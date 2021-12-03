England thug 'hijacked' child wheelchair user to blag his way into Euro 2020 final

3 December 2021, 10:35 | Updated: 3 December 2021, 11:20

The Euro 2020 final at Wembley was marred by 'sad and disgraceful' disorder, the review said.
The Euro 2020 final at Wembley was marred by 'sad and disgraceful' disorder, the review said. Picture: Alamy

By James Morris

A ticketless England fan “hijacked” a disabled child and separated him from his father in order to blag his way into Wembley for the Euro 2020 final, an independent review into the disorder has found.

It was one of various instances of “sad and disgraceful” chaos surrounding the match against Italy in July, the review said.

Part of the review, led by Baroness Casey and published this morning, detailed numerous breaches at the stadium’s turnstiles, including targeting fans with disabilities “in a predatory fashion”.

It said: “In one appalling incident, a ticketless fan tried to impersonate a steward and hijack a disabled child and separated him from his father, in order to trick his way through a pass gate.”

Witness testimony read: “He’s then taken [the] wheelchair and pushed it towards the door… just as we got to the door we twigged what was going on and it turned out he’s just an England fan in a high-viz jacket that was literally hijacking a wheelchair to get into the stadium.”

It was an example of the type of behaviour which led the review to conclude that if England had won the final – Gareth Southgate’s side lost to Italy on penalties – 6,000 ticketless fans could have stormed Wembley with “horrific” consequences.

About 2,000 ticketless people had already gained entry to Wembley, with 6,000 more believed to be preparing to storm the stadium as legitimate ticket holders left.

An official from the London emergency services said the consequences of an England win would have been "horrific", and that a major incident would have been declared at Wembley and in central London. "I can guarantee that we would have been on our knees."

FA staff, the review said, "ended up with a feeling of huge relief at the result. In the end the penalty shootout went Italy’s way, the rain came down, and the crowds dispersed largely quietly.

"But we should not lose sight of how close the alternative was."

Baroness Casey, who pointed out nearly all the perpetrators of the disorder were men, said: "I am clear that we were close to fatalities and/or life-changing injuries for some, potentially many, in attendance.

"That this should happen anywhere in 21st century Britain is a source of concern.

"That it should happen at our national stadium, and on the day of our biggest game of football for 55 years, is a source of national shame."

The review said the easing of Covid restrictions, along with England's first appearance in a major final since 1966, had created a "perfect storm".

It said the absence of an official fan zone contributed to the chaos and would have acted as "a much-needed pressure valve". Thousands had instead gathered on Olympic Way on the long approach to the stadium, with the review labelling this an "unlicensed fan zone".

The report also stated the Met Police made repeated requests to the government for an official zone to be set up.

Witnesses also told the review that as well as alcohol, cocaine use was widespread and the drug was being taken "in plain sight". Of the 3,500 respondents, 47 per cent said they witnessed illegal drug taking.

The disorder and criminality before and during the game – and the racist abuse online of players who missed in the penalty shootout – ultimately overshadowed England's performance in the delayed tournament, with Harry Kane, Raheem Sterling and co having once again inspired the country after a successful World Cup campaign in 2018.

However, Baroness Casey added: "These men may wear England shirts but they can’t be allowed to represent us. I choose instead to be represented by the England team, and by organisations like the Football Supporters’ Association, who support all decent law-abiding football fans."

The FA was sanctioned by UEFA last month, with the team forced to play its next home UEFA competition game in an empty stadium.

FA chief executive Mark Bullingham said today his organisation fully accepted the findings. He apologised for the "terrible experience" many suffered at Wembley.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Dame Cressida Dick said no complaints have been received over Downing Street parties last winter.

Met says no complaints received over No 10 'lockdown parties' as Labour demands probe

The Met Commissioner said it “pains me horribly” when she thinks of the teenagers killed by knife crime

Knife crime 'a stain on our city' says Met chief as deaths near 5 year high

Alec Baldwin in his interview with ABC.

Alec Baldwin says he feels no guilt over Halyna Hutchins fatal shooting

Exclusive
Dame Cressida Dick spoke to Nick Ferrari on Call the Commissioner at Breakfast.

