Live

England 1 Senegal 0 LIVE: Jordan Henderson steers in opener after classy team move

4 December 2022, 17:18 | Updated: 4 December 2022, 19:41

Pickford saved a close-range effort from Senegal
Pickford saved a close-range effort from Senegal. Picture: Getty

By Chris Samuel

England take on Senegal in the last 16 of the World Cup this evening, after a comfortable 3-0 win over Wales in their final group game.

Second-half goals from Phil Foden, on his first World Cup start, and a brace from Marcus Rashford made it relatively easy work for Gareth Southgate's side.

But the Three Lions face a tough test as they enter the business end of the tournament.

African Cup of Nations champions Senegal finished second in Group A with a 2-1 win over Ecuador, and will be looking to cause yet another upset in this unpredictable tournament.

The game kicks off in Al Khor at 7pm tonight.

Follow all the updates in our live blog here.