Met chief 'doesn't accept' failure as poll reveals only half of Londoners trust the force

Only half of Londoners trust the Met, an exclusive poll for LBC has found

Exclusive LBC poll: Only half of Londoners trust the Met

Exclusive
(L-R) Sophie Watson, Phoebe Kowhai, and Lexi Covaulsen from Cambridge Girl Talk are among students who spoke to LBC

'Predators down the hall': Students tell of spiking epidemic plaguing universities

Eamon Kelly, 58, has been jailed for spiking pub-goers drink.

Man jailed for spiking drink in London pub with viagra with intention of sexual assault

Covid booster vaccines were tested in a government-funded study.

Covid booster jabs are likely to protect against Omicron variant, study suggests

Arthur, left, was killed by Emma Tustin and her partner Thomas Hughes, his father

Police bodycam footage shows 'evil' murderer stepmum claim Arthur, six, attacked her

New Old Bexley and Sidcup MP Louie French.

Tories hold Old Bexley and Sidcup in by-election after death of MP James Brokenshire

The chef gave 32 people food poisoning with shepherd's pie.

Pub chef sentenced for killing woman and leaving 31 ill with undercooked shepherd's pie

Funding is being released to hospitals across England.

NHS receives £700m boost to tackle growing backlogs and 'tough' winter ahead

Homophobic and transphobic hate crimes saw an increase after Covid restrictions were eased.

Homophobic and transphobic hate crimes surge after end of Covid lockdowns

The French Prime Minister has turned down British patrols for Calais beaches.

Migrant crisis: France rejects calls for British border patrols amid growing tensions

Joe Biden said the Omicron variant is a ‘cause for concern’

Biden: Travellers flying into US must test negative for Covid-19 within 24 hours

Hospitality bosses have hit out at the Government for confusing Christmas party guidance

'We are reliving March 2020': Mixed Govt messages on Xmas parties 'killing' hospitality

Latest News

See more Latest News

Lamine Diack

Lamine Diack, ex-IAAF chief who was convicted of corruption, dies at 88
Cyprus Pope

Pope laments ‘hostility and prejudice’ with Cypriot Orthodox

India Storm

Tropical storm brewing in Bay of Bengal off Indian coast

George Kordahi

Lebanon’s information minister to resign in bid to ease crisis with Saudis
Joe Biden

Omicron variant found in at least five US states

The Pope and Archbishop Chrysostomos

Pope meets Cyprus’ Orthodox leader in bid to strengthen ties

Dr Takeshi Kasai

WHO says experience gained in tackling Delta variant will help fight Omicron
Chancellor Angela Merkel, left, sits next to defence minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer (Markus Schreiber/AP)

Angela Merkel urges Germans to shun hatred as she prepares to step down
Seif al-Islam Gaddafi speaks to the media at a press conference (Ben Curtis/AP)

Court says son of Muammar Gaddafi can contest presidential election in Libya
Migrants leave Chiapas state in Mexico and continue their trek north towards the country's border with the US

Biden administration to reinstate Trump-era Mexico border policy

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Travel restrictions and face masks are making a return from Tuesday.

Omicron rules explained: Where to wear face masks and who has to self-isolate
People aged 50 and over can get the booster vaccine if it has been six months since their previous dose.

Who is eligible for the Covid-19 booster and when can you get it?
Remembrance Day celebrates those who have served for the country.

Remembrance Day: Why is the two-minute silence held?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Iain Dale

Iain Dale calls out 'apologists' for China and Russia

Tory MP calls for criminalisation of non-consensual deepfake pornographic images

Tory MP calls for criminalisation of non-consensual deepfake pornographic images
Labour MP refuses SIX TIMES to condemn China for Uyghur genocide

Labour MP refuses SIX TIMES to condemn China for Uyghur genocide
Matt Hancock's pub landlord tells LBC he made 'zero profit' from PPE deal

Matt Hancock's pub landlord tells LBC he made 'zero profit' from PPE deal
The Science Minister was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

'Government not trying to tell public who they should kiss or where', minister says
'Worse than useless': Storm Arwen victims share accounts of power cuts

'Worse than useless': LBC listeners reveal impact of Storm Arwen power cuts
Cross Question with Iain Dale 01/12

Cross Question with Iain Dale 01/12 | Watch again

‘When the pubs suffer, everyone suffers’: Pub landlord speaks to LBC

‘When the pubs suffer, everyone suffers’: Pub landlord speaks to LBC
The Health Secretary was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Sajid Javid denies Boris Johnson broke Covid rules with No 10 Christmas party
The Shadow Health Secretary was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Wes Streeting: Government 'falling well short' of half a million daily booster jabs

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police